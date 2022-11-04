Read full article on original website
Related
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: Hawks and Cardinals to Square Off for First Time in Program History
GRAND FORKS, N.D. - The University of North Dakota will open the regular season at Incarnate Word on Monday night. The Fighting Hawks and Cardinals will square off at 7:30 p.m. inside the McDermott Center. Fans can follow the action by watching ESPN+, as well as by tuning into Paul Ralston's call on the Home of Economy Radio Network (100.3 FM/790 AM).
fightinghawks.com
No. 10/11 UND, Omaha play to 3-3 tie in series finale
OMAHA, Neb. – The No. 10/11 ranked North Dakota hockey team skated to a 3-3 tie against Omaha on Saturday night from Baxter Arena in Omaha. UND (4-3-2, 1-0-1 NCHC) finishes the weekend with four points out of a possible six, as Omaha (4-4-2, 0-1-1 NCHC) secured the extra point in the finale with a 2-1 shootout victory.
kfgo.com
No. 21 Fighting Hawks Roll Indiana State, 42-7
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (UND Athletics) – No. 21 North Dakota (5-3, 4-2 MVFC) defeated Indiana State (1-8, 0-6 MVFC), 42-7, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The game was knotted up at 7-7 early in the second quarter before a pair of Sycamore turnovers led to Fighting Hawk touchdowns to put UND up by two scores (21-7) at the break. UND finished the game with 35 unanswered points.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF home sales…new building owner & youth sports
America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. The unemployment rate rose from a five-decade low of 3.5% to a still-healthy 3.7%. Average hourly pay rose 4.7% from a year ago, a smaller year-over-year gain than in September.
KFYR-TV
UND Geologist Unearths World’s Oldest Ice
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Researchers at the University of North Dakota have come across five-million-year-old artifacts that could provide more details about the planet’s ancient history. Geologists at UND unearthed sheets of ice during a trip to Antarctica in 2018, and new research indicates how long the ice dates...
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
kfgo.com
Review: Bernie’s in East Grand Forks (Molly Yeh’s Restaurant)
A review of Molly Yeh’s East Grand Forks, MN restaurant “Bernie’s”. Check out their website for information on hours, location and menu – CLICK HERE. On a beautiful fall afternoon, My wife and mother-in-law excitedly joined me on a trip to East Grand Forks with one intention – try Bernie’s (in the space formerly occupied by Whitey’s). This particular afternoon was chosen because UND was in Las Vegas and we knew the crowds would be a bit slower.
KNOX News Radio
Power outage hits hundreds in EGF
A damaged underground cable is being blamed on a brief power outage in East Grand Forks this morning (Friday). The lights went out for about 300 customers on the city’s northwest side at 8:18 a.m. A construction team working on a storm water pond damaged the cable. According to East Grand Forks Water and Light power was restored by 8:47 a.m.
valleynewslive.com
‘We just don’t know what happened’: Sculpture stolen from ND Museum of Art
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Museum of Art is asking for the public’s help to find a statue that was stolen from them this week. The ‘Garden Circle’, the piece of art that went missing, has been a fixture at the museum since 1998.
trfradio.com
One Injured in Two Vehicle Accident Thursday in Kittson County
One person was injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday in Kittson County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gary Bruce Carlson, 70, of Karlstad was injured when the southbound 2003 Dodge Dakota he was driving collided with a westbound 2018 Ford Taurus driven by Julie Lynne Spilde, 74, of Halma.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Election Administrator on early voting: "We're having a really good turnout"
(Fargo, ND) -- Early voting will soon come to a close in Cass County. "Early voting concludes this Friday at 6:00 p.m. at those five sites and when that's finished we recover some of the election equipment that is exclusively for early voting and we move that back to our election warehouse where it will be secured until the polls close on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.," said Cass County Election Administrator Murray Nash.
lakesarearadio.net
Police Called after Dispute Between Senate Candidate Dan Bohmer and Ex-Wife
The DFL attack ad says, “Bohmer recorded his son while he showered…. He called his own wife a c***, stupid, a parasite. We should never call Dan Bohmer ‘senator’.” Bohmer says the claims “were dismissed by law enforcement in court for lack of evidence and merit” and Democrats know it, “As a combat veteran and an EMT, I’ve been through and seen a lot, all over the world. But this is a new low that’s really hard to understand.”
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECUSES WOMAN FROM DITCH
On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 300th ST SW and 380th AVE SW, Fisher, for a vehicle in the ditch with a person outside of the vehicle, on the ground. Deputies arrived and located 73-year-old Sandra Hlady of Fisher outside of her 2009 Toyota Prius, which was in the ditch. It appears Sandra was traveling on a minimum maintenance road at a slow rate of speed, left the roadway, and got hung up on a culvert.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff's Department to use plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office recently recently received approval from the county commission to use a plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions this winter. "So typically when we have adverse weather we have that (plow truck) out and about and we can use that...
Comments / 0