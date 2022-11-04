Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Tudor Dixon says she called Whitmer to concede in Michigan governor's race
(WXYZ) — Tudor Dixon says she has called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to concede in the state's gubernatorial race. On Wednesday morning, Dixon released the following statement:. "I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government,...
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan, legalizing abortion, ABC News projects
(WXYZ) — Michigan voters will pass Proposal 3, legalizing abortion and reproductive rights in the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, ABC News projects. The proposal was one of the most-watched races across the country in a swing state like Michigan, and had money coming in from around the country for and against it.
Tv20detroit.com
LARA accepting applications for $23M MI Child Care Grant
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is currently accepting grant applications from child care programs wishing to start or grow their initiatives by the end of next year. The state says it is offering a total of $23 million under the MI Future...
Tv20detroit.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County. According to the Michigan Lottery, the Michigan player matched five white balls drawn to win the $1 million prize. The ticket was reportedly bought at the Country Corner Supermarket on Buchanan Road in Stanwood, south of Big Rapids.
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses supporters following re-election victory
(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed supporters Wednesday morning from MotorCity Casino following her reelection win against Tudor Dixon. Whitmer has been governor in Michigan since 2018. This win has secured her spot as governor for a second term. "Holding this office has been the honor of my life,...
Tv20detroit.com
Whitmer, Dixon make final appeal to voters ahead of election
(WXYZ) — Michigan gubernatorial candidates Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon made last-minute appeals to undecided voters. Whitmer spoke in East Lansing Monday night. “We got about 26 hours, and now is that time to make your voices heard at the ballot box but also with...
Tv20detroit.com
Whitmer, Dixon expected to make several stops across Michigan for a final voter push ahead of Election Day
(WXYZ) — In just over 24 hours, the election polls will open and Michiganders across the state will be casting their vote for who they want to lead the state for the next 4 years. This weekend, incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican nominee Tudor Dixon traveled across the...
Tv20detroit.com
LIVE BLOG: Michiganders head to the polls this Election Day to vote on key races, proposals
(WXYZ) — Today voters across Michigan will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm election. There are major races and proposals at stake, including the governor’s race, and Prop 1, Prop 2 and Prop 3. We'll bring you the latest on Election Day...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer elected to second term, AP projects
(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been elected to a second term, beating out Republican nominee Tudor Dixon, according to an AP projection. Just before 1:30 a.m., the AP made the projection with Whitmer having 51.9% of the vote compared to Dixon's 46.5% with 65.3% of the vote counted.
Tv20detroit.com
Jocelyn Benson elected to 2nd term as Secretary of State, ABC News projects
(WXYZ) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will have a second term leading the state department. ABC News projects she will beat Republican nominee Kristina Karamo in the 2022 Midterm Election. Benson had touted her success over the past four years as SOS, including better customer service at...
Tv20detroit.com
A Powerball winner after all! One person in California matched all 6 numbers
(WXYZ) — After a 10-plus hour delay, the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has been drawn!. After three months since Powerball last produced a winner, a winning ticket has been sold, ending a streak of over 40 drawings without a winner. The jackpot for the early Tuesday drawing was worth...
Tv20detroit.com
Elder Abuse Task Force releases guide on legal actions against financial exploitation
LANSING, Mich. — A new guide outlining legal actions against those suspected of exploiting the elderly and other vulnerable adults has been released. Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday A Guide to Investigation & Prosecution of Vulnerable Adult Financial Exploitation is available to all police officers and prosecutors in the state of Michigan.
Tv20detroit.com
Corewell Health East restricts hospital access to kids older than 5 as RSV spreads throughout the state
(WXYZ) — Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont is cracking down on visitor restrictions as the spread of respiratory viruses soars across the country. According to the hospital, there has been a 500% increase in positive tests among children, so starting Monday, all 8 of Corewell East's hospitals in Michigan will undergo visitor restrictions.
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal 1 passes in Michigan, changing term limits for legislature, AP projects
(WXYZ) — Michigan’s legislators will now have new term limits and financial disclosure reports after voters passed Proposal 1 during the 2022 Midterm Elections, according to an Associated Press projection. The proposal amends Michigan's Constitution and changes how long legislators can serve in the State House or Senate.
Tv20detroit.com
Election Day 2022: Here's how to research Michigan judicial candidates
(WXYZ) — They play a key role in criminal and civil courts, as high up as the State Supreme Court. Ahead of Election Day, we’re looking at why voters choose certain candidates and the qualities they look for. Voter Clarence Martin spent Friday shopping for groceries and considering...
Tv20detroit.com
Nessel requests FDA approval for OTC birth control pill
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is requesting the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to issue an approval for the nation’s first over-the-counter pill for birth control. In a joint letter signed by Nessel and 20 other attorneys general, the coalition says the pill’s approval...
Tv20detroit.com
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
(WXYZ) — People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are projected to win re-election, and all three proposals on the ballot passed, legalizing abortion, expanding voter rights and changing term limits.
Comments / 0