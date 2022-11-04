ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Tudor Dixon says she called Whitmer to concede in Michigan governor's race

(WXYZ) — Tudor Dixon says she has called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to concede in the state's gubernatorial race. On Wednesday morning, Dixon released the following statement:. "I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government,...
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan, legalizing abortion, ABC News projects

(WXYZ) — Michigan voters will pass Proposal 3, legalizing abortion and reproductive rights in the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, ABC News projects. The proposal was one of the most-watched races across the country in a swing state like Michigan, and had money coming in from around the country for and against it.
LARA accepting applications for $23M MI Child Care Grant

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is currently accepting grant applications from child care programs wishing to start or grow their initiatives by the end of next year. The state says it is offering a total of $23 million under the MI Future...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County. According to the Michigan Lottery, the Michigan player matched five white balls drawn to win the $1 million prize. The ticket was reportedly bought at the Country Corner Supermarket on Buchanan Road in Stanwood, south of Big Rapids.
Whitmer, Dixon make final appeal to voters ahead of election

(WXYZ) — Michigan gubernatorial candidates Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon made last-minute appeals to undecided voters. Whitmer spoke in East Lansing Monday night. “We got about 26 hours, and now is that time to make your voices heard at the ballot box but also with...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer elected to second term, AP projects

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been elected to a second term, beating out Republican nominee Tudor Dixon, according to an AP projection. Just before 1:30 a.m., the AP made the projection with Whitmer having 51.9% of the vote compared to Dixon's 46.5% with 65.3% of the vote counted.
Elder Abuse Task Force releases guide on legal actions against financial exploitation

LANSING, Mich. — A new guide outlining legal actions against those suspected of exploiting the elderly and other vulnerable adults has been released. Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday A Guide to Investigation & Prosecution of Vulnerable Adult Financial Exploitation is available to all police officers and prosecutors in the state of Michigan.
Corewell Health East restricts hospital access to kids older than 5 as RSV spreads throughout the state

(WXYZ) — Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont is cracking down on visitor restrictions as the spread of respiratory viruses soars across the country. According to the hospital, there has been a 500% increase in positive tests among children, so starting Monday, all 8 of Corewell East's hospitals in Michigan will undergo visitor restrictions.
Nessel requests FDA approval for OTC birth control pill

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is requesting the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to issue an approval for the nation’s first over-the-counter pill for birth control. In a joint letter signed by Nessel and 20 other attorneys general, the coalition says the pill’s approval...
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election

(WXYZ) — People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are projected to win re-election, and all three proposals on the ballot passed, legalizing abortion, expanding voter rights and changing term limits.
