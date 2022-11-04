NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Rodgers Is Finished!
Scott and Mike discuss the Green Bay Packers Week 9 loss Vs. Lions.
NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers to ‘SNF’ in Week 11
The NFL on Tuesday flexed in the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers contest for the Sunday night game in Week 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game got flexed out of that spot, sliding to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff slot on CBS. NBC owns the "Sunday Night Football" package with a recurring kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs travel to Los Angeles for the second meeting of the season...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers
Aug 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Trainers attend to Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back James Robinson (23) scores a 4th quarter touchdown against the Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Brady becomes first to surpass 100,000 passing yards
Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to rack up 100,000 career passing yards across the regular season and playoffs Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback entered Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams standing at 99,836 total yards. He surpassed 100,000 on a fourth-quarter pass to running back Leonard Fournette, who went 15 yards on a third-down play. "I think for me it's a credit to...
Colts Next Coach Odds: Mike Kafka, Greg Roman early favorites
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to scour the NFL assistant coaching ranks after firing Frank Reich on Monday. Mike Kafka, who is in his first season as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, was installed as the +300 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to succeed Reich. He's favored over Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (+500). It has been a rapid rise for Kafka, a former journeyman quarterback and assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs who was given a preseason trial run by new Giants head coach...
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich walks off the field after losing to the Washington Commanders 17-16 on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Offense: F The Packers produced 389 total yards, a gaudy total for this struggling unit. But they couldn’t finish drives, finishing with nine points despite eight trips inside Detroit territory and three inside the 10-yard line. Most of the blame should be directed at quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He...
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys
(File photo) Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) grabs a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sitting out vs. Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to his injured right ankle. It is the second straight game Tannehill will be sidelined after starting 49 consecutive games. He missed Tennessee's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans last weekend due to the ankle and an illness. Tennessee listed Tannehill as questionable on the Friday injury report but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him...
Frank Reich out as Colts head coach
The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The team announced it had "parted ways" with Reich. The Colts later named retired Pro Bowl lineman Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Reich, 60, finishes with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons. The move comes one week...
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers intercepted three times, Packers fall to Lions
DETROIT — The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 with a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I didn’t like It’s been a sharp decline for Aaron Rodgers this season, and never was that more evident than Sunday. Rodgers threw...
Green Bay Packers fans say 3-6 record 'a wakeup call'
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 6, and some fans took the loss hard, as Green Bay fell to 3-6, losing five straight for the first time since 2008, when Aaron Rodgers was a first-year starter.
Panthers firmly behind PJ Walker at QB
Steve Wilks needs extended seating on the bench if the Panthers head coach is expected to sit every player who has ever had a bad quarter. That was the Carolina interim head coach's sentiment on Tuesday when asked why the team was going with PJ Walker at quarterback in Thursday's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Walker was benched last week, posting a 0.0 passer rating with two interceptions and three...
Reports: Packers OLB Rashan Gary (ACL) lost for season
Green Bay Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday. Also, running back Aaron Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's stunning upset loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary leads the Packers with six sacks on the season. He started every game this season and had 32 tackles, including seven...
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) sits out practice
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field Monday coming off their bye week but without No. 1 running back Ezekiel Elliott, who's still nursing a knee injury. Elliott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday that the swelling has gone down but that he's not sure when he will return to practice. He said he'll wear a brace when he does return. The Cowboys' first full practice session of the week is Wednesday. ...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Week 9 Loss at Detroit Lions
The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Here's what coach Matt LaFleur had to say.
Giants get WR back, lose two for season during bye week
The bye week was painful for the New York Giants. Safety Xavier McKinney is out for weeks with a hand injury suffered while on an ATV tour during the week off and the Giants also lost defensive tackle Nick Williams in a more traditional method; he suffered a torn biceps at Seattle before the bye week. "I feel bad for Xavier. Disappointed that he got injured. And he'll do everything...
