ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

By Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpG0b_0iz2ULbk00

Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers to ‘SNF’ in Week 11

The NFL on Tuesday flexed in the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers contest for the Sunday night game in Week 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game got flexed out of that spot, sliding to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff slot on CBS. NBC owns the "Sunday Night Football" package with a recurring kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs travel to Los Angeles for the second meeting of the season...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

Tom Brady becomes first to surpass 100,000 passing yards

Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to rack up 100,000 career passing yards across the regular season and playoffs Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback entered Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams standing at 99,836 total yards. He surpassed 100,000 on a fourth-quarter pass to running back Leonard Fournette, who went 15 yards on a third-down play. "I think for me it's a credit to...
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

Colts Next Coach Odds: Mike Kafka, Greg Roman early favorites

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to scour the NFL assistant coaching ranks after firing Frank Reich on Monday. Mike Kafka, who is in his first season as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, was installed as the +300 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to succeed Reich. He's favored over Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (+500). It has been a rapid rise for Kafka, a former journeyman quarterback and assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs who was given a preseason trial run by new Giants head coach...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Greeneville Sun

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Offense: F The Packers produced 389 total yards, a gaudy total for this struggling unit. But they couldn’t finish drives, finishing with nine points despite eight trips inside Detroit territory and three inside the 10-yard line. Most of the blame should be directed at quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys

(File photo) Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) grabs a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sitting out vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to his injured right ankle. It is the second straight game Tannehill will be sidelined after starting 49 consecutive games. He missed Tennessee's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans last weekend due to the ankle and an illness. Tennessee listed Tannehill as questionable on the Friday injury report but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

Frank Reich out as Colts head coach

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The team announced it had "parted ways" with Reich. The Colts later named retired Pro Bowl lineman Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Reich, 60, finishes with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons. The move comes one week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

Panthers firmly behind PJ Walker at QB

Steve Wilks needs extended seating on the bench if the Panthers head coach is expected to sit every player who has ever had a bad quarter. That was the Carolina interim head coach's sentiment on Tuesday when asked why the team was going with PJ Walker at quarterback in Thursday's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Walker was benched last week, posting a 0.0 passer rating with two interceptions and three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Packers OLB Rashan Gary (ACL) lost for season

Green Bay Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday. Also, running back Aaron Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's stunning upset loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary leads the Packers with six sacks on the season. He started every game this season and had 32 tackles, including seven...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) sits out practice

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field Monday coming off their bye week but without No. 1 running back Ezekiel Elliott, who's still nursing a knee injury. Elliott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday that the swelling has gone down but that he's not sure when he will return to practice. He said he'll wear a brace when he does return. The Cowboys' first full practice session of the week is Wednesday. ...
The Greeneville Sun

Giants get WR back, lose two for season during bye week

The bye week was painful for the New York Giants. Safety Xavier McKinney is out for weeks with a hand injury suffered while on an ATV tour during the week off and the Giants also lost defensive tackle Nick Williams in a more traditional method; he suffered a torn biceps at Seattle before the bye week. "I feel bad for Xavier. Disappointed that he got injured. And he'll do everything...
NEW YORK STATE
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

304
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy