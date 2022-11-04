ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

State Comptroller DiNapoli secures fourth term

The second longest-serving comptroller in state history, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli secured his fourth term Tuesday night with a victory over Republican Paul Rodriguez, Spectrum News projects. DiNapoli holds a 56.9% to 43.1% lead, with nearly 83% of the vote reporting as of Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press.
NEW YORK STATE
Analysis: It’s now Hochul’s Albany

The center held for Gov. Kathy Hochul as voters in New York gave her a full, four-year term on Tuesday night, cementing a victory that will allow her to put her own stamp on Albany. Hochul’s victory is history making: She’s the first woman elected to the position, and the...
ALBANY, NY
5 things to watch for on Election Day in New York

New York voters head to the polls Tuesday to consider all statewide offices in Albany, a U.S. Senate seat, 26 congressional seats and all 213 seats in the state Legislature. There are judgeships up for grabs, local ballot questions and a proposed $4.2 billion bond act for environmental infrastructure for voters to consider as well.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Marc Molinaro leads Josh Riley in undecided race for NY-19 seat

The open race for New York's 19th Congressional District between Republican Marc Molinaro and Democrat Josh Riley remains too close to call as of Wednesday morning, though Molinaro holds a slim lead, according to the latest unofficial vote totals. With 95% of the expected vote reporting, the Dutchess County executive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Rich David challenges Lea Webb in state's new 52nd Senate District

For eight straight years, Rich David led Binghamton, the largest city in New York’s newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate District. The former Binghamton mayor and leader of the state’s Conference of Mayors said that experience taught him to work with everyone. “Neither party has a monopoly...
BINGHAMTON, NY
New York lawmakers want to make daylight saving time permanent

Two state lawmakers in New York are trying to make daylight saving time permanent, ending the need to push clocks back an hour in the fall and forward in the springtime. The proposal has united Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Republican state Sen. Joe Griffo, who are both backing the measure that would need to be done in a compact with neighboring states.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Attorney General Letitia James wins second term

Spectrum News projects that New York state Attorney General Letitia James successfully secured a second term and beat her Republican opponent Michael Henry 54.2% to 45.8%, with nearly 83% of the vote reported Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press. James, the first woman and first Black New Yorker elected...
More than 1.1 million early in-person votes cast in New York

More than 1.1 million early in-person votes have been cast over nine days in New York statewide amid a closely watched race for governor, according to numbers released Monday by the state Board of Elections. All told, 1,178,674 votes have been cast statewide. Early voting has been in place since...
NEW YORK STATE
Midterm election could shift balance of power in state legislature

On the eve of the midterm elections, much of the political focus in New York is on the race for governor and some key Congressional races. But the balance of power in Albany is also at stake, with Republicans hoping to erode the Democratic majority in the legislature. Democrats currently...
Hochul, Zeldin campaign in NYC on eve of Election Day

The candidates for governor spent their final day on the trail hitting campaign stops they hope will bring out their voters tomorrow. Kathy Hochul is running for her first full term as governor, but she is facing an unexpectedly strong challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin. On their final day of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

