State Comptroller DiNapoli secures fourth term
The second longest-serving comptroller in state history, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli secured his fourth term Tuesday night with a victory over Republican Paul Rodriguez, Spectrum News projects. DiNapoli holds a 56.9% to 43.1% lead, with nearly 83% of the vote reporting as of Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press.
Analysis: It’s now Hochul’s Albany
The center held for Gov. Kathy Hochul as voters in New York gave her a full, four-year term on Tuesday night, cementing a victory that will allow her to put her own stamp on Albany. Hochul’s victory is history making: She’s the first woman elected to the position, and the...
New York Republicans return to political wilderness, following statewide losses
Supporters of Rep. Lee Zeldin's bid for governor entered Cipriani's in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night giddy with anticipation. Their man, it was widely seen, had the best shot becoming the first New York Republican governor in decades. They're going to have to wait another four years. New York Republicans...
5 things to watch for on Election Day in New York
New York voters head to the polls Tuesday to consider all statewide offices in Albany, a U.S. Senate seat, 26 congressional seats and all 213 seats in the state Legislature. There are judgeships up for grabs, local ballot questions and a proposed $4.2 billion bond act for environmental infrastructure for voters to consider as well.
Marc Molinaro leads Josh Riley in undecided race for NY-19 seat
The open race for New York's 19th Congressional District between Republican Marc Molinaro and Democrat Josh Riley remains too close to call as of Wednesday morning, though Molinaro holds a slim lead, according to the latest unofficial vote totals. With 95% of the expected vote reporting, the Dutchess County executive...
Rich David challenges Lea Webb in state's new 52nd Senate District
For eight straight years, Rich David led Binghamton, the largest city in New York’s newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate District. The former Binghamton mayor and leader of the state’s Conference of Mayors said that experience taught him to work with everyone. “Neither party has a monopoly...
New York lawmakers want to make daylight saving time permanent
Two state lawmakers in New York are trying to make daylight saving time permanent, ending the need to push clocks back an hour in the fall and forward in the springtime. The proposal has united Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Republican state Sen. Joe Griffo, who are both backing the measure that would need to be done in a compact with neighboring states.
New York Attorney General Letitia James wins second term
Spectrum News projects that New York state Attorney General Letitia James successfully secured a second term and beat her Republican opponent Michael Henry 54.2% to 45.8%, with nearly 83% of the vote reported Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press. James, the first woman and first Black New Yorker elected...
More than 1.1 million early in-person votes cast in New York
More than 1.1 million early in-person votes have been cast over nine days in New York statewide amid a closely watched race for governor, according to numbers released Monday by the state Board of Elections. All told, 1,178,674 votes have been cast statewide. Early voting has been in place since...
Midterm election could shift balance of power in state legislature
On the eve of the midterm elections, much of the political focus in New York is on the race for governor and some key Congressional races. But the balance of power in Albany is also at stake, with Republicans hoping to erode the Democratic majority in the legislature. Democrats currently...
Hochul, Zeldin campaign in NYC on eve of Election Day
The candidates for governor spent their final day on the trail hitting campaign stops they hope will bring out their voters tomorrow. Kathy Hochul is running for her first full term as governor, but she is facing an unexpectedly strong challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin. On their final day of...
