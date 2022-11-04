DETROIT - The Canadiens are looking to snap a three-game winless streak as they make a quick visit to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Tuesday. 1. After a strong start to their four-game road trip late last month, the Canadiens are looking to get back into the win column after suffering three losses in a row. Most recently, they lost 6-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre on Saturday in their first game back from the voyage. Cole Caufield enjoyed a two-point night (1G, 1A), while Nick Suzuki scored twice and Juraj Slafkovsky got his third of the season in the loss to Vegas. Kirby Dach (3A) and Kaiden Guhle (2A) also enjoyed multi-point nights for the Habs against the Knights, while Jake Allen turned aside 36 shots.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO