NHL
Women in Hockey: Kara Stephan
Rangers full stack engineer using military background, hockey knowledge to help various departments. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at New York Rangers full stack engineer Kara Stephan:. Name: Kara...
NHL
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
NHL
11/7 - The Week That Was, The Week That Is
We saw a Kings team go 2-1-1 in three road games and one home game this past week. The week gave Kings fans a pair of blowouts and a pair of one-goal games with the Kings winning one of each other of the two types of outcomes. In total, the Kings outscored their four opponents 13-12. The week began with a three-game Central Division road trip in St. Louis, Dallas and Chicago and ended back in Los Angeles where the Kings played their first game of a four-game home stand against the Florida Panthers.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals
The Oilers look to get back to their winning ways as they start a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers begin a four game Eastern Conference road trip starting on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-2) at DEVILS (9-3-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (11) Goals - Nazem Kadri (6) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Jesper Bratt,...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - The Canadiens are looking to snap a three-game winless streak as they make a quick visit to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Tuesday. 1. After a strong start to their four-game road trip late last month, the Canadiens are looking to get back into the win column after suffering three losses in a row. Most recently, they lost 6-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre on Saturday in their first game back from the voyage. Cole Caufield enjoyed a two-point night (1G, 1A), while Nick Suzuki scored twice and Juraj Slafkovsky got his third of the season in the loss to Vegas. Kirby Dach (3A) and Kaiden Guhle (2A) also enjoyed multi-point nights for the Habs against the Knights, while Jake Allen turned aside 36 shots.
NHL
Caps Overpower Oilers, 5-4
Facing the high-octane offense of the Edmonton Oilers and their dangerous one-two punch of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Caps managed to keep them at arm's length all game long on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Washington scored the game's first two goals and kept the Oilers at least a goal away from them for the remainder of the evening, powering past Edmonton 5-4 on the strength of four extra-man tallies to halt a four-game slide (0-2-2).
NHL
Catching up with… Jakub Dobes
MONTREAL -- Goaltender Jakub Dobes is enjoying another outstanding campaign at Ohio State University. The sophomore boasts a 7-2-1 record, along with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Dobes, 21, was a fifth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here are a few highlights from...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Predators (5-6-1) at Kraken (7-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Before traveling across three time zones to sweep a three-game road trip last week, veteran forward and alternate captain Jordan Eberle was talking to the media about the Kraken's 1-3-1 record going into Saturday's impressive and fun-night-for-the-crowd win over Pittsburgh. "For us, it's about trying win tonight [against the Penguins]...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Senators
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Senators this season: Nov. 8 (away) and Mar. 11 (home). The Canucks are 32-19-2-3 all-time against the Senators, including a 14-11-1-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games vs Ottawa (2-2-1 in their last...
NHL
Capitals score four on power play against Oilers, end skid
WASHINGTON -- Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists for the Washington Capitals, who scored four power-play goals in a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Capital One Arena on Monday. The goals were Kuznetsov's first this season. "I thought he was going. He had speed and he...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (8-5-0) AT NEW YORK RANGERS (6-4-3) 7 PM | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. Fresh off a rousing 4-3 comeback win in overtime over the Calgary Flames on Monday night, the New York Islanders head into the heart of Manhattan to take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.
NHL
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
NHL
'GRIND THROUGH IT'
NEWARK - What you're looking for is something to build on. Some key touches. A nice pass. A blocked shot or two. Anything to hang your hat on. While it's true, there was plenty to like for many of the Flames in last night's overtime loss to the Islanders, few had a bigger impact on the game than MacKenzie Weegar.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 8
DETROIT - The Habs held a morning skate at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday in preparation for their matchup with the Red Wings. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Tuesday, November 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 -...
NHL
BLOG: Soderblom, Mitchell Return to the Ice on Tuesday
The Blackhawks avoid injury scare with Arvid Soderblom on Saturday and Ian Mitchell returns to practice. The Blackhawks sighed a breath of relief when Arvid Soderblom geared up for Tuesday's team practice after the netminder was taken out due to injury in Saturday's 4-0 loss against Winnipeg. Head coach Luke Richardson stated that Soderblom is fully healthy and that the issue related to him being dehydrated.
NHL
Former Bruin Peter McNab Passes Away at 70
BOSTON - Former Bruins forward Peter McNab passed away on Sunday at the age of 70. The Vancouver native played eight seasons with the Black & Gold from 1976-84 during the height of the club's "Lunch Pail A.C." era. After spending the first three seasons of his career in Buffalo,...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
Kings and Wild clash for Tuesday tilt in DTLA. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kings: 7 - 6 - 1 (15 pts) Kings Notes:. No forward in the league has more blocked shots than Anze Kopitar...
