NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers
Aug 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Trainers attend to Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Colts Next Coach Odds: Mike Kafka, Greg Roman early favorites
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to scour the NFL assistant coaching ranks after firing Frank Reich on Monday. Mike Kafka, who is in his first season as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, was installed as the +300 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to succeed Reich. He's favored over Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (+500). It has been a rapid rise for Kafka, a former journeyman quarterback and assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs who was given a preseason trial run by new Giants head coach...
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Offense: F The Packers produced 389 total yards, a gaudy total for this struggling unit. But they couldn’t finish drives, finishing with nine points despite eight trips inside Detroit territory and three inside the 10-yard line. Most of the blame should be directed at quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tried a 4 down and 21 pass but it was inclomplete to ice the game for the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: Indianapolis
Parks Frazier, the Colts assistant coach, throws footballs to players before the start of their game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, CA., Sunday, Oct 28, 2018. The Indianapolis Colts Play The Oakland Raiders
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers intercepted 3 times, Packers fall to Lions
DETROIT — The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 with a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I didn’t like It’s been a sharp decline for Aaron Rodgers this season, and never was that more evident than Sunday. Rodgers threw...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) works out prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers Is Finished!
Scott and Mike discuss the Green Bay Packers Week 9 loss Vs. Lions.
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints
Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake (17) in the end zone as he makes a touchdown during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Brady becomes first to surpass 100,000 passing yards
Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to rack up 100,000 career passing yards across the regular season and playoffs Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback entered Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams standing at 99,836 total yards. He surpassed 100,000 on a fourth-quarter pass to running back Leonard Fournette, who went 15 yards on a third-down play. "I think for me it's a credit to...
Reports: Packers OLB Rashan Gary (ACL) lost for season
Green Bay Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday. Also, running back Aaron Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's stunning upset loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary leads the Packers with six sacks on the season. He started every game this season and had 32 tackles, including seven...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Week 9 Loss at Detroit Lions
The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Here's what coach Matt LaFleur had to say.
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) sits out practice
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field Monday coming off their bye week but without No. 1 running back Ezekiel Elliott, who's still nursing a knee injury. Elliott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday that the swelling has gone down but that he's not sure when he will return to practice. He said he'll wear a brace when he does return. The Cowboys' first full practice session of the week is Wednesday. ...
Jim Polzin: It may be time to throw dirt on the Green Bay Packers' season
DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers was dressed mostly in black when he arrived in the visiting interview room at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. Black stocking cap, black sleeveless hoodie over a long-sleeved black T-shirt and black shoes, paired with gray sweatpants. That’s pretty common attire for the Green Bay Packers quarterback and yet it felt more appropriate than ever. A look of mourning for a season on life support. There’s...
Syndication: The Record
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, left, talks to safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Football Giants Training Camp
49ers tab RB Elijah Mitchell for return to practice
The San Francisco 49ers designated three players for return from injured reserve Monday, including second-year running back Elijah Mitchell. Also returning to practice were linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. Mitchell was injured in the first game of the season, missing two months with a sprained right MCL in his knee. Mitchell was hurt after being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, whose shoulder collided with Mitchell's knee....
NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown
Rookie Ahmad Gardner broke up Josh Allen's final pass with 33 seconds remaining as the New York Jets rallied for a dramatic 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets (6-3) took their three-point lead after Greg Zuerlein kicked a 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining, capping a 13-play drive where New York ran nine times and forced Buffalo (6-2) to use its three remaining timeouts. On the Bills' final possession, New York defensive end Bryce Huff hit Josh...
Photos: Packers fall to Lions 15-9
Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as Green Bay fell to Detroit for its fifth straight loss.
Packers, Bills Lose in Stunning NFL Week 9
The Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions.
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 0