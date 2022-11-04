ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ohio City Ranks As One Of The 'Best Winter Vacation' Spots In U.S

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSER0_0iz2T3q800
Photo: Getty Images

Winter is quickly approaching, especially for those looking to book a trip elsewhere for the season. Wether you prefer to spend the winter inside of a storybook, snow-covered mountain village, or surrounded by palm trees and the ocean, there are places across the country that are perfect enough to please all kinds of vacationeers.

According to a list compiled by Timeout , one of the best places to vacation at in the Wintertime is Cleveland . Cleveland is rated as one of the best Winter vacation destinations because of its unique Christmas-themed activities available for children. Timeout recommended that visitors take a trip to Santa's Workshop at Kringle's Inventionasium. Here, children are able to invent and design their own Christmas toys for the holiday season.

Here is what Timeout had to say about about this Ohio destination:

"If you want your kids to have a hand in their Christmas presents, head to Kringle's Inventionasium in Cleveland, Ohio, where children invent their own toys inside Santa's workshop. 'Guest inventors' don white coats to come up with new toy ideas for the season as they learn to make 'snow.' Afterwards, they'll get to meet Mr. Kringle himself—sounds like Christmas magic, if you ask us."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
93.1 WZAK

9 Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Greater Cleveland!

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and plenty of folks across Cleveland are already gathering their ingredients and making their plans. Are you one of them?. Or would you rather just find a quick, no-frills meal at a local restaurant?! Then spend your Sunday with a full belly and football in a quiet house!?
CLEVELAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH

Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland wants to repair abandoned homes, but it’s more expensive than demo: Is it worth the money?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland is preparing to spend $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money repairing abandoned homes in a bid to improve Cleveland’s housing stock. The cost of repairing vacant homes in the worst condition is significantly more expensive than demolition, or the costs of repairing aging homes that are still occupied and in less dire shape.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign

Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Diner Road Trip: Spinner’s Good Time Diner

5 Weird Gadgets for People over 55 Years Old (2022 Gifts List) Getting Rid of Moles & Skin Tags Has Never Been So Simple. Sneaky Way Boardman Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof Replaced. Smart Consumer Update. Symptoms of Psoriatic Arthritis (Some Signs May Surprise You) PsoriaticArthritis. At Almost 101,...
CHARDON, OH
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?

We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
AKRON, OH
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

185K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy