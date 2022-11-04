Warriors' Draymond Green Praises Magic After Thriller: 'They're Learning How to Win'

The Orlando Magic grabbed a big win over the Golden State Warriors and some praise from Draymond Green along the way.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is rebuilding, but a building block was planted into the ground Thursday night after a big 130-129 win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

While the Magic won just its second game of the season, the team also earned the respect of one of the largest dynasties in NBA history. Warriors forward Draymond Green had some kind words for the Magic following Thursday's game.

"That team hasn't won a lot of games... but they are competing," Green said. "And if you were watching these games, they're not getting blown out anymore. They are right there and they are learning how to win."

According to Green, one of the reasons the Magic is trending in the right direction is the development of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who scored 22 points in the win.

"100 percent agree with him being the number one pick," Green said about Paolo Banchero. "Paolo is a special guy. He hit some tough shots. That's why he was the number one pick. I really love his demeanor."

Green also praised the work head coach Jamahl Mosley has done with a young and injured roster.

"You have to give a lot of credit to Jamahl Mosley, who is leading the charge... I think that was the most confident Orlando Magic team, at least that I can remember, for six or seven years."

Change has been brewing for the Magic for a while, and it has been noticed in Orlando. But now, the rest of the NBA is slowly beginning to see the change as well.

