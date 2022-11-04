KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
07-14-15-36-43, Lucky Ball: 2
(seven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)
Pick 3 Midday
8-3-0
(eight, three, zero)
Daily Pick 3
8-3-5
(eight, three, five)
2 By 2
Red Balls: 4-05, White Balls: 6-25
(Red Balls: four, five; White Balls: six, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
02-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(two, twenty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
Comments / 0