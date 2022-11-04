KS Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

07-14-15-36-43, Lucky Ball: 2

(seven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-3-0

(eight, three, zero)

Daily Pick 3

8-3-5

(eight, three, five)

2 By 2

Red Balls: 4-05, White Balls: 6-25

(Red Balls: four, five; White Balls: six, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

02-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(two, twenty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $154,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000

