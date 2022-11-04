AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
6-7-4
(six, seven, four)
Cash 3 Midday
5-2-2
(five, two, two)
Cash 4 Evening
0-1-8-0
(zero, one, eight, zero)
Cash 4 Midday
9-8-5-2
(nine, eight, five, two)
Lucky For Life
07-14-15-36-43, Lucky Ball: 2
(seven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
02-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(two, twenty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
13-16-18-26-33
(thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
