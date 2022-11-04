MA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

07-14-15-36-43, Lucky Ball: 2

(seven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)

MassCash

10-13-15-25-35

(ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-five)

Mega Millions

02-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(two, twenty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $154,000,000

Numbers Evening

7-0-4-8

(seven, zero, four, eight)

Numbers Midday

2-3-9-8

(two, three, nine, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000

