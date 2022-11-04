ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

DE Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

07-14-15-36-43, Lucky Ball: 2

(seven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

02-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(two, twenty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $154,000,000

Multi-Win Lotto

03-07-08-18-28-35

(three, seven, eight, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000

Play 3 Day

2-4-6

(two, four, six)

Play 3 Night

5-4-1

(five, four, one)

Play 4 Day

2-0-2-9

(two, zero, two, nine)

Play 4 Night

1-0-7-6

(one, zero, seven, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000

Comments / 0

 

