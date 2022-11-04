DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
07-14-15-36-43, Lucky Ball: 2
(seven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
02-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(two, twenty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000,000
Multi-Win Lotto
03-07-08-18-28-35
(three, seven, eight, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000
Play 3 Day
2-4-6
(two, four, six)
Play 3 Night
5-4-1
(five, four, one)
Play 4 Day
2-0-2-9
(two, zero, two, nine)
Play 4 Night
1-0-7-6
(one, zero, seven, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
