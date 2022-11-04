Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Evening” game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Advocates of the marijuana initiatives have said Biden’s announcement may give a boost to their efforts. Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalization softening. All of the states with recreational marijuana on the ballot, except for Maryland, voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion was on the ballot in several states Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in a decision that led to near-total bans in a dozen states. The most intense focus was on Michigan, where there was a push in the presidential battleground to protect abortion rights in the state constitution, and Kentucky, a GOP stronghold where a legal battle over a restrictive law is already underway. Voters in solidly Democratic California and Vermont also were deciding measures that would enshrine such rights in their state constitutions. The question for Montana voters was whether to create criminal penalties for health care providers unless they do everything “medically appropriate and reasonable” to save the life of a baby after birth, including the rare possibility of birth after an attempted abortion.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a tougher-than-expected challenge to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister despite millions of dollars in attack ads against him. Stitt, 49, was aided in part by a late infusion of advertisements from the Republican Governor’s Association that linked Hofmeister to President Joe Biden, who lost every one of the state’s 77 counties in the 2020 presidential election and remains unpopular in the state. The ads also criticized Hofmeister, the state’s superintendent of public schools who switched parties to run against Stitt, for supporting a series of tax...
PHOENIX (AP) — A printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona’s most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue at 60 of 223 vote centers in Maricopa County gave rise to conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the pivotal state. Former President Donald Trump, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and others weighed in to claim that Democrats were trying to subvert the vote of Republicans, who tend to show up in greater numbers in person on Election Day. Lake and several other candidates on the Arizona ballot have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential race, amplifying Trump’s lies about a stolen election. But election officials from both political parties and members of Trump’s own Cabinet have said there was no widespread voter fraud and that Trump lost reelection to Democrat Joe Biden. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ryan denied a request from Republicans to keep the polls open, saying that he didn’t see evidence that people were not allowed to vote.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong hopes to claim a third term for North Dakota’s sole U.S. House seat on Tuesday in a race that was upended by the late entry of former Miss America Cara Mund. Armstrong ran unopposed in the June Republican primary and...
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED COLORADO FOR MICHAEL BENNET U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet was drawing in higher numbers of votes in many areas than he did during his 2016 campaign — by a margin of as many as 10 percentage points. That’s what led AP to call the race for the Democratic incumbent on Tuesday over Republican challenger Joe O’Dea. O’Dea, a first-time candidate, focused his campaign on crime and inflation.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Morgan McGarvey won a prized congressional district in and around Kentucky’s largest city on Tuesday, keeping the Louisville-area 3rd District as the lone Democrat-held U.S. House seat in the Bluegrass State. McGarvey, the minority leader of Democrats in the Kentucky Senate, beat back a challenge by Republican businessman Stuart Ray in the state’s most competitive congressional race in deeply red Kentucky. McGarvey was endorsed by outgoing Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth, who has held the Louisville district for eight terms since 2007 and left the seat open with his announced retirement. The challenger Ray is a businessman and former state Fish and Wildlife commissioner who had pledged more economic development for Louisville and was critical on the campaign trail of Democrats’ efforts to curb inflation.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers staked his bid Tuesday for a second term on his support for abortion rights and his status as the only check on the GOP in a state certain to be pivotal in the 2024 presidential race. Evers faced Tim Michels, a Donald Trump-backed Republican who promised to deliver “massive” tax cuts and largely financed his campaign from his fortune as owner of the state’s largest construction firm. Roughly half of Wisconsin voters say the nation’s economy is the most pressing issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,200 voters in the state. Nearly all the state’s voters say inflation was a factor in how they cast their ballots, with roughly half naming it as the single most important factor. Among those who named inflation as a factor in how they voted, nearly half say the rising costs of groceries and food were most important.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing state, as voters embraced a governor who reveled in culture war politics and framed his candidacy as a battle against the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to win his first full term in office. McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He was the heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Kalus is a business owner and political novice who moved to the state last year. McKee said in his victory speech that he would continue working to help families and municipalities, and create jobs. “Let’s make sure that we do what what we need to do to bring this state to a level that we’ve never seen before because we have momentum like we’ve never seen before in this state,” he said. “We’re going to keep it, and we’re just getting started.”
