CT Lottery

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The only federal race on Delaware’s ballot this year is a rematch between incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Lee Murphy for the state’s lone U.S. House seat. Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, was elected to the House in 2016 and is seeking a fourth two-year term. She is the only woman to represent Delaware in Congress. Murphy is an actor and former teacher, coach and Amtrak conductor. Blunt Rochester easily defeated Murphy in 2020 and is the heavy favorite in this year’s race as well.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to win his first full term in office. McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He was the heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Kalus is a business owner and political novice who moved to the state last year. The Democratic Governors Association said residents voted for “four more years of proven leadership and progress.” McKee sought to differentiate himself from Kalus by talking about how he’s a lifelong Rhode Islander with decades of public service in the state. Like Democrats nationwide, he worked to keep abortion rights front and center in the campaign and convince voters that he would champion reproductive rights.
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office. Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Her election returns the governor’s office to Democrats after eight years of Republican leadership under the popular Gov. Charlie Baker, who opted not to seek reelection. Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, were among three all-female governor/lieutenant governor tickets in the U.S. that began Election Day with a chance to become the first such pairing elected to lead a state. Arkansas Republicans nominated Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor and Leslie Rutledge for lieutenant governor. And in Ohio, Democrat Nan Whaley is running for governor with Cheryl Stephens as her running mate.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania are choosing Tuesday between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive. Shapiro, the state’s two-term elected attorney general, smashed Pennsylvania’s campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign in a year in which Democrats nationally faced headwinds, including high inflation. Mastriano, a retired Army colonel and state senator, is a relative political novice who ran a hard-right campaign and refused for much of it to talk to mainstream news organizations, scuttling prospects for a debate with an independent moderator. Polls suggest Shapiro is leading Mastriano, who has driven off moderate voters by being a prominent ally in former President Donald Trump’s effort to stay in power — despite his election loss in 2020 — and marching to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, where he watched pro-Trump demonstrators attack police.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing state, as voters embraced a governor who reveled in culture war politics and framed his candidacy as a battle against the “woke agenda” of liberals. In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds. He gained significant national attention during the start of the coronavirus pandemic through his outspoken opposition to continued lockdowns and to mask and vaccine mandates, and eventually displayed an eagerness to wade into nearly any cultural divide, including immigration, gender, education and more.
PHOENIX (AP) — A printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona’s most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue at 60 of 223 vote centers in Maricopa County gave rise to conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the pivotal state. Former President Donald Trump, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and others weighed in to claim that Democrats were trying to subvert the vote of Republicans, who tend to show up in greater numbers in person on Election Day. Lake and several other candidates on the Arizona ballot have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential race, amplifying Trump’s lies about a stolen election. But election officials from both political parties and members of Trump’s own Cabinet have said there was no widespread voter fraud and that Trump lost reelection to Democrat Joe Biden. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ryan denied a request from Republicans to keep the polls open, saying that he didn’t see evidence that people were not allowed to vote.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday, capping a bare-knuckled and extraordinary campaign for an open seat. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, spent much of the campaign recovering from a stroke in May, while fending off attacks by Oz that questioned whether he was honest about its effects and fit to serve. With two weeks to go in the race, Fetterman turned in a rocky debate performance, struggling to complete sentences, jumbling words throughout the hourlong televised event and fueling concern inside his party that it damaged his chances. To underscore the importance of the race, President Joe Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania for Fetterman three times in the final three weeks, while former President Donald Trump came in to hold a rally for Oz, his endorsed candidate.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island voters are deciding Tuesday whether the Democratic Party will maintain its three-decade hold on the U.S. House seat being vacated by longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin, or if a Republican will join the delegation. Rhode Island’s Democratic treasurer, Seth Magaziner, is trying to take Langevin’s place representing the 2nd Congressional District. National Republicans are eyeing the seat as a possible pickup opportunity. Republican candidate Allan Fung, a former Cranston mayor, is well-known in the district and many political observers say the race is a toss-up. Moderate candidate William Gilbert is also on the ballot. The liberal state is currently represented in Congress by Democrats. All of the top statewide offices are also held by Democrats. Magaziner has been the state’s treasurer since 2015. He is the son of former Clinton administration policy adviser Ira Magaziner. He said he would protect Social Security and Medicare, work to lower the cost of health care and turn “the page on Trumpism.”
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Neither major party expects Kansas Republican Jerry Moran to have any trouble winning a third term to the U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s election. Moran faced Democrat Mark Holland, the former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, but was seen as about as safe as any incumbent GOP senator could be because of the state’s traditional Republican leanings. This year’s election marked 90 years since a Wichita prosecutor, George McGill, was the last Democrat to win a U.S. Senate race in Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won a Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates. Moran’s career has been marked by his ability to retain the support of all factions of the Kansas Republican Party. He represented a western and central Kansas district in the House for 14 years before being elected to the Senate in 2010.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch easily defeated a little-known Republican challenger to win the Senate seat being vacated by Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving member of the upper chamber. Welch, who was elected to the House in 2006 and won reelection with lopsided votes every two years since, defeated Republican Gerald Malloy, a retired U.S. Army officer endorsed by former President Donald Trump. In a year in which the parties are grappling for control of the Senate, Welch’s election keeps the seat from the deep blue state safely in the Democratic column. In a statement after The Associated Press called the race for him, Welch thanked Vermonters for their support and said it was a privilege to have served in the House for nearly 16 years.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Morgan McGarvey won a prized congressional district in Kentucky’s largest city on Tuesday, keeping the Louisville-area 3rd District as the lone Democrat-held U.S. House seat in the Bluegrass State. McGarvey, the minority leader of Democrats in the Kentucky Senate, beat back a challenge by Republican businessman Stuart Ray in the state’s most competitive congressional race in deeply red Kentucky. McGarvey was endorsed by outgoing Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth, who held the Louisville district for eight terms and left the seat open with his announced retirement. Ray, a businessman and former state Fish and Wildlife commissioner, had pledged to seek more economic development for Louisville and was critical on the campaign trail of Democrats’ efforts to curb inflation.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election, usually a shoo-in for the Democratic candidate, has turned into a nail-biter with the Republican’s bid possibly buoyed by a third contender. Three women, all former legislators, are the top candidates in the race to become the next governor of the state, which hasn’t elected a Republican to the office in 40 years. Democrat Tina Kotek, formerly the longest serving Oregon House speaker, is being challenged by Christine Drazan, a former leader of the Republican minority in the House. Several opinion polls showed the two statistically tied, which prompted President Joe Biden to come to Portland to boost Kotek’s chances. The presence of Betsy Johnson, who was in the statehouse for 20 years and quit the Democratic Party in 2021 to run as an unaffiliated candidate, presents a wild card in the race. Johnson is hoping to woo centrist Republican and Democratic voters, as well as the 1 million unaffiliated voters who slightly outnumber registered Democrats and are 40% greater than registered Republicans.
