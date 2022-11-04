Read full article on original website
Related
"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
Woman Refusing to Marry Man Unless He Proposes With Ring Made Out of His Mother’s Ashes
An older survey showed that 1 in 4 women have turned down a marriage proposal before and of those women, about 23% regret saying no. There are plenty of valid reasons to turn down a proposal from not being ready for marriage to doubts about the person being the one for you. But one woman's reasoning for turning down a proposal is quite unique.
Woman disgusted after husband leaves her to start family with her teenage daughter
People have flooded to social media in support of a woman after she revealed her husband left her for her daughter. A marriage falling apart is an extremely upsetting prospect to deal with, let alone when one half of the partnership is leaving to be with someone else. In Sarah's*...
Father of 18-month-old boy who was repeatedly assaulted by his mother's boyfriend before he died tells court he was 'worried' when he saw 'big marks' on his son's face
The father of an 18-month boy, who was repeatedly assaulted in the months leading to his death, told a court he was 'worried' when he saw marks on his son's face. Tamika Beaton, 25, is accused of neglecting her son Andrew Cawker by leaving him in the care of her boyfriend Scott Coombe, 24.
The woman who died without having a relationship with a man
Clara Meadmore is known to be the oldest virgin in the world. In 2011, she died a virgin at 108 years old, making her the oldest virgin in recorded history. She told in an interview that staying a virgin was one of the factors that helped her live a long life.
rsvplive.ie
Creeslough father and daughter laid to rest - ‘They are side by side in heaven’
Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe were laid to rest today in a joint funeral. The father and daughter were remembered as the parish priest prayed that “they are side by side in heaven”. Members of Mr Garwe's family travelled from Zimbabwe to attend...
Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction
Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction. "You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd, are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING...
Man’s Ex-girlfriend’s Father Dies and Leaves Him an Inheritance but His Ex Thinks He Should Give It Back
Dealing with an ex is never an ideal situation but this story told by u/Following0k1026 is a level above the rest. The author dated his girlfriend for a lengthy seven years but ended things mere months ago when he realized things just weren't working out. He felt their futures didn't align anymore, which is actually one of the top reasons couples end things.
Mum fears people will mock her after accidentally naming twins after TV characters
A mum of twins has been left worrying that her children will get mocked after she accidentally gave them the same names as two TV characters. Given that it's our parents who choose our names, it's hard to imagine them ever regretting the decision - no matter what we might think of it ourselves.
Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans
Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the shooting, implored the district to "focus on school security," adding, "maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive" A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed. As seen in a transcript of...
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex Michael Lockwood remarries with their daughters at the ceremony after nasty custody battle
LISA Marie Presley's ex Michael Lockwood has officially moved on from his tumultuous marriage to Elvis' daughter - as he has tied the knot with his new bride. The 61-year-old musician, whose divorce was finalized last year after papers were first filed in 2016, was awarded 50/50 custody of their twins Finley and Harper, 14.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Devon Gets a Shock Even as Two Couples Could Be Hitting the Skids
Billy and Lilly’s relationship continues to face problems. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 31 – November 4, Abby is shocked at where she finds Chase. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Billy and Lilly’s relationship has faced some tests lately,...
Teacher who divorced her husband after 'falling in love with a woman at church' on why she still has faith despite her Christian school firing her after she came out as gay
A woman who was a devout Christian for decades has spoken about being fired from her job at a religious school after falling in love with a woman she met at church. Sydneysider Steph Lentz, 31, thought her life was going exactly to plan when she married her now ex-husband at 23.
Rapper Tame One's Mother Recently Announced His Death, but How Did He Die?
The rap world is in mourning following news that Tame One, who was born Rahem Brown, has died at the age of 52. Tame One was best known as a rapper in groups like Artifacts, Leak Bros, and eventually the rap supergroup The Weatherman. Article continues below advertisement. Following news...
My Child Brought Home This Horrifying Pamphlet From School. I'm Furious — And You Should Be Too.
"I opened the pamphlet and saw two simple sketches of a naked, genderless child, labeled 'FRONT' and 'BACK.' I choked up as I realized what I was meant to do."
A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life
Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life. In 1856, Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
There are some universal qualities that many people just don't find attractive in others, such as a lack of cleanliness or personal hygiene. Lack of personal responsibility is yet another deficiency folks really can't stomach in a romantic partner. Of course, one of the biggest turn-offs is cheapness. Article continues...
Grandmother, 56, Gives Birth to Her Son and Daughter-in-Law's Baby: 'We Are Feeling So Blessed'
"How many people get to watch their mom give birth?" Jeff Hauck tells PEOPLE of his mom Nancy Hauck, who served as a surrogate for him and his wife Jeff Hauck was moved when his mother, 56-year-old Nancy Hauck, first offered to serve as a surrogate for him and his wife Cambria, who were left with few options for expanding their family following her hysterectomy. Though he didn't initially think the moving gesture was a possibility, his mother gave birth to Jeff and Cambria's daughter Hannah, their fifth child, on Wednesday...
KTUL
2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0