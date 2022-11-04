ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.
The woman who died without having a relationship with a man

Clara Meadmore is known to be the oldest virgin in the world. In 2011, she died a virgin at 108 years old, making her the oldest virgin in recorded history. She told in an interview that staying a virgin was one of the factors that helped her live a long life.
Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction

Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction. "You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd, are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING...
Man’s Ex-girlfriend’s Father Dies and Leaves Him an Inheritance but His Ex Thinks He Should Give It Back

Dealing with an ex is never an ideal situation but this story told by u/Following0k1026 is a level above the rest. The author dated his girlfriend for a lengthy seven years but ended things mere months ago when he realized things just weren't working out. He felt their futures didn't align anymore, which is actually one of the top reasons couples end things.
Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the shooting, implored the district to "focus on school security," adding, "maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive" A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed. As seen in a transcript of...
A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life

Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life. In 1856, Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.
Grandmother, 56, Gives Birth to Her Son and Daughter-in-Law's Baby: 'We Are Feeling So Blessed'

"How many people get to watch their mom give birth?" Jeff Hauck tells PEOPLE of his mom Nancy Hauck, who served as a surrogate for him and his wife Jeff Hauck was moved when his mother, 56-year-old Nancy Hauck, first offered to serve as a surrogate for him and his wife Cambria, who were left with few options for expanding their family following her hysterectomy. Though he didn't initially think the moving gesture was a possibility, his mother gave birth to Jeff and Cambria's daughter Hannah, their fifth child, on Wednesday...
2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
