ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Estes launches SpaceX Falcon 9 as new fly and display model rocket

By Robert Z. Pearlman
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxz8M_0iz2Re9E00

A new model rocket is ready to launch and land — just like the real vehicle on which it is based.

Newly-revealed and released for sale, Estes Industries' SpaceX Falcon 9 with Crew Dragon can lift off high into the sky or touch down on your desktop for display. The latest model in the company's scale series of historic boosters, the Falcon 9 is already one of the most anticipated rockets in Estes' 60-year history .

"It has definitely been a highly-sought product for quite some time, so we were thrilled to have the chance to work with SpaceX on it," Brennan Johnson, Estes' product development manager, said in an interview with collectSPACE.com.

"We definitely feel the numbers are going to be stronger than some of the other products that we have launched ... no pun intended," added Heidi Muckenthaler, Estes' vice president and general manager. "We're expecting to sell out."

Related: Best model rocket kits: Great deals and more

Standing more than two feet tall (25.63 inches or 65.1 cm), the 1:100 scale Falcon 9 comes pre-finished, so no painting or decal application is needed. The first and second stages do not come apart, but the Crew Dragon spacecraft does separate.

Molded details, including the grid fins and landing legs that on the real Falcon 9 enable the first stage to land and be reused , are static on Estes' version, though not for a lack of trying.

"That was one of the things that we looked at pretty early on, for a mechanical deployment of the legs," said Johnson. "Due to their nature, we had a feeling that those would snap off a lot on recovery, which kind of leads to a bad customer experience."

"So that was one of the details that definitely got a lot of thought but didn't quite make it to the final cut," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBGPm_0iz2Re9E00

Estes' SpaceX Falcon 9 model rocket features molded landing legs and a display cap with nine Merlin engine nozzles. (Image credit: collectSPACE.com)

Estes also considered what it would take to replicate why the Falcon 9 has legs —  its first stage propulsive landing.

"There are certain cost factors involved that are limiting in what we can do, but yes, if there were unlimited funds and people wanted to spend unlimited money, it would be amazing," said Muckenthaler.

Even with a powered landing ruled out (the model rocket and its Crew Dragon descend to the ground under a single parachute), recreating the Falcon 9 was not as simple as just shrinking down the real thing. As a licensed model, there were proprietary concerns to take into account, in addition to finding the right balance between a static display and a flying replica.

"This one was actually a little more challenging than what we have done in the past," Johnson told collectSPACE. "We had to do a lot of work to make sure we kept the aerodynamics the way we needed them for it to be a stable model rocket as well as have enough power to get it off the pad and provide a good customer experience on the flights."

When configured for display, a cap with nine molded Merlin engines hides an adapter which runs a metal rod from inside the rocket down to the included stand. For flight, the display adapter and nozzle cap are removed and either a C5-3 or C6-3 model rocket engine is inserted in their place. There are also transparent fins that slide onto the base to stabilize the rocket's ascent (Estes projects the model can reach upwards of 300 feet [91 m]).

A similar approach is used with Estes' other scale models, including NASA's Saturn V and Space Launch System with Orion rockets and Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wosRG_0iz2Re9E00

Estes NASA SLS Flying Model Rocket Kit $76.99 now $66.95 on Amazon .

Save over 10% on an awesome looking 1:200 scale model rocket replica of the NASA SLS. It's perfect for beginners as it comes ready to launch and with pre-colored parts. It also has an impressive projected altitude of 350 feet. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGQe8_0iz2Re9E00

Estes' SpaceX Falcon 9 model rocket is topped by a Crew Dragon that separates from the booster when launched. (Image credit: collectSPACE.com)

The SpaceX Falcon 9 ships to customers in a presentation box that is almost as nice as the model inside.

"Everybody loves the box. They are never going to throw it away," Muckenthaler said. "It is a matte black finish with foiled hand-painted art with the diagram of the rocket. Everybody lights up when they see it."

The Estes' SpaceX Falcon 9 with Crew Dragon retails for $149.99. It is available directly from Estes' website and through SpaceX's online shop.

Space.com and collectSPACE readers can save 10 percent when ordering the SpaceX Falcon 9 from Estes' website by using the code IN-COLLECTSPACE at checkout.

Follow collectSPACE.com on Facebook and on Twitter at @ collectSPACE . Copyright 2022 collectSPACE.com. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Related
CNET

How to Watch a Helicopter Try to Catch a Booster Rocket This Week

When space startup Rocket Lab launches its next mission, it hopes to use a helicopter to catch the first stage booster as it falls back to Earth. And this time the company aims to hang on to the booster too. A previous attempt to pull off this unorthodox rocket recovery...
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
msn.com

31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe

Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
The Independent

When and how to watch Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon red for some observers on Tuesday 8 November, the last chance to catch such an eclipse until 2025.A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes behind the Earth with respect to the Sun, passing through our planet’s shadow. A lunar eclipse is considered a total eclipse when the Moon passes through the deepest part of Earth’s shadow, the umbra, dimming the Moon’s light and shading it red as the only light reaching the lunar surface is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere.The 8 November lunar eclipse will appear total for observers in Asia,...
HAWAII STATE
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
BGR.com

Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system

Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
petapixel.com

Photographers Capture a SpaceX Rocket Landing for the First Time

SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket yesterday and for the first time invited photographers to capture its side boosters landing back on Earth. Trevor Mahlmann was one of the lucky photographers to set up a remote camera to capture the rockets landing after they helped a payload to orbit. “When...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit

It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
The Independent

International Space Station forced to scramble out of way of deadly Russian debris

The International Space Station has been forced to move out of the way of potentially lethal Russian debris.The floating lab fired its thrusters for just over five minutes, so that it could be at a safe distance from a fragment of destroyed Russian spacecraft.The fragments came from Cosmos 1408, Nasa said. That was an old satellite that was destroyed in a Russian weapons test in November last year – and pieces of which have since been flying around above the Earth, repeatedly putting missions at risk.The space station fired its thrusters beginning at 8.25pm EDT, ultimately raising the station’s altitude...
Washington Examiner

Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen

Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
Space.com

Space.com

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy