pv-magazine-usa.com

As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete

Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
notebookcheck.net

Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried

Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
KENTUCKY STATE
electrek.co

Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why

Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
GEORGIA STATE
electrek.co

Saudi Arabia is launching its own EV brand with its oil money

Saudi Arabia, a country known for its oil production, announced today that it is launching its own electric car brand called Ceer in partnership with Foxconn and BMW. The shift to electric vehicles is happening faster than most people anticipated, and it is an unstoppable force at this point. Even...
Sourcing Journal

Repreve Maker Cites Customer Inventory Glut in Slashing Outlook

Unifi’s net sales for the first quarter fell 8.4 percent to $179.5 million, primarily attributable to temporary demand disruption. In a Nutshell: Unifi Inc., makers of recycled and synthetic yarns such as Repreve, released operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. It said with the operating environment and textile demand trends for the apparel market expected to remain suppressed for the remainder of calendar 2022, it was updating its fiscal 2023 outlook. The company anticipates net sales in the fiscal 2023 second quarter to come in about 10 percent to 15 percent lower than the first quarter. It also expects...
energynow.ca

U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in four – Baker Hughes

U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third time in four weeks as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 2 to 770 in the week to Nov. 4, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.
streetwisereports.com

Junior on Cutting Edge of Lithium Extraction Industry

Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR:TSX.V; ROVMF:OTCQB; 4X0:FRA), which just signed a letter of intent to option a 100% ownership interest in a claystone lithium project in Nevada, is watching a feasibility study involving a nearby lithium project with great interest. The study by Cypress Development Corp. (CYP:TSX.V; CYDVF:OTCQB; C1Z1:FSE) is looking...
NEVADA STATE
ceoworld.biz

Five Ways Hydrogen Production Can Tackle Critical Energy Challenges

Hydrogen is the most abundant element on earth and has the most uncomplicated makeup of elements; only one proton and one electron. Although it doesn’t typically exist by itself in nature, it can be easily produced from diverse domestic compounds that contain it. As Hydrogen’s role in the renewable energy market continues to evolve, the conversation around how Hydrogen is produced and which method is the least environmentally risky and costly is still open for interpretation.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates

Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
Inyerself

Meet the Seabubble: A Hydrogen-Powered Hydroplaning Catamaran

Another Entry Into the Growing World of Hydrofoils. This month at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the SeaBubble was unveiled in full-size form for the first time. The brainchild of Alain Thébault and Anders Bringdal of Seabubbles, the SeaBubble is an air-propelled catamaran that runs on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries. With a maximum capacity of 12 passengers and a top speed of 30 knots (about 35 miles per hour), the SeaBubble has the potential to revolutionize urban transportation.

