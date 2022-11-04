Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
electrek.co
BMW electric sales double YOY, soaring EV demand and ‘compelling products’ boost Q3 earnings beat
Despite lingering supply chain bottlenecks disrupting the global auto industry, the BMW Group achieved record revenue in Q3 as sales and demand for its electric vehicles continue propelling the German luxury automaker forward. BMW sees rising demand for electric vehicles. “Compelling products are the best answer to a challenging environment,”...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
Chronicle
Don Brunell Commentary: Recycling Lithium Batteries Must Accelerate for EVs to Succeed
Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is soaring, accelerated by climate change concerns. EVs reduce tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks and buses, which are responsible for 30 percent of our greenhouse gas pollutants. The switch to EVs is worldwide and growing. The Simply Insurance website projects by 2040, 58 percent of...
Hyundai Says Biden's EV Tax Changes Are "Astronomical” Blow
Hyundai officials have spoken out about the "astronomical blow" they've been dealt thanks to the electric vehicle (EV) tax changes that were included in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
electrek.co
Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
electrek.co
Saudi Arabia is launching its own EV brand with its oil money
Saudi Arabia, a country known for its oil production, announced today that it is launching its own electric car brand called Ceer in partnership with Foxconn and BMW. The shift to electric vehicles is happening faster than most people anticipated, and it is an unstoppable force at this point. Even...
insideevs.com
California Announces Almost 18 Percent Of Cars Bought In 2022 Were Electric
California leads the way in electrification in the United States with a much greater proportion of new cars bought that are fully-electric. According to the Office of the Governor of California, 17.7 percent of new cars sold through the month of were electric vehicles, marking a 126.9 percent increase over 2020.
Repreve Maker Cites Customer Inventory Glut in Slashing Outlook
Unifi’s net sales for the first quarter fell 8.4 percent to $179.5 million, primarily attributable to temporary demand disruption. In a Nutshell: Unifi Inc., makers of recycled and synthetic yarns such as Repreve, released operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. It said with the operating environment and textile demand trends for the apparel market expected to remain suppressed for the remainder of calendar 2022, it was updating its fiscal 2023 outlook. The company anticipates net sales in the fiscal 2023 second quarter to come in about 10 percent to 15 percent lower than the first quarter. It also expects...
energynow.ca
U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in four – Baker Hughes
U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third time in four weeks as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 2 to 770 in the week to Nov. 4, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.
streetwisereports.com
Junior on Cutting Edge of Lithium Extraction Industry
Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR:TSX.V; ROVMF:OTCQB; 4X0:FRA), which just signed a letter of intent to option a 100% ownership interest in a claystone lithium project in Nevada, is watching a feasibility study involving a nearby lithium project with great interest. The study by Cypress Development Corp. (CYP:TSX.V; CYDVF:OTCQB; C1Z1:FSE) is looking...
ceoworld.biz
Five Ways Hydrogen Production Can Tackle Critical Energy Challenges
Hydrogen is the most abundant element on earth and has the most uncomplicated makeup of elements; only one proton and one electron. Although it doesn’t typically exist by itself in nature, it can be easily produced from diverse domestic compounds that contain it. As Hydrogen’s role in the renewable energy market continues to evolve, the conversation around how Hydrogen is produced and which method is the least environmentally risky and costly is still open for interpretation.
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
Meet the Seabubble: A Hydrogen-Powered Hydroplaning Catamaran
Another Entry Into the Growing World of Hydrofoils. This month at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the SeaBubble was unveiled in full-size form for the first time. The brainchild of Alain Thébault and Anders Bringdal of Seabubbles, the SeaBubble is an air-propelled catamaran that runs on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries. With a maximum capacity of 12 passengers and a top speed of 30 knots (about 35 miles per hour), the SeaBubble has the potential to revolutionize urban transportation.
