Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Clemson game ends in victory and injury, again
First-year Macy Gunnell entered Notre Dame Stadium this weekend feeding off the crowd’s energy and looking forward to a fantastic game. She left the field in an ambulance. The three-loss University of Notre Dame football team upset the No. 4 Clemson Tigers Saturday night, with a final score of 35-14. This primetime matchup was reminiscent of the 2020 Clemson-Notre Dame game when only socially-distanced students were allowed to watch in person.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. enters the transfer portal
On Monday afternoon, senior Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Wilkins has been battling injuries for about a year and a half, and has zero receptions for the season in seven games played. For his career at Notre Dame, Wilkins has caught 11 receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons of play.
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Notre Dame's 4th Quarter Light Show | Clemson Game
Notre Dame's 4th quarter light show for Saturday's game against No. 4 Clemson. ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur and ND alum Ge Wang, creates handmade custom clothing for some of Notre Dame’s most famous alumni, including Marcus Freeman. Using the best fabrics from around the world, ESQ curates exclusive suits, sport coats, tuxedos and shirting options for every occasion.
WNDU
Notre Dame beats No. 4 Clemson 35-14
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 4 Clemson 35-14. It was just the third win over a top-10 opponent for Notre Dame (6-3) in its past 10 games since 2018. The other wins were against No. 8 Stanford in 2018 and top-ranked Clemson in 2020.
Jerome Bettis Jr. Recaps Notre Dame Visit Experience
Notre Dame hosted 2025 wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr for a visit this weekend, and things went well
WNDU
Mishawaka declares November 19th ‘Women’s Entrepreneurship Day’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka and Mayor Dave Wood proclaimed Nov. 19 as “Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.”. The public was invited Monday night to Mishawaka City Hall for the official signing and presentation. The day promotes and supports women by putting a spotlight on the critical...
abc57.com
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
WNDU
Man missing from South Bend found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says Dustin McPhearson has been located and is safe!. ORIGINAL RELEASE FROM THE SOUTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT:. 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported as missing... and we are seeking assistance in locating him. McPhearson’s last known contact was on August...
WNDU
Powerball hits historic $1.9B ahead of Monday night’s drawing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Powerball is reaching a historic high at nearly $2,000,000,000 up for grabs in Monday night’s drawing. And lottery fever is running high all over Michiana. Plenty of ticket buyers tested their luck at the Marathon on 933 in Roseland earlier today. One buyer...
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert is in place in Mishawaka!. N. Main Street has some lane restrictions starting Tuesday. The restriction will be in the southbound lane between Catalpa Drive and Ardennes Avenue. Workers will be installing utilities in the area, meaning traffic will be down to a single lane.
WNDU
Out-of-state crews helping restore power to Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend’s windstorm might be over, but crews from Indiana-Michigan Power are still working to restore power for all Michiana residents. At the peak of the outages, more than 31,800 customers in Southwestern Michigan and Northern Indiana lost power. Wind gusts were reported as...
TCI: Taste of South Bend
The Clemson Insider spent the weekend in South Bend for the 2022 edition of Clemson vs. Notre Dame. Despite a tough road loss for the Tigers, TCI enjoyed all of what South Bend had to offer, especially (...)
WNDU
Goshen gas station sells $150K lottery ticket
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - While the Powerball might be a world-record-breaking $1.9 billion, a few lucky Hoosiers are winning some big prizes!. According to our sister station WTHR, a single $150,000 Power Play ticket was purchased at Gallops-Goshen on U.S. 20. A couple of tickets valued at $50,000 were sold...
WNDU
Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
WNDU
Portion of E. Jefferson Boulevard to be closed through Saturday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, part of E. Jefferson Boulevard will be closed!. The closure will be between Cedar Street and Burkit Avenue for surface milling and paving. Barricades and signs are in place for the closure, so please use caution when you’re driving through the area. The...
WNDU
Southgate Crossing gears up for the holiday season
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re starting your holiday shopping already, you may want to stop by a spot in Elkhart. Southgate Crossing re-opened under new owners about a year ago, and they now house more than a hundred local vendors. Visitors will find everything from hand-made furniture, to...
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot to death in Hobart, Indiana
HOBART, Ind. - Two women were shot to death in Hobart, Indiana Friday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m. The coroner's report said both victims were shot...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Clemson upset loss at Notre Dame opens Playoff discussion, fuels fan reaction, for other contenders
Clemson sent the College Football Playoff projections into the spin cycle with a lackluster effort in a 35-14 upset loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night. DJ Uiagalelei was 27-for-39 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception, as the Fighting Irish built early momentum with a punt block that resulted in a touchdown. The Irish also returned a Uiagalelei interception for a touchdown on a play that went 96 yards.
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
Comments / 1