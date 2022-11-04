ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Political calculations are at core of when, not if, Trump runs in '24, sources say

By Tom LoBianco, Yahoo News
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14k96Q_0iz2Q9xR00

The political world remains on pins and needles as it awaits the official launch of former President Donald Trump’s expected third run for the White House in 2024.

Journalists and political staffers lit up their phones early Friday after a pair of reports in and the that Trump advisers have been talking up a Nov. 14 launch, but Republicans in touch with the former president told Yahoo News that is not the official date.

The intense focus on when Trump will formally announce underscores the fact that Trump remains the most powerful force in Republican politics and the one figure who will set the playing field for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Behind the scenes, Trump’s advisers and others close to him have been debating with the former president about how and when to launch his third bid. One of the central concerns, according to interviews with those Republicans over the past few months, has been weighing whether to jump in immediately or wait until next year.

Announcing now could box out some big-name competitors like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and pressure mega-donors to support Trump after they cooled on him in the wake of his 2020 loss. But the impact of launching this month could easily fizzle as Americans clock out at the end of November for Thanksgiving and head into the December holiday season, according to one Republican in touch with Trump.

Trump is also expected to wait until after the dust settles from the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8 before jumping in, so he can either claim credit for big victories among House and Senate Republican candidates, or avoid blame for a disappointing showing next Tuesday, the Republican said.

And that dust from 2022 may not settle until after the new year, with the possibility of close races moving into recounts, candidates refusing to accept election results and a good chance that Georgia’s tight Senate race goes into a run-off battle.

"He'd like to have done it already, I give him credit for" not announcing yet, said longtime adviser on Thursday, in an appearance at the Christian Science Monitor Breakfast event.

Conway said that some of Trump’s advisers, particularly those she said were looking to get on his campaign payroll early and cash in on a third run, had been pushing him to jump in the race this past summer, but she said she counseled him to wait until after the midterms and take a victory lap before on expected Republican wins.

Conway, who was Trump’s last campaign manager in 2016 when he won the White House, said that Trump in effect has been campaigning nonstop since he first descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower in June 2015, noting his steady pace of rallies around the country for more than seven years now.

“He never stopped campaigning, even into his post-presidency years, and I would say it’s hard for me to see [that President] Joe Biden ever started campaigning,” Conway said, alluding to the possible rematch between Trump and Biden. “Don’t miss how President Trump is running for president again, if he would like, because he actually never stops being part of it.”

Trump is expected to further discuss the matter Tuesday when supporters, aides and advisers gather for an Election Night watch party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Biden's next 2 years: changes afoot whatever midterms bring

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Joe Biden's record is on the ballot even if his name isn't. And no matter what Tuesday's midterm elections bring, his presidency is set for profound changes. In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDBO

Election conspiracies frame contests for secretary of state

Among the myriad offices gaining attention on the ballot Tuesday, the normally obscure post of secretary of state stands out. In most states, that position is the top election official who oversees the state's voting system. In some of the nation's pivotal swing states, Republicans have nominated candidates for that office who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election to keep Donald Trump in the White House.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
WDBO

Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats' one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden's agenda at stake this Election Day. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Election 2022: Few voting issues seen as key races unfold

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close Tuesday with top races around the country that will provide a key test of Joe Biden's presidency. Democrats...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

US presses, but Russia reluctant on Ukraine grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The American ambassador to the United Nations reiterated the United States’ “steadfast” support for Ukraine for as long as it takes at a meeting Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and said global food security depends on renewing the U.N-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea.
WDBO

Saudis detain American woman seeking to leave with daughter

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Saudi Arabia has taken into custody an American woman who has been locked in a yearslong struggle to take her young daughter back out of the kingdom over the objections of her Saudi ex-husband, according to U.S. officials and a U.S.-based advocacy group Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

US Judge lays out case for blocking publishing giants merger

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge has laid out a data-laden case for why she blocked Penguin Random House's proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, handing a victory to the Biden Justice Department in its contention that combining two of the world's biggest publishers would hurt competition for top-selling books.
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Takeaways: Bold proposals and 'net zero' criticism at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Bold proposals to confront climate change were floated—and ignored or rejected. The often bogus “net zero” claims by companies and local governments were called out. And the fate of an activist on a water and hunger strike continued to get attention, though the Egyptian government showed no signs of backing down.
WDBO

Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data

NEW YORK — (AP) — Election Day brought another rise for Wall Street, with stocks climbing Tuesday for a third straight day. The S&P 500 rose 21.31, or 0.6%, to 3,828.11, though it flipped between an even bigger gain and a modest loss to get there. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 333.83 points, or 1%, to 33,160.83, and the Nasdaq composite gained 51.68, or 0.5%, to 10,616.20.
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

US expands sanctions on Myanmar, NKorea aviation sectors

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is expanding sanctions against the aviation and defense sectors of North Korea and Myanmar as it continues to punish the two countries for weapons-related violations of U.S. and United Nationsregulations and human rights abuses. The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
96K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy