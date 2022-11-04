Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Kress Barton
Kress Barton, 93, of Bellefontaine, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Ayden Healthcare of Belle Springs. He was born in Logan County, Ohio on January 16, 1929, to the late Mark and Elizabeth (Kress) Barton. He is also preceded in death by a son, Greg Barton, a grandson, Jonathan Barton, and a brother, Chuck Barton.
peakofohio.com
Tony Edward Coder
Tony Edward Coder, 75, of Bellefontaine, Ohio went to be with our Lord Jesus on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on July 21, 1947, to George Edward and Winona Laonta (Titus) Coder who preceded him in death. He married the love of his life Anna...
peakofohio.com
Ohio Hi-Point announces first quarter Superintendent’s List, Honor Roll
Ohio Hi-Point Career Center recently announced the career center’s Superintendent’s List, Honor Roll, and half-day Honor Roll for the first nine weeks. To be eligible for the Superintendent’s List students must receive all A’s, while Honor Roll students must receive letter grades of B or better.
Sidney Daily News
Football: Doenges resigns as Sidney’s coach
SIDNEY — After 12 years leading Sidney’s football program, Adam Doenges announced Monday he is resigning. Doenges, who led the resurrection the program after a troubled period a decade ago, said he’s grown too fatigued to give the time and effort he feels is necessary. “Everyone who...
wktn.com
Obituary for Marley Sage Ward
A memorial service for Marley Sage Ward will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and Family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Marley passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her...
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
countynewsonline.org
Retirement Auction – Covington – 11/17
When: Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 10:30 AM. Staffed preview will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 10AM-1PM What: Tractors, Forklift, Semi, Hopper Bottom, Trucks, Tillage, Planting, Drill, Seed Tender, Combines, Heads, Head Carts, Auger Cart, Augers, Rotary, Mowers, Misc.
sciotopost.com
Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio
BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
peakofohio.com
Brown finishes 2nd at Nationals in KY; Moreland earns All-American honors
Bellefontaine Middle School runner Grace Brown finished 2nd in a field of 212 runners at the Middle School XC Nationals in Louisville on Saturday. Brown earned All-American honors and both her and the winning girl broke the course record. Brown ran the 4k course in a time of 14:15. Jake...
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Reynoldsburg Bakery Nears Reopening; Easton Adds Steakhouse
The Reynoldsburg bakery Le Vieux Lyon is set to reopen in a new, larger location at 1792 Brice Road. The bakery, which has been renamed Le Vieux Lyon French Bakery & Market, will hold its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. At Le Vieux Lyon, baker Manira Camara sells a rotating menu of pastries such as croissants, Danishes, canelés, eclairs and fruit tarts as well as baguettes, croque monsieur and much more. The new location will feature a selection of French market items as well as expanded dine-in seating, offering customers a salon de thé (teahouse) experience.
peakofohio.com
WL-S girls 4th; boys 13th at State CC Meet; individual results
The West Liberty-Salem girls ran to a 4th place finish at the State Cross Country Meet on Saturday. They finished behind Minster, Fort Loramie, and Colonel Crawford in Division III. The top finishers for the Tigers were Malia Miller 34th, Ashley Yoder 44th, Addison McAuley 58th, and Breece Gullett 62nd.
Len Rome’s Local Health: New MRI machine in Ohio
For some people, the thought of climbing into an MRI machine can turn them claustrophobic. But we need magnetic resonance imaging.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Four New Fire Stations Coming to Springfield (OH)
Springfield city officials will lead groundbreaking ceremonies for the first of four new fire stations on Wednesday, November 9, SpringfieldNewsSun.com reported. Construction of Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station No. 2, to be built at 2040 South Limestone Street, will then quickly get underway, with a projected completion of the new fire station about one year away in November or December 2023, the report said.
wrtv.com
Out and proud: the story behind the Homecoming King crowned in a dress
TROY, OHIO — For Carter Evans, Homecoming 2022 at Troy High School was just another event where he was able to show up as his true, authentic self. Being crowned Homecoming King was the icing on the cake. The post above from his school district, highlighting Evans and Homecoming...
Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
