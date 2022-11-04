Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Police Respond After Kari Lake’s Office Receives Letter With ‘Suspicious White Powder’
Phoenix police and the FBI responded to Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign office on Saturday night, after they received a call over a suspicious package, a campaign spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “A member of the Kari Lake staff opened an envelope delivered to our campaign office that...
Daily Beast
ACLU Fields Reports of Oklahoma Poll Workers Telling Voters to Vote Straight Party
Several Oklahoma voters were told to vote straight party tickets by poll workers Tuesday, according to the ACLU of Oklahoma. The ACLU said the reports originated from Oklahoma County and Cleveland County, two of the state’s three most-populous counties. Oklahoma voters have the option to select a straight party option on their ballots, allowing voters to vote for all candidates in their preferred party in partisan races. But poll workers aren’t allowed to influence a voter’s decisions. The ACLU said it contacted all county election boards, who “have in turn called and reminded their poll workers that they may not tell voters how to vote or who to vote for.” The Oklahoma State Election Board has yet to publicly respond to the claims.
Daily Beast
Governor Evers Beats Michels—and Democrats Have Life in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has won another term in office, after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels in their neck-and-neck contest, according to three major networks. Speaking from Milwaukee in the early hours of Wednesday, Michels said he had called Evers to concede. “Unfortunately the math doesn’t add up,” he...
Daily Beast
Subtropical Storm Nicole Forecast to Hit Florida as a Hurricane This Week
Florida’s southeast coast, where some residents are still recovering from Hurricane Ian, is expected to be hit by a Category 1 hurricane between Wednesday and Thursday this week. On Monday morning, Subtropical Storm Nicole was sitting 500 miles off the coast of the Bahamas, moving about 9 miles an hour. However, the storm is expected to intensify with coastal flooding and heavy rain, as well as wild winds reaching Georgia’s coast. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called a state of emergency in 34 counties on Monday to make sure people can gather resources and prepare for the storm. “While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared,” he said.
Daily Beast
Beto Lets Down Dems Again as Greg Abbott Is Re-Elected
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won his third term in the Texas governor’s mansion, defeating Beto O’Rourke in his latest bid to be the first Democrat to win a statewide race in Texas in nearly three decades. Abbott, who campaigned on strengthening the business climate in the state as the nation’s economy continues to struggle under inflation and rising interest rates, handily defeated O’Rourke, who sought to focus the race on social issues like abortion—now banned with nearly no exceptions in the Lone Star State—and increasing regulation on firearms. The governor continues the Republican Party’s dominance in Texas, where the party holds a majority in both chambers of the state legislature, every statewide office, both U.S. Senators and every seat on the state Supreme Court.
Daily Beast
He Flipped Off Kristi Noem in a Viral Photo—and It Cost Him His Job
CHAMBERLAIN, South Dakota—A small-town cook who said he was forced into a photo with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem went from flipping pancakes and burgers to flipping the bird in the picture. It made Stefen Monteau an internet sensation in South Dakota for a few days—and also cost him...
Comments / 0