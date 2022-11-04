ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Daily Beast

ACLU Fields Reports of Oklahoma Poll Workers Telling Voters to Vote Straight Party

Several Oklahoma voters were told to vote straight party tickets by poll workers Tuesday, according to the ACLU of Oklahoma. The ACLU said the reports originated from Oklahoma County and Cleveland County, two of the state’s three most-populous counties. Oklahoma voters have the option to select a straight party option on their ballots, allowing voters to vote for all candidates in their preferred party in partisan races. But poll workers aren’t allowed to influence a voter’s decisions. The ACLU said it contacted all county election boards, who “have in turn called and reminded their poll workers that they may not tell voters how to vote or who to vote for.” The Oklahoma State Election Board has yet to publicly respond to the claims.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Beast

Governor Evers Beats Michels—and Democrats Have Life in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has won another term in office, after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels in their neck-and-neck contest, according to three major networks. Speaking from Milwaukee in the early hours of Wednesday, Michels said he had called Evers to concede. “Unfortunately the math doesn’t add up,” he...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Beast

Subtropical Storm Nicole Forecast to Hit Florida as a Hurricane This Week

Florida’s southeast coast, where some residents are still recovering from Hurricane Ian, is expected to be hit by a Category 1 hurricane between Wednesday and Thursday this week. On Monday morning, Subtropical Storm Nicole was sitting 500 miles off the coast of the Bahamas, moving about 9 miles an hour. However, the storm is expected to intensify with coastal flooding and heavy rain, as well as wild winds reaching Georgia’s coast. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called a state of emergency in 34 counties on Monday to make sure people can gather resources and prepare for the storm. “While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared,” he said.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Beto Lets Down Dems Again as Greg Abbott Is Re-Elected

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won his third term in the Texas governor’s mansion, defeating Beto O’Rourke in his latest bid to be the first Democrat to win a statewide race in Texas in nearly three decades. Abbott, who campaigned on strengthening the business climate in the state as the nation’s economy continues to struggle under inflation and rising interest rates, handily defeated O’Rourke, who sought to focus the race on social issues like abortion—now banned with nearly no exceptions in the Lone Star State—and increasing regulation on firearms. The governor continues the Republican Party’s dominance in Texas, where the party holds a majority in both chambers of the state legislature, every statewide office, both U.S. Senators and every seat on the state Supreme Court.
TEXAS STATE

