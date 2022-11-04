Athens, Georgia will be the epicenter of college football this weekend. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town, as well as SEC Network’s SEC Nation and Marty & McGee. Sanford Stadium will be on full display for the entire nation when CBS broadcast kicks off its broadcast of No. 3 Georgia and the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. All of the attention garnered by this matchup has stirred up a question which is making the rounds across all forms of media:

