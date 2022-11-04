Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Recruits Respond to Insane Environment and Win Over Tennessee
The University of Georgia is fresh off of arguably the biggest home win in school history over the formerly No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. For the first time ever, Sanford Stadium hosted the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked football teams in the AP Poll. So, with all of the college...
Georgia's Home Crowd Under Fire Before Saturday's Matchup
Athens, Georgia will be the epicenter of college football this weekend. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town, as well as SEC Network’s SEC Nation and Marty & McGee. Sanford Stadium will be on full display for the entire nation when CBS broadcast kicks off its broadcast of No. 3 Georgia and the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. All of the attention garnered by this matchup has stirred up a question which is making the rounds across all forms of media:
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Newton County
These animals are available for adoption through Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit NCAC's page on PetFinder.
The Unstoppable Fall of Carvana, the "Amazon of Car Dealers"
Online car dealer Carvana is just a shadow of itself.
Absolics breaks ground on $600 million glass substrate plant
COVINGTON — Absolics Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground Tuesday on a $600 million facility that will manufacture glass substrate for the semiconductor industry. The new industry will create 400 new high-skilled jobs in Newton County and provide glass substrate needed for computing systems to the...
Rockdale County to kick off holiday season with Annual Tree Lighting
CONYERS – Rockdale County officials will kick off the holiday season with the return of the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., at the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse. The evening will feature family-friendly activities, performances by Derrick Monk, local community performers, and an...
