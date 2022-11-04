ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
WATCH | Rihanna Talks Savage Fenty Vol. 4, Superbowl, And Not Being ‘One Of Those Billionaires’

When it comes to her latest projects, business success, and even new motherhood, the singer says, “It’s still me.”. Rihanna is officially back outside. Don’t just take our word for it, the singer says so herself. We spoke with the fashion, beauty, and music mogul ahead of Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, her annual fashion experience which will debut on Prime Video November 9th, and she told us although she took a little break from work after having her son with fellow entertainer A$Ap Rocky in May, “Now I’m back outside.”
Here's Everything You Missed At This Year's Girls United Summit

Girls United Summit 2022 shook the table this year. The girls at the Girls United Summit 2022 showed up and showed out this year in Atlanta! From the slayful looks, insightful words, and full-blown support of one another the infectious energy took over the entire Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center. The Girls United Summit had major sponsors from The Coca-Cola Company®, SheaMoisture, Ford, and American Airlines.
So You Want To Be A Content Creator? Donye Taylor Spills The Tea On Authenticity

The digital content creator hosted ‘The Reel You’ workshop at this year’s Girls United Summit. This year’s GU Summit was filled with surprises and treats, including a content creation masterclass from a top-tier content creator herself. You may know her as Donye Taylor, and we at Girls United recognize her as the ultimate content queen. In a world where a person’s likeness can be equated to likes, followers, and shares, Taylor took to this year’s Atlanta-based summit to remind attendees that it’s all about remaining yourself while your true tribe will follow behind you.
‘Black Women Got 99 Gifts, Being Jesus Ain’t One.’ Why Shanita Hubbard Wants To Dismantle The Ride Or Die Chick

The writer and professor's new book, "Ride or Die : A Feminist Manifesto For the Wellbeing of Black Women," is available today. Shanita Hubbard, author, advocate, and sociology professor, was having a particularly stressful day when she found the inspiration for her new book: Ride or Die : A Feminist Manifesto For the Wellbeing of Black Women. Hubbard had spent months preparing for an important meeting at work. She’d gathered some of the city’s power players to discuss a project. But before it was over, she had to leave. She got a call from her daughter’s school saying there was an emergency. She apologized to the movers and shakers in the room and jumped on the highway.
Gucci Debuts Gucci Ha Ha Ha Liberated Vanity Collection

The latest menswear release invites you to play. Gucci has long been known for pushing the bounds of fashion, especially in the menswear space, and its latest release is proof. Creative Director Alessandro Michele teamed up with pop sensation Harry Styles to debut Liberated Vanity, a playful touch on men’s fashion to live creatively. The innovative duo launched the Gucci HA HA HA campaign, initialed after the bond. The result is a wonder emporium of sartorial delight.
A Black Girl’s Guide To Protecting Your Peace Through Strong Friendships

Jayda Cheaves and Dess Dior were featured on a panel about protecting your peace through your tribe. This year’s Girls United Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, which was hosted by reality television star, actress, and entrepreneur Reginae Carter, was filled with all sorts of conversations surrounding the protection, empowerment, and amplification of Black women. As a special surprise, this year’s Summit included a discussion about the importance of having a strong tribe in your corner and the power of long-lasting friendships. Co-moderated by Girls United co-founder Rechelle Dennis and Content Director Nandi Howard, the conversation featured insight and gems from viral besties Dess Dior and Jayda Cheaves as they all shared with the audience their personal experiences with navigating through and leaning on friendships as a practice of peace.
