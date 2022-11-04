ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Hi-Fi?

The new Apple TV 4K is getting an extra HDMI 2.1 feature (that you won't be able to use)

By Joe Svetlik
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mbltn_0iz2OjoS00

The good news: the new Apple TV 4K is getting a new feature! The bad news? It's a feature which isn't supported by any TV in the world.

The feature is called Quick Media Switching (QMS) and is enabled by an HDMI 2.1 socket. It's a derivative of Variable Refresh Rate ( VRR ), and uses VRR's mechanism to eliminate the brief period of black screen you get when switching between video modes. With QMS, as long as you're only switching frame rate and not resolution, the switch will be seamless with no blackout (or HDMI bonk, as it's also known).

But if you do switch between video modes (from HDR10+ to Dolby Vision HDR , for example), then it's the bonk for you.

QMS will arrive on the Apple TV 4K (2022) as part of a tvOS update later this year, according to reports (via flatpanelshd ). As yet, no TV in existence supports QMS, so it's a bit pointless for now. But when sets do start supporting it, the Apple TV 4K will be ready.

The Google Chromecast with Google TV dongle also supports the feature . Talk about being ahead of the game.

Apple announced its latest Apple TV device a couple of weeks ago. It looks just like the previous model, and comes with the same Siri remote, but there are some subtle differences. The device has a more powerful processor, for one, which should open apps faster and help games run more smoothly.

The new model also adds HDR10+ to its feature set, to sit alongside Dolby Vision.

It's on sale now, with prices starting at £149 / $129 / $219.

MORE:

Apple TV 4K (2022) vs Apple TV 4K (2021): should you upgrade?

How about last year's model? Here's our Apple TV 4K (2021) review

Can the new Apple TV justify its high price against the Chromecast with Google TV ?

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it

Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
PC Magazine

The Best Pre-Black Friday Apple Deals Available Now

Save now on Apple products like the MacBook Air M2, AirpPods Pro 2nd Gen, and more. With the approach of Black Friday, we’re seeing discounts on just about everything—but especially tech. If you somehow missed both the first and second Prime Days, you’re in luck: there’s still one last chance to score savings on Apple products like AirPods and MacBooks—either for yourself or for someone else—this holiday season.
Creative Bloq

Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low

If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
CNN

The best smart TVs of 2022

TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.
What Hi-Fi?

Hisense 65U8HQ

Hisense is on a mission to bring Mini LED to the masses with the aggressively priced and feature-packed 65U8HQ.
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

283
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy