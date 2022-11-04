Stranger Things Day 2022: special screenings, merchandise and what you need to know

Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon, so much so that it has its own holiday, Stranger Things Day. The sci-fi series that pays homage to a lot of 1980s pop culture is one of the most popular Netflix shows ; in fact, its most recent season, Stranger Things season 4 , became the most watched English-language show in Netflix ’s history.

Since premiering in 2016, we’ve all watched this group of scrappy teens, led by the super-powered Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), fight to protect their small town of Hawkins, Ind., from the dangers that arrive from the mysterious world of the Upsidedown.

Stranger Things has provided scares, laughs and its share of heartbreaking and other memorable moments, and fans can celebrate them all with Stranger Things Day 2022.

Here is everything that you need to know about Stranger Things Day.

When is Stranger Things Day?

Stranger Things Day takes place on Sunday, November 6. There is going to be a full day’s worth of special events for fans to take part in, starting at midnight PT. These include some new photos from the show, an online watch party, a special merch hour and, to cap it all off, something that Netflix is just teasing as a “super secret” event. Here is the complete schedule (all times at US PT):

(Image credit: Netflix)

Why is November 6 Stranger Things Day?

If you’re wondering why a whole day celebrating Stranger Things is coming more than four months since season 4 of the series debuted, well there is a very specific reason that dates all the way back to the first episode of the series.

In the world of Stranger Things , on November 6, 1983, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) goes missing. This of course is the event that got the whole series rolling. Which makes it fitting that fans the world over can share in their enjoyment of the series on November 6.

Stranger Things Day 2022 special screenings

One of the biggest parts of Stranger Things Day 2022 is going to be special screenings of Stranger Things season 4 part 2, which consists of the last two epic episodes of the season. Netflix is going to be hosting both in-person screenings at select movie theaters and an online screening.

Per Netflix, this is the first time that Stranger Things is being shown on the big screen. Though, the in-person screenings are limited to fans in these select North American cities:

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Cleveland

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Houston

Jacksonville

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Miami

New York

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco

Seattle

Toronto

Washington, DC

You can find out exactly where screenings are taking place in those cities and buy tickets on StrangerThingsDayScreenings.com . At the screenings, in addition to watching the last two episodes of season 4, fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters as part of a costume contest, while trivia, giveaways and more surprises are part of the experience.

The online screening that takes place at 11 am PT/2 pm ET/7 pm UK, takes place on Roblox . Watching the episodes of the online gaming platform is meant to give fans an all new kind of interactive and immersive experience.

Stranger Things Day 2022 exclusives

In addition to the screenings, Stranger Things fans are going to be treated to brand new exclusive content via the Stranger Things social media channels. This is going to include never-before-seen photos and some major reveals about the upcoming season. So you’ll be sure to want to keep track of these social media channels: @Stranger_Things on Twitter and @StrangerThingsTV on Instagram and Facebook.

Stranger Things Experiences

In Atlanta, London and Los Angeles, special Stranger Things Experiences are currently set up that offer an interactive and immersive experience that sees you explore Hawkins Lab and enjoy plenty of 1980s nostalgia. On Stranger Things Day, the London location is also going to serve as a hub for exclusive merch, free giveaways and fun surprises, plus special food and beverage offerings.

Find out more on the Stranger Things Experience website .

Shop Stranger Things merchandise

Stranger Things Day can also be a gift giving experience, as special deals with in-person and online shopping are available.

First, in select cities, physical Stranger Things stores are up and running that feature exclusive fan-favorite merchandise, as well as play arcade games and the opportunity for cool photos to share.

You can also check out the Netflix online shop for things like limited edition collectible cards, exclusive designed clothes from Butcher Billy and Kyle Lambert.

There is also special offerings at retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Zara Kids, Carrefour, Lush and Primark. In addition, QVC Plus is launching a series of Stranger Things shopping stunts on November 6. Then, on November 11, LIVE with QVC Plus is hosting a Stranger Things Christmas '86 shopping segment to highlight "strange" presents to put under the tree.

Other Stranger Things Day 2022 events

Here are some of the other special events and offerings for Stranger Things Day 2022:

In Mexico, Little Caesars is developing an exclusive pizza and taking over more than 500 stores with in-store activations, digital experiences, swag and prizes.

In Brazil, O Boticário will launch a multititle program with two exclusive Stranger Things products supported by a digital campaign, a Tiktok challenge and more than 3,500 store activations.

French fashion company Balmain is launching a Stranger Things collection that is available globally, available to shop on the Balmain online store and Netflix.shop.

In Italy, Moon Boot is launching an exclusive capsule collaboration with Stranger Things Moon Boots.