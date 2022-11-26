Black Friday graphics card deals 2022: pixel pushers in stock and discounted

(Image credit: Galax)

Remember trying to buy a graphics card last year? GPU deals were just as bad as graphics card prices throughout the rest of the year: horribly inflated, if they were even in stock at all. It's been an absolutely brutal couple years for PC gamers trying to buy new GPUs, but thankfully this year's Black Friday graphics card deals are different. Like... they actually exist.

This year it's not just AMD GPUs that are seeing discounts: some Nvidia cards are, too. Still, a Radeon is the best bet for bang for buck right now. This wasn't the case in 2021, or even when most of today's high-end graphics cards launched back in 2020, where the combined arms of the pandemic-constrained chip supply and a resurgent cryptocurrency market meant it was all but impossible to bag a new GPU at MSRP let alone with a healthy discount.

This is great news on the one hand. It's now possible, should you want to upgrade your graphics card today, that not only do you have your pick of RTX 30-series or RX 6000-series cards to choose from, but you will actually find them discounted, too. But on the other hand, you have both the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 recently released, and the newly announced RX 7900 XT/X cards landing in December.

Sure, these are all expensive cards, all above the $899 mark, and some considerably so. Looking at you Miss. RTX 4090. But they are also offering higher performance over cards similarly priced from the previous generation, which means if you're looking at anything from an RTX 3080 and up, they need to be heavily discounted to make them worthwhile.

An RTX 3090 Ti listed with some $700 discount is still going to be around $1,300, and absolutely not worth the money at that price. The $1,200 RTX 4080 will perform the same, or better even without the technical beauty of DLSS 3. So, basically, beware hefty discounts on high-end cards—they may still not make for a great Black Friday GPU deal.

Down at the more mainstream end of the GPU market, however, it's much easier to deal. There is currently no indication how far into 2023 we're going to get before either the red or green teams launch their affordable new graphics cards. Which means you can be pretty confident in a mainstream GPU purchase this deals season.

It's important not to get blinded by needless tribalism when you're after the fastest graphics card for your gaming PC. If you're unsure of where a card might stack up in the GPU performance league, our benchmark guide below should give you a rough idea of how they line up.

Where are the best Black Friday graphics card deals?

US Black Friday graphics card deals

MSI Mech RX 6600 | 8GB | 1,762 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | $279.99 $189.99 at Newegg (save $90)

MODERN GRAPHICS CARD UNDER $200 ALERT! Yes, it's finally happened, a proper modern 1080p GPU dropping below the magic $200 mark and one that's not far off the performance of graphics cards that are twice the price. The RX 6600 is the current budget darling, and is only a shade off the performance of the RTX 3060 in standard rasterized gaming. View Deal

ASRock Radeon RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,762 shaders| 2,491MHz Boost | $249.99 $209.99 at Newegg (save $40)

The RX 6600 wasn't a great card at launch, but you can't ignore it at this price. It's over $100 off its reference MSRP, and frankly you won't find a better deal on any card from the competition that gets anywhere close to this sort of value at this price. If you can't stretch your budget to an RX 6650 XT, this is the way to go for 1080p gaming. View Deal

Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,635MHz boost | $299.99 $259.99 at Newegg (save $40 after rebate)

This doesn't sound like such a crazy price from the Newegg listing, but trust me, it's one the best we've seen in, literally, years. The original version of this card launched for $379, competing with the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060. Today, the slightly faster RX 6650 XT version is less than the price of most RTX 3050s. Let that sink in for a moment. And it's a triple-fan cooler from a trusted manufacturer. View Deal

MSI RTX 3060 Aero | 12GB | 3,584 shaders | 1,792MHz | $369.99 $315.99 at Newegg (save $54)

This MSI RTX 3060 is still more expensive, and slower in straight raster terms than a host of Radeon cards, but if you've got to have Nvidia, and I know there are people like you out there, then here's the cheapest RTX 3060 I've found today. View Deal

Sapphire Pulse RX 6700 | 10GB GDDR6 | 2,304 shaders | 2,495MHz Boost | $369.99 $329.99 at Newegg (save $40)

This Sapphire card is a slightly overclocked version of the non-XT RX 6700, and that puts this card in the performance bracket between the RX 6650 XT and the RTX 3060 Ti from Nvidia. That will make it an excellent 1080p card, and a capable 1440p GPU for that matter. View Deal

XFX Speedster SWFT309 Radeon RX 6700 | 10GB GDDR6 | 2,304 shaders | 2,425MHz Boost | $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

With a larger GPU and more memory to use in game, the RX 6700 is a solid step up from the RX 6650 XT. We tend to see these go for a little more with the XT version, but this non-XT option keeps the price a bit more reasonable while still delivering solid gaming performance for 1080p and 1440p. View Deal

MSI Mech RX 6750 XT | 12GB | 2,560 shaders | 2,618MHz | $549.99 $369.99 at Newegg (save $180 after rebate)

We wouldn't normally be recommending the RX 6750 XT, after all it was the only RX 6x50 card that didn't make a lick of sense. It was only a slightly faster version of the RX 6700 XT but for a chunk more cash. This one, however, is a slightly faster version for a chunk less cash. And if you want a frame of reference from the last gen, it performs at a similar level to the RTX 2080 Ti. A former $1,200 GPU. View Deal

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,695MHz Boost | $459.99 $419.99 at Newegg (save $40, plus get a free copy of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide)

Not quite as cheap as it was earlier this week, but now it comes with a free copy of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. If you're dead set on an Nvidia GPU, the RTX 3060 Ti has been, and pretty much still is, the best value buy of the bunch. View Deal

Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,695MHz Boost | $399.99 $380.99 at Newegg (save $19 w/ promo code BFDBY2A786)

An RTX 3060 Ti below MSRP. It's taken a long time, but it's finally happened. In standard gaming terms it's still offers the same level of frame rates as an RX 6700 XT, but has the added benefit of actually being able to deal with ray tracing at mid-range resolutions. View Deal

Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Amp White | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,755MHz Boost | $409.99 $389.99 at Newegg (save $20 w/ promo code BFDBY2A787)

Another RTX 3060 Ti under MSRP thanks to another Zotac promo code. But this time you get both a funky white aesthetic and a pretty healthy GPU overclock to boot. The RTX 3060 Ti is still a great 1440p gaming card even this far down the road after release. View Deal

Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $469.99 $409.99 at Newegg (save $60 w/ promo code BFDBY2A788)

This RX 6700 XT is cheaper than the lowest cost RTX 3060 Ti we've found, and delivers the same rasterized gaming performance. For ray tracing, it's admittedly slower, but honestly, you're probably not going to want to turn RT on with the Nvidia card, either. This is a quality mid-range card, with a serious triple-fan cooler to boot. View Deal

Yeston RTX 3080 | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,710MHz Boost | $1,099 $769 at Newegg (save $330)

If you're not willing to wait until December, or are willing to pay another $70 just for the artwork alone, this Yeston RTX 3080 isn't a bad price considering where the card has been retailing for the past year or two. In pure raster terms, the RX 6900 XT is cheaper and a bit quicker, but throw in any ray tracing elements and the GeForce card will push ahead. View Deal

MSI Mech RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,669MHz | $324.99 $229.99 at Newegg (save $95 after rebate)

Again, the smart money is buying AMD graphics cards at the low end of the GPU market. The RX 6650 XT is essentially a new and improved version of the RX 6600 XT, which is both cheaper and faster than the RTX 3060, despite losing out on the memory front. Don't be fooled by that 12GB vs. 8GB thing. View Deal

XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster SWFT309 | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $519.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $170)

I am so over XFX's naming scheme for its graphics cards but suffice to say that this is almost identical to the one below, but with a slightly lower Boost clock. Though how much difference that will make in gaming will be negligible. This one's cheaper though, which is always important. View Deal

XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster Quick | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,622MHz Boost | $549.99 $399.99 at B&H Photo (save $200)

The Radeon RX 6700 XT is a great mid-range offering that can take the fight to the RTX 3060 Ti and win, or be close enough as to not matter, excluding ray tracing at any rate. Given this tends to be cheaper than Nvidia's card, this is where the sensible money is. Not a huge saving here, but it all helps. View Deal

ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz Boost | $639.99 $514.99 at Newegg (save $125 after rebate)

When they first launched, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT went head-to-head and could barely be separated. That means, so long as ray tracing isn't right at the top of your must-have list (it really shouldn't be) then opting for the cheaper AMD card is possibly the smarter choice. View Deal

ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming | 16GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2,340MHz Boost | $669.99 $654.99 at Newegg (save $15)

The RX 6900 XT is fighting with the best cards that Nvidia's RTX 30-series has to offer, but notably it's a lot less expensive. Whereas Nvidia's cards have failed to drop much in price lately, relative to their MSRP, AMD's have. And that makes the RX 6900 XT worth considering even as AMD's and Nvidia's next-gen arrive. View Deal

XFX Speedster SWFT 319 RX 6900 XT | 16GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2,250 MHz Boost | $869.99 $669.99 at Newegg (save $200)

Trust us when we say this card was anything but affordable for most of its life. The MSRP for AMD's RX 6900 XT was originally $999, and this triple-fan XFX is a significantly sizeable model on top of that. Nowadays this card is facing an existential crisis with the arrival of the RX 7900-series, hence the big discounts, but if you want 4K frame rates immediately then this is still a good option. It's basically somewhere between an RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, for far less cash. View Deal

Maxsun RTX 3080 | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,740MHz Boost | $939,99 $699.99 at Newegg (save $240)

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, here is an RTX 3080 at MSRP. It's been a hella long time since we saw one at this price, and an overclocked one, too (however moderately). There is a caveat, though, and that's because this is a pre-order with the card actually being "released" on December 1st, 2022. Though that's not to wait now. View Deal

Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | $239.99 $219.99 at Newegg (save $20)

The Radeon RX 6600 makes a lot more sense at this price point than it did at its peak. You'll enjoy smooth 1080p gaming with the settings cranked up pretty high, and the triple fan cooler will ensure the card runs cool and quiet too. There are more powerful cards out there, but this offers impressive value for money all the same. View Deal

ASRock OC Formula RX 6950 XT | 16GB | 5,120 shaders | 2,495MHz | $779.99 $759.99 at Newegg (save $20 after rebate)

Ah, now this is a bit of a tricky one. Sure, the RX 6950 XT is AMD's current fastest GPU, and yes it matches the significantly more expensive RTX 3090 in standard gaming terms, but the new RX 7900 XT is going to launch in but a few weeks for $899. Except, launch stock will instantly vanish, and the real price after that is likely to be much closer to the $1,000 mark for at least six months. And, realistically, we're not sure the RX 6950 XT will actually be that much slower than the new RDNA 3 card. View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 Shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | $839.99 $759.99 at Newegg (save $80)

This is the original take on the RTX 3080, which means you get 10GB of GDDR6X and 8,704 CUDA Cores—256 less than you get with the slightly newer 12GB version of the GPU. Importantly, you can max everything out with this card, even at 4K, and enjoy some serious high-end gaming. View Deal

UK Black Friday graphics card deals

MSI Radeon RX 6600 MECH 2X | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 stream processors | 2,491MHz | £329.99 £278.99 at Overclockers (save £51)

The RX 6600 is built using AMD's excellent RDNA 2 architecture. It's a nifty GPU comparable to the RTX 3060 in some games, maybe a bit slower at times, but often found for a lot cheaper. In this case, it's miles cheaper than most RTX 3060 models on the market today, making it worth picking up. View Deal

MSI Radeon RX 6650 XT Gaming X | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,694MHz Boost | £379.99 £308.99 at Overclockers UK (save £71)

With performance well ahead of the RTX 3060, AMD's RX 6650 XT is the mid-tier card to buy right now. This RX 6650 XT is still some ways pricier than its US equivalent, but it's well under the UK MSRP. With no new budget cards seemingly on the horizon yet, you won't go wrong with this for quality 1080p gaming. View Deal

MSI RX 6700 XT Mech | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | £499.98 £399.99 at Ebuyer (save £99.99)

The natural predator for the RTX 3060 Ti, and a frankly great 1440p card in its own right now that the price has come down this much. Your cheapest RTX 3060 Ti is still some £20 more expensive, and a touch slower when it comes to straight rasterised games. View Deal

Palit RTX 3060 Ti | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,665MHz Boost | £499.98 £419.99 at Ebuyer (save £79.99)

If you wouldn't be seen dead in Radeon red, then the RTX 3060 Ti is arguably the mainstream GPU you covet. It's a shade slower than the RX 6700 XT in standard games, but can at least deliver when it comes to joy of ray traced lighting. And it's got those DLSS tricks up its sleeve, too. View Deal

MSI RTX 3080 Ventus 3x Plus | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,740MHz Boost | £899.99 £759.99 at Ebuyer (save £140)

I mean, it's not quite down to MSRP, but it's only £50 more than the RTX 3080 launched at back in 2020. Which seems like a ridiculous thing to say heading into 2023, but that's actually kind of a win. View Deal

Graphics card hierarchy

Every new GPU generation offers new features and possibilities. But rasterized rendering is still the most important metric for general gaming performance across the PC gaming world. Sure, Nvidia GPUs might well be better at the ray tracing benchmarks they more or less instigated, but when it comes to standard gaming performance AMD's latest line up can certainly keep pace.

It's also worth noting that the previous generation of graphics cards do still have something to offer, with something like the GTX 1650 Super able to outpace a more modern RTX 3050 in most benchmarks.

We're not saying you should buy an older card in 2022, but it's worth knowing where your current GPU stacks up, or just knowing the lie of the land. But there is also the fact there will be gaming rigs on sale with older graphics cards over the next few days, and if they're cheap enough they may still be worth a punt as a cheap entry into PC gaming.

We've benchmarked all the latest GPUs of this generation, and have tracked their performance against the previous generation in terms of 3DMark Time Spy Extreme scores. Where we don't have the referential numbers for an older card we have used the average index score from the UL database. These figures track alongside an aggregated 1440p frame rate score from across our suite of benchmarks.

MSRP comparison

Here's a list of the manufacturer set retail prices (MSRP), or recommended retail price (RRP), for most the latest graphics cards. For the most part, these are the set prices for the stock or reference versions of these cards, if applicable, and not representative of overclocked or third-party graphics cards, which may well be priced higher.

Nvidia

RTX 4090 - $1,599 | £1,699

- $1,599 | £1,699 RTX 4080 16GB - $1,199 | £1,269

- $1,199 | £1,269 RTX 3090 Ti - $1,999 | ~£1,999

- $1,999 | ~£1,999 RTX 3090 - $1,499 | £1,399

- $1,499 | £1,399 RTX 3080 Ti - $1,199 | £1,049

- $1,199 | £1,049 RTX 3080 - $699 | £649

- $699 | £649 RTX 3070 Ti - $599 | £529

- $599 | £529 RTX 3070 - $499 | £469

- $499 | £469 RTX 3060 Ti - $399 | £349

- $399 | £349 RTX 3060 - $329 | £299

- $329 | £299 RTX 3050 - $249 | £239

AMD

RX 6950 XT - $1,099 | ~£1,060

- $1,099 | ~£1,060 RX 6900 XT - $999 | ~£770

- $999 | ~£770 RX 6800 XT - $649 | ~£600

- $649 | ~£600 RX 6800 - $579 | ~£530

- $579 | ~£530 RX 6750 XT - $549 | ~£530

- $549 | ~£530 RX 6700 XT - $479 | ~£420

- $479 | ~£420 RX 6650 XT - $399 | ~£389

- $399 | ~£389 RX 6600 XT - $379 | ~£320

- $379 | ~£320 RX 6600 - $329 | ~£299

- $329 | ~£299 RX 6500 XT - $199 | ~£180

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is on November 25 this year and will effectively last through until Cyber Monday on November 28.

Though, in reality, Black Friday is now a month-long event running pretty much throughout the entirety of November. Indeed, since Amazon kicked things off with its Prime Early Access event in October, the deals have been rolling along since then.