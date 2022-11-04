ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Bitcoin May Hit $100,000 One Day, DOGE Creator Says, But There's a Catch

u.today

FTX Token (FTT) in Desperate Position: Crypto Market Review, November 7

u.today

Bitcoin Prints Worrying Signal on Chart, Retest of Levels Might Seem Next

u.today

Bitcoin Comes Dangerously Close to Crashing Below $17,000

The price of Bitcoin crashed to a new yearly low of $17,114 on the Bitstamp exchange before paring some losses. The largest cryptocurrency is now down as much as 15.7% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market has been hit extremely hard by the FTX drama. As reported by...
u.today

"Ethereum Killer" Solana's Top Spot Threatened by FTX Drama and Emergence of Strong Opponent

u.today

McDonald's Beat Ethereum, Again

The FTX drama has not passed unnoticed on the cryptocurrency market, dragging the majority of assets in, including Ethereum. With another plunge below $1,500, Ethereum's market capitalization has once again dropped below McDonald's. The world's most popular fast-food chain has always held a special place in the cryptocurrency trading and...
u.today

Here’s When Bitcoin May Hit $15,000, According to Arthur Hayes

Hayes’s tweet came after the price of the largest cryptocurrency slipped to $19,244 on the Bitstamp exchange earlier today due to the FTX contagion. Bitcoin then managed to reclaim the $20,000 after Binance announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire FTX, with crypto markets being buoyed by the deal.
u.today

Crypto Market Liquidations Hit $300 Million in Last 12 Hours, Bull Market Canceled?

The series of liquidations on the cryptocurrency market caused by the sell-off tied to the situation around the FTX exchange reflected in a surge of liquidation volume to $300 million. The most interesting part is the source of most liquidations. Traditionally, every plunge in the market and surge in liquidations...
u.today

FTT Price Analysis for November 8

u.today

Polygon (MATIC) Rallies by 27% Ahead of Series of Events in India

u.today

Cardano NFTs Reach Six Million, Setting New Milestone: Details

u.today

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Traders Are Seriously Betting on Higher Prices

u.today

Snowfall (SNW) Enters Presale Stage, As Ethereum and Mask Network Are Hitting Crypto Trends

u.today

Breaking: Binance Agrees to Buy FTX, FTT Price Surges

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI), intending to fully acquire the FTX exchange. This will help to solve FTX's "liquidity crunch," according to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says that things have now come "full circle" given that Binance will be the...
u.today

XRP Could Beat BTC and DOGE on Twitter, CryptoLaw Founder Suggests, But There's Catch

u.today

Tezro Payments System Introduces Web3 Alternative to Swift

u.today

Bitcoin Suddenly Plunges Below $20,000. Here’s Why

u.today

XRP Absorbs $1.1 Million in Fund Flows as Investors Bet on Ripple Side

According to crypto analytics portal CoinShares, XRP-focused investment products recorded inflows of $1.1 million. According to analyst James Butterfill, who noted the phenomenon, the influx of funds could characterize investors' excitement about the outcome of the litigation between Ripple and the SEC: in favor of the crypto company. Month on...
u.today

SHIB Burning Makes Leap, Here's How Much Was Burned Last Week

A big leap occurred in the SHIB burning process over the weekend. The number of Shiba Inu tokens that dropped out of the total offer stood at 93 million SHIB in one Sunday alone, bringing the burn rate figure to a whopping 5,800%. A total of 187.37 million SHIBs were...
u.today

Binance Is Selling All FTX (FTT) Tokens. Here’s Why

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently took to Twitter to announce that the company had decided to sell all of its FTX (FTT) tokens due to “recent revelations that came to light.”. The announcement confirms the rumors that started circulating earlier today. Zhao says that the sale will take a...

