Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Bitcoin May Hit $100,000 One Day, DOGE Creator Says, But There's a Catch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
FTX Token (FTT) in Desperate Position: Crypto Market Review, November 7
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Prints Worrying Signal on Chart, Retest of Levels Might Seem Next
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Comes Dangerously Close to Crashing Below $17,000
The price of Bitcoin crashed to a new yearly low of $17,114 on the Bitstamp exchange before paring some losses. The largest cryptocurrency is now down as much as 15.7% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market has been hit extremely hard by the FTX drama. As reported by...
u.today
"Ethereum Killer" Solana's Top Spot Threatened by FTX Drama and Emergence of Strong Opponent
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
McDonald's Beat Ethereum, Again
The FTX drama has not passed unnoticed on the cryptocurrency market, dragging the majority of assets in, including Ethereum. With another plunge below $1,500, Ethereum's market capitalization has once again dropped below McDonald's. The world's most popular fast-food chain has always held a special place in the cryptocurrency trading and...
u.today
Here’s When Bitcoin May Hit $15,000, According to Arthur Hayes
Hayes’s tweet came after the price of the largest cryptocurrency slipped to $19,244 on the Bitstamp exchange earlier today due to the FTX contagion. Bitcoin then managed to reclaim the $20,000 after Binance announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire FTX, with crypto markets being buoyed by the deal.
u.today
Crypto Market Liquidations Hit $300 Million in Last 12 Hours, Bull Market Canceled?
The series of liquidations on the cryptocurrency market caused by the sell-off tied to the situation around the FTX exchange reflected in a surge of liquidation volume to $300 million. The most interesting part is the source of most liquidations. Traditionally, every plunge in the market and surge in liquidations...
u.today
FTT Price Analysis for November 8
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Polygon (MATIC) Rallies by 27% Ahead of Series of Events in India
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano NFTs Reach Six Million, Setting New Milestone: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Traders Are Seriously Betting on Higher Prices
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Snowfall (SNW) Enters Presale Stage, As Ethereum and Mask Network Are Hitting Crypto Trends
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Breaking: Binance Agrees to Buy FTX, FTT Price Surges
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI), intending to fully acquire the FTX exchange. This will help to solve FTX's "liquidity crunch," according to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says that things have now come "full circle" given that Binance will be the...
u.today
XRP Could Beat BTC and DOGE on Twitter, CryptoLaw Founder Suggests, But There's Catch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Tezro Payments System Introduces Web3 Alternative to Swift
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Suddenly Plunges Below $20,000. Here’s Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Absorbs $1.1 Million in Fund Flows as Investors Bet on Ripple Side
According to crypto analytics portal CoinShares, XRP-focused investment products recorded inflows of $1.1 million. According to analyst James Butterfill, who noted the phenomenon, the influx of funds could characterize investors' excitement about the outcome of the litigation between Ripple and the SEC: in favor of the crypto company. Month on...
u.today
SHIB Burning Makes Leap, Here's How Much Was Burned Last Week
A big leap occurred in the SHIB burning process over the weekend. The number of Shiba Inu tokens that dropped out of the total offer stood at 93 million SHIB in one Sunday alone, bringing the burn rate figure to a whopping 5,800%. A total of 187.37 million SHIBs were...
u.today
Binance Is Selling All FTX (FTT) Tokens. Here’s Why
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently took to Twitter to announce that the company had decided to sell all of its FTX (FTT) tokens due to “recent revelations that came to light.”. The announcement confirms the rumors that started circulating earlier today. Zhao says that the sale will take a...
Comments / 0