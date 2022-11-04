Read full article on original website
Fed Survey Shows Crypto No Longer in Top 10 Most-cited Risks
Owing to the Volatility of cryptocurrencies, it is often dismissed as a potential risk to the financial ecosystem, however, a recent survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York now suggests that other factors topple cryptocurrencies in terms of associated risk in 2022. According to the survey published by...
Gate.io Reserve Attest For More Than 100% of Users’ Assets
Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange with over 1,400 listed cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and many others, has provided proof that its reserve contains 108% of total user BTC assets. This conclusion was arrived at from the data presented by an independent third-party firm known as Armanino...
Popularity of Bitcoin ATMs in Canada surge amid crypto downturn
According to the data from Coin ATM Radar, Canada now has 2,549 automated teller machines (ATMs) that accept Bitcoin, up from under 2,000 at the same time last year. Since the beginning of the year, Canada has seen roughly 400 new Bitcoin ATMs set up across the country, an early increase of 28%.
Binance to Exit FTT Positions Per Leaked Alameda Balance Sheet
Following a recent revelation regarding the balance sheet of Alameda Research, CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao “CZ” has said he will trade its remaining FTT (the native token of rival platform FTX exchange). According to CZ, this move to liquidate its position was not an attempt to take...
Fireblocks: Traditional financial institutions are diving deeper into the crypto industry
The head of Web3 at Fireblocks, Omer Amsel, recently noted a rise in interest from more traditional banks and financial institutions for Fireblocks’ services. He added that the validators are being run on some bank computers. According to Amsel, traditional financial institutions are increasingly venturing into crypto and further...
CoinShares Shows Investors’ Confidence in Ripple’s Victory Over SEC
Recent developments on the ongoing altercation between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have significantly boosted investors’ confidence in XRP-tied investment products. According to a weekly report by CoinShares on November 7, XRP investment products have experienced a huge inflow totaling $1.1 million for the past three...
Here’s what Blockfinex and MoonPay are working together on
According to recent reports, Dubai-based digital asset exchange platform Blockfinex and financial technology company MoonPay have announced a collaboration to make crypto trading easier for investors with diverse payment options. MoonPay, a crypto payment service, lets customers use Google Pay, Apple Pay, credit cards, debit cards, and Pix to trade...
DLT Gaining Traction Amongst Financial Markets Infrastructure – Citi
The result of a survey conducted and presented by Citi group as the second Securities Services Evolution white paper shows that there has been a global upshoot in the amount of engagement with Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) amongst financial market infrastructures. It was discovered that DLT has gone increasingly mainstream in the midst of these global participants and other digital assets.
Gate.io Joins Payment Service with the Launch of Gate Pay
Gate.io, a Cayman-Island-based crypto exchange, has floated its payment service product with the launch of Gate Pay. According to the press release by the firm, citing an industry report by DataReportal adoption rate for cryptocurrencies is rising with some countries like Thailand and Turkey rising as high as 20%. The...
Ethereum price analysis for 7 November 2022
Ethereum price analysis for 7 November 2022, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Ethereum price from CoinCodex. On the first day of this week, it seems that buyers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50, and the price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Research: 98% of crypto projects on Uniswap are scams
It appears that the vast majority of the cryptocurrency projects posted to 2018-established Uniswap, were actually scams, according to a recent research. The researchers of University of Pompeu Fabra and Barcelona, Bruno Mazorra, Victor Adan, and Vanesa Daza completed the work titled ‘DO NOT RUG ON ME: ZERO-DIMENSIONAL SCAM DETECTION’.
GMX secures $4M from Avalanche Foundation in AVAX tokens
GMX, a cryptocurrency exchange startup, will receive $4 million in AVAX tokens. The funding comes from Avalanche‘s incentive program, which aims to expand the platform’s DeFi ecosystem. These incentives are part of Avalanche Chase, a $180 million liquidity incentivization campaign designed to attract new consumers and improve decentralized...
JPMorgan’s Onyx reveals solid user protection mechanism in Project Guardian
In an interview with CNBC, the CEO of JPMorgan’s blockchain company Onyx, Umar Farooq, stated that a significant amount of time was spent minimizing risks associated with transactions related to tokenized foreign exchange and government bonds in Project Guardian, a major blockchain initiative kicked off by the Singapore government.
Amy Wu Claims VC Deals were Rushed without Sufficient Due Diligence
Amy Wu, Head of Ventures and Commercials at FTX Ventures made a statement that she believes the Venture Capital (VC) deals at the last crypto-bullish market were rushed through and void of proper due diligence. Wu gave the statement while speaking on a panel titled “VC Investing in a Bear...
Iris Energy Receives $103M Default Claim Notice From Lender
A new filing laid out by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that Bitcoin (BTC) miner Iris Energy received a default notice from mining facility producer Bitmain Technologies. According to the notice, the BTC miner has defaulted on $103 million of equipment loan held by two special-purpose vehicles (SPV).
Twitter Roll Out $8 Subscription for Twitter Blue Plan Verification
Since the final acquisition of Twitter by Tesla Chief Elon Musk, a handful of adjustments have been made including the retrenchment of Twitter C-suite executives. The latest is the price tag added for members who wish to have the Twitter blue badge tick which signifies verification of the user’s account. Elon Musk has declared that any user that wishes to enjoy such a privilege, will be expected to pay a subscription fee of $8 per month.
Web3 Foundation: DOT is not a security
Web3 Foundation, which helps projects like Polkadot’s (DOT) development and financing, claims that the platform’s governance token shouldn’t be considered a security by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) because it’s “merely a software,” and that it shouldn’t be a subject to the SEC’s sphere of influence under Gary Gensler.
Meta Reels Out Massive Layoff Plans For Mid November
Facebook parent company Meta plans to undergo a massive layoff in the second week of November as part of its strategy to weather the effect of the crypto winter. With the number of its employees reaching 87,000 globally, this large-scale retrenchment will be one of the largest employee reductions as it would affect thousands of employees.
