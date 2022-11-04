Read full article on original website
icytales.com
Know Where Was Jesus Born (Guide 2022)
Here’s a guide to know where was Jesus born. Believed to be the incarnation of God the Son, Jesus Christ is a revered figure in Christianity and other religions. Also referred to as a ‘Messiah’ or an ‘anointed one,’ Jesus proclaimed that the God of the Jews would soon intervene in human events and set up his earthly empire.
The Jewish Press
TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Lech Lecha: Attracted to Holiness
Abraham is famously directed by God to leave his homeland and venture to the land of Canaan, a land that God would bequeath to Abraham and his descendants. However, what is perhaps less noticed, is that a few verses before God’s directive to Abraham, the Torah tells us how Terach, Abraham’s father, takes his family from their homeland, from Ur of the Chaldeans and heads to Canaan. However, Terach’s journey ends when they arrive in the town of Haran, before entering the land of Canaan. It is only Abraham, later, who successfully enters Canaan.
The Jewish Press
Life Chronicles
I recall reading a few articles a while back in the Family Issues section of The Jewish Press about inviting single parents (widowed or divorced) and their children for a Shabbos or Yom Tov meal as they are very lonely. This was brought home to me during the month of Elul when the rabbi of our shul on a Shabbos spoke about easy mitzvos that we can do, and he mentioned inviting the lonely single families to our holiday table.
The Jewish Press
Tombstones (Part II)
Since the post Talmudic era, it has been argued that it is no longer possible to ensure that people will be remembered simply by virtue of their teachings and good deeds. It was feared that with the increase of persecution, future exiles, and the spiritual decline of future generations, the Jewish people may indeed forget the earlier generations. As a result, a more permissive attitude toward erecting elaborate monuments has prevailed. So too, the negative attitude toward monuments never extended to the style of tombstones or grave markings that are customarily used today. Even according to the more permissive view, however, a monument should only be erected upon a grave and not at other venues. According to this approach, monuments should not be erected in public places in memory of victims of the Holocaust, and the like1 though some authorities permit even such monuments.2.
The Jewish Press
Keep Your Enemies Close – Parshas Lech Lecha
“Va’avarcha m’varachecha… v’nivrechu vecha kol mishpechos ha’adama – I will bless those who bless you… and all the families of the earth will be blessed through you” (12:3). The words v’nivrechu vecha not only mean that the families of the earth will be blessed through you, but also that they will be grafted onto the Jewish people. When other nations see that by simply blessing Avram, they too will be blessed, they will want to convert to Judaism. Jews by birth who may be practicing Judaism out of habit will be strengthened in their commitment to Torah by the fresh enthusiasm and conviction of such converts.
The Jewish Press
Ben Gvir Calms Leftists’ Fears: You Didn’t Lose Your Country
Otzma Yehudit Chair MK Itamar Ben Gvir may have started on a path from brilliant, provocative campaigner to a responsible politician, a path that could eventually lead him to become a bona fide statesman. On Monday, he published a column in Israel Hayom that the paper chose to run as its above-the-fold story, titled, “My brothers on the left, you haven’t lost your country.”
studyfinds.org
Biblical stories of military events in kingdoms of Israel, Judah really did happen, archaeologists show
TEL AVIV, Israel — Biblical stories of military campaigns against the kingdoms of Israel and Judah appear to be more than just legendary stories, according to the latest scientific research. Researchers in Israel say ancient Egyptians, Arameans, Assyrians, and Babylonians really waged these battles. The team found evidence of these historical events in burnt remnants from 21 archaeological sites.
The Jewish Press
The Torah Is Not A Political Football
Orthodox Jews have long criticized our non-Orthodox brethren for distorting the Torah by reducing it to a mere handmaiden to progressive political values. But in the last five – ten years our community has increasingly become guilty of the same crime, albeit in a mostly different political direction. Our...
The Jewish Press
A Look Inside Kosher
Title: Hilchos Kashrus: The Inside Story, From Gemara to Halacha. In the kashrus world, there is a growing concern that kosher consumers turn off their minds when they shop and cook, relying heavily on their elementary knowledge (at best) to guide their performance of this foundational mitzvah. To combat this tendency, Rabbi Dov Birnbaum with Rabbi Gavriel Brett present the Jewish world with Hilchos Kashrus: The Inside Story, From Gemara to Halacha. The laws governing kosher are daunting enough that mastering them can earn a person semicha, a professional rabbinic license. Rabbi Birnbaum writes in his foreword that another purpose of this work is “to expose people to the words of our Sages in the original, thereby allowing them to acquire the Torah for themselves.” From inferences in the Torah, discussions in the Talmud, and decisions made over the last two millennia of halachic literature, the sources quoted in this book point the way toward proper observance of these laws.
The Jewish Press
The Israeli Flag
Flying high above the sky on dark nights, the Israeli flag inspires Zionists with pride over their country, land and people. When staring at the flag during an induction ceremony at the Kotel, or in the bright sunlight over Masada or at the front of our Synagogue during the prayer for the welfare of the State of Israel, one can’t help but get choked up over the turnaround of our nation during this past century. What’s the meaning of the Israeli flag?
