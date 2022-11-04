Since the post Talmudic era, it has been argued that it is no longer possible to ensure that people will be remembered simply by virtue of their teachings and good deeds. It was feared that with the increase of persecution, future exiles, and the spiritual decline of future generations, the Jewish people may indeed forget the earlier generations. As a result, a more permissive attitude toward erecting elaborate monuments has prevailed. So too, the negative attitude toward monuments never extended to the style of tombstones or grave markings that are customarily used today. Even according to the more permissive view, however, a monument should only be erected upon a grave and not at other venues. According to this approach, monuments should not be erected in public places in memory of victims of the Holocaust, and the like1 though some authorities permit even such monuments.2.

