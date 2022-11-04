Read full article on original website
Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has arrived just in time for Halloween.
Everything on Toho's New Godzilla Movie - Release Date, Director, Plus More
Japanese film company Toho said a new movie in the Godzilla film franchise will be released next year. The news was announced on the famous character's official Twitter account during the 2022 "Godzilla Day" celebrations. Godzilla is a huge, destructive, fictional sea monster, or kaiju, empowered by nuclear radiation, that...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Gears of War’ escapes development hell with official Netflix announcement
There was a time in the not-so-distant past where the news of big-screen adaptations of video games resulted in a collective sigh of dread, and there’s a time in the not-at-all-distant present where such news results in a collective sigh with a near-perfect balance of enthusiasm and apprehension. Indeed, for every Arcane, there’s a Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil.
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
Collider
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Sets 2024 Release Date
Fans of the beloved franchise can mark their calendars as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has officially set a release date for May 24, 2024, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Production on the newest installment of the franchise is now underway in Australia. The film stars...
Collider
Steven Spielberg Got Emotional Casting Paul Dano as His Dad in 'The Fabelmans'
Nailing the casting was especially important for Steven Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans. The semi-autobiographical drama is based heavily around the legendary director's early life growing up in post-World War II America and how he overcame a family divide to pursue his passion for movie-making. Through his stand-in Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), he explored the influence of both his creatively-minded mother and methodical father on his life, particularly through the divide between them. It was critical then that Spielberg find actors that could capture not just their looks, but their mannerisms and mentalities. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he made it clear that nobody embodied his father Arnold Spielberg quite like Paul Dano.
Kang Arrives and All Quantum Hell Breaks Loose in First Official ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer
Phase 5 is officially underway in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sets the next series of events into motion. Set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 17, the film reunites Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) for their next adventure, which begins calmly enough — but it doesn’t take long for all quantum hell to break loose.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
ComicBook
Stranger Things Releases a Whole New Way to Listen to Season 4's Soundtrack
There was a lot to love about Stranger Things' fourth season, especially the music. Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" shot up the music charts thanks to it being Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) favorite song on Stranger Things and even earned the musician millions in royalties. The season also featured an epic Metallica moment when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment, and even met up with Quinn. The series also features a great score by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Now, you can listen to some of the songs in a whole new way.
Collider
New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Set Images Include Lumax, Laughs, and More
Happy Stranger Things Day! It may be quite a while until our favorite heroes from Hawkins, Indiana return to the small screen, but Netflix and the Stranger Things team are treating fans to a veritable feast today in the first Stranger Things Day following Season 4. While the festivities are far from over, so far Netflix has launched new user icons featuring the ensemble cast's Season 4 attire, the return of the RPG game Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, and more. In two separate drops, the official Stranger Things accounts also released several new behind-the-scenes photos of the cast on set while filming the show's penultimate season.
Collider
10 Reasons Why 'Werewolf by Night' is Integral To Future MCU Phases
Halloween may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean the spooky season has to stop. A well-crafted ghost story or film can be as compelling on a cold, windy November night as it can in October. Only recently, your movie choices would likely not include anything Marvel had to offer. But that could change with the release of Werewolf by Night.
Collider
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’ Trailer Gives Bruce Willis One Last Action-Packed Christmas [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: ‘Scream 6’ receives an updated release date while a horror gem surpasses box office expectations
Happy Monday, monster mavens! As the vast majority of folks usher in the Yuletide spirit with festive wreaths and mugs of Baileys hot chocolate, the minority of us horror-hounds are still fully invested in the latest updates in the terrifying territory. What better way to kick off a fresh week than with We Got This Covered’s daily horror roundup? Over the weekend, a plethora of pulse-pounding headlines were swirling in the spooky realm, which includes the much-anticipated Scream 6 receiving an updated release date, along with one of the best horror flicks of the year absolutely grinning at the box office.
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2024
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
Collider
Why Hasn’t a Live-Action Justice League Dark Movie Happened Yet?
First introduced into the world of comics in September 2011, the DC Comics superhero team Justice League Dark has an undeniably enticing premise. What if there was a collection of superpowered beings made up of supernatural creatures and other figures straight out of an old-school horror movie? Anchored by DC Comics legends like John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, Swamp Thing, and so many others, the Justice League Dark team hasn’t been around for long, but it’s turned into an object of fascination for many DC Comics fans. No wonder, then, that Warner Bros. has constantly tried to get a live-action adaptation of Justice League Dark off the ground, though never to successful results.
Collider
'Black Adam': 9 Characters and Groups Who Could Go To Kahndaq Next
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivered on his promise that Black Adam would change the DC universe. The Jaume Collet-Serra directed film ushered in a new phase of the DC universe and unofficially launched the era of new co-CEOs of DC in James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film introduced another powerful group in the Justice Society of America while simultaneously checking up on different parts of the DC Universe. Black Adam's awakening forced Viola Davis' Amanda Waller to summon the JSA to take on the anti-hero as he is quickly recognized as one of the most powerful people on the planet.
Collider
10 Times '9-1-1' Had The Audience on The Edge of Their Seats
From the very beginning, 9-1-1 has given the fans much to talk about with episodes that put the main characters at risk and make them confront some of their biggest fears. That is why viewers keep tuning in week after week to get more of the loss and chaos in high stakes episodes. The show knows exactly how to make fans nervous.
WDW News Today
Disney Announces Full Cast for Upcoming Star Wars ‘The Acolyte’ Disney+ Series
Nearly two years ago, numerous projects were unveiled at the Disney Investor Day 2020 event, including the announcement of an upcoming new Star Wars series, “The Acolyte,” on Disney+. In the past year, news has been slowly coming out, however, now Disney has announced the full cast for...
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Jason Concepcion on Why Having More Dragons is a Disadvantage for Rhaenyra's Side
Season 1 of House of the Dragon has left fans on a cliffhanger that raises many questions about the upcoming Dance of the Dragons. The war began the moment when Aegon II was crowned as the new in King's Landing. When christened with Aegon, the conqueror’s crown and sword and publicly pronounced the protector of the seven realms – all signs of legitimacy surrounds him weakening the claim of King Viserys’ real heir Rhaenyra. In the books, the Princess simply tells the envoy, who comes to Dragonstone with terms from the Greens, “Tell my half-brother that I will have my throne, or I will have his head.” But in the series we see the Black Queen delays her answer. But as fate decreed, Prince Aemond and Vhagar accidentally killed his nephew, Luce and the war has begun. In a new featurette, House of the Dragon podcast co-host Jason Concepcion talks about why dragons aren’t an advantage in the upcoming war.
Polygon
Netflix takes charge of Gears of War movie project
Fifteen years into the effort to adapt Gears of War into a popcorn-movie blockbuster, Netflix has now picked up the torch. Netflix will be developing both a feature-length film and an “adult” animated series, the streaming giant said on Monday. Netflix is now the rights-holder after “long months...
