Since the final acquisition of Twitter by Tesla Chief Elon Musk, a handful of adjustments have been made including the retrenchment of Twitter C-suite executives. The latest is the price tag added for members who wish to have the Twitter blue badge tick which signifies verification of the user’s account. Elon Musk has declared that any user that wishes to enjoy such a privilege, will be expected to pay a subscription fee of $8 per month.

2 DAYS AGO