Twitter Roll Out $8 Subscription for Twitter Blue Plan Verification
Since the final acquisition of Twitter by Tesla Chief Elon Musk, a handful of adjustments have been made including the retrenchment of Twitter C-suite executives. The latest is the price tag added for members who wish to have the Twitter blue badge tick which signifies verification of the user’s account. Elon Musk has declared that any user that wishes to enjoy such a privilege, will be expected to pay a subscription fee of $8 per month.
Pres Biden Says Musk Purchased Twitter that “Spreads Lies” Globally
The President of the United States, Joe Biden recently made a remark at the just concluded fundraiser held in Chicago that the Twitter Platform purchase by Elon Musk is an outfit for spreading false information. According to a news report, Biden believes that there are no more editors to moderate...
Elon Musk sells nearly $4bn in Tesla stock: SEC filing
Tesla chief Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of shares in the electric car company, SEC filings showed Tuesday, more than a week after he closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. On Tuesday, documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicated that he had disposed of more than another 19 million shares, worth in excess of $3.9 billion.
JPMorgan’s Onyx reveals solid user protection mechanism in Project Guardian
In an interview with CNBC, the CEO of JPMorgan’s blockchain company Onyx, Umar Farooq, stated that a significant amount of time was spent minimizing risks associated with transactions related to tokenized foreign exchange and government bonds in Project Guardian, a major blockchain initiative kicked off by the Singapore government.
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4bn
Musk said he was done selling Tesla stock back in August, before Twitter’s legal action sealed the deal for the $44bn takeover
Research: 98% of crypto projects on Uniswap are scams
It appears that the vast majority of the cryptocurrency projects posted to 2018-established Uniswap, were actually scams, according to a recent research. The researchers of University of Pompeu Fabra and Barcelona, Bruno Mazorra, Victor Adan, and Vanesa Daza completed the work titled ‘DO NOT RUG ON ME: ZERO-DIMENSIONAL SCAM DETECTION’.
Opera launches new NFT monitoring and exploration tool
Web3 browser Opera has introduced DegenKnows, a new non-fungible token (NFT) monitoring, tracking, and exploration tool with on-chain and off-chain statistics. The new tool intends to aid users in navigating NFT projects and gaining access to social media community information. DegenKnows aims to provide users with off-chain data from social...
