Fed Survey Shows Crypto No Longer in Top 10 Most-cited Risks
Owing to the Volatility of cryptocurrencies, it is often dismissed as a potential risk to the financial ecosystem, however, a recent survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York now suggests that other factors topple cryptocurrencies in terms of associated risk in 2022. According to the survey published by...
Popularity of Bitcoin ATMs in Canada surge amid crypto downturn
According to the data from Coin ATM Radar, Canada now has 2,549 automated teller machines (ATMs) that accept Bitcoin, up from under 2,000 at the same time last year. Since the beginning of the year, Canada has seen roughly 400 new Bitcoin ATMs set up across the country, an early increase of 28%.
Fireblocks: Traditional financial institutions are diving deeper into the crypto industry
The head of Web3 at Fireblocks, Omer Amsel, recently noted a rise in interest from more traditional banks and financial institutions for Fireblocks’ services. He added that the validators are being run on some bank computers. According to Amsel, traditional financial institutions are increasingly venturing into crypto and further...
Gate.io Reserve Attest For More Than 100% of Users’ Assets
Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange with over 1,400 listed cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and many others, has provided proof that its reserve contains 108% of total user BTC assets. This conclusion was arrived at from the data presented by an independent third-party firm known as Armanino...
Gate.io Joins Payment Service with the Launch of Gate Pay
Gate.io, a Cayman-Island-based crypto exchange, has floated its payment service product with the launch of Gate Pay. According to the press release by the firm, citing an industry report by DataReportal adoption rate for cryptocurrencies is rising with some countries like Thailand and Turkey rising as high as 20%. The...
Research: 98% of crypto projects on Uniswap are scams
It appears that the vast majority of the cryptocurrency projects posted to 2018-established Uniswap, were actually scams, according to a recent research. The researchers of University of Pompeu Fabra and Barcelona, Bruno Mazorra, Victor Adan, and Vanesa Daza completed the work titled ‘DO NOT RUG ON ME: ZERO-DIMENSIONAL SCAM DETECTION’.
CoinShares Shows Investors’ Confidence in Ripple’s Victory Over SEC
Recent developments on the ongoing altercation between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have significantly boosted investors’ confidence in XRP-tied investment products. According to a weekly report by CoinShares on November 7, XRP investment products have experienced a huge inflow totaling $1.1 million for the past three...
Brazil's da Silva forms mixed economics team for transition
President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's transition has added a team of economists that includes at least two members likely to allay market worries about potential business and financial policies the incoming leftist leader might be considering
Iris Energy Receives $103M Default Claim Notice From Lender
A new filing laid out by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that Bitcoin (BTC) miner Iris Energy received a default notice from mining facility producer Bitmain Technologies. According to the notice, the BTC miner has defaulted on $103 million of equipment loan held by two special-purpose vehicles (SPV).
Binance to Exit FTT Positions Per Leaked Alameda Balance Sheet
Following a recent revelation regarding the balance sheet of Alameda Research, CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao “CZ” has said he will trade its remaining FTT (the native token of rival platform FTX exchange). According to CZ, this move to liquidate its position was not an attempt to take...
Amy Wu Claims VC Deals were Rushed without Sufficient Due Diligence
Amy Wu, Head of Ventures and Commercials at FTX Ventures made a statement that she believes the Venture Capital (VC) deals at the last crypto-bullish market were rushed through and void of proper due diligence. Wu gave the statement while speaking on a panel titled “VC Investing in a Bear...
OpenSea Launch Tool For Creator Fee On-Chain Enforcement
As a way of putting the power to enforce creation fees often referred to as royalties into the hands of creators, the Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has introduced a suite of tools for creator fee on-chain enforcement on new collections. As per a statement published on the OpenSea Blog,...
JPMorgan’s Onyx reveals solid user protection mechanism in Project Guardian
In an interview with CNBC, the CEO of JPMorgan’s blockchain company Onyx, Umar Farooq, stated that a significant amount of time was spent minimizing risks associated with transactions related to tokenized foreign exchange and government bonds in Project Guardian, a major blockchain initiative kicked off by the Singapore government.
Nigerian Presidential Aspirant Promise to Deploy Crypto to Create Jobs
With Nigeria’s unending interest in crypto, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adebayo Adewole has given his word to the country to deploy technologies like cryptocurrencies to create jobs once elected. According to a Channels Television news on November 6 which had Adewole present, he declared...
Opera launches new NFT monitoring and exploration tool
Web3 browser Opera has introduced DegenKnows, a new non-fungible token (NFT) monitoring, tracking, and exploration tool with on-chain and off-chain statistics. The new tool intends to aid users in navigating NFT projects and gaining access to social media community information. DegenKnows aims to provide users with off-chain data from social...
Meta Reels Out Massive Layoff Plans For Mid November
Facebook parent company Meta plans to undergo a massive layoff in the second week of November as part of its strategy to weather the effect of the crypto winter. With the number of its employees reaching 87,000 globally, this large-scale retrenchment will be one of the largest employee reductions as it would affect thousands of employees.
