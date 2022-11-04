Read full article on original website
Binance to Exit FTT Positions Per Leaked Alameda Balance Sheet
Following a recent revelation regarding the balance sheet of Alameda Research, CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao “CZ” has said he will trade its remaining FTT (the native token of rival platform FTX exchange). According to CZ, this move to liquidate its position was not an attempt to take...
Amy Wu Claims VC Deals were Rushed without Sufficient Due Diligence
Amy Wu, Head of Ventures and Commercials at FTX Ventures made a statement that she believes the Venture Capital (VC) deals at the last crypto-bullish market were rushed through and void of proper due diligence. Wu gave the statement while speaking on a panel titled “VC Investing in a Bear...
CoinShares Shows Investors’ Confidence in Ripple’s Victory Over SEC
Recent developments on the ongoing altercation between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have significantly boosted investors’ confidence in XRP-tied investment products. According to a weekly report by CoinShares on November 7, XRP investment products have experienced a huge inflow totaling $1.1 million for the past three...
JPMorgan’s Onyx reveals solid user protection mechanism in Project Guardian
In an interview with CNBC, the CEO of JPMorgan’s blockchain company Onyx, Umar Farooq, stated that a significant amount of time was spent minimizing risks associated with transactions related to tokenized foreign exchange and government bonds in Project Guardian, a major blockchain initiative kicked off by the Singapore government.
Gate.io Joins Payment Service with the Launch of Gate Pay
Gate.io, a Cayman-Island-based crypto exchange, has floated its payment service product with the launch of Gate Pay. According to the press release by the firm, citing an industry report by DataReportal adoption rate for cryptocurrencies is rising with some countries like Thailand and Turkey rising as high as 20%. The...
GMX secures $4M from Avalanche Foundation in AVAX tokens
GMX, a cryptocurrency exchange startup, will receive $4 million in AVAX tokens. The funding comes from Avalanche‘s incentive program, which aims to expand the platform’s DeFi ecosystem. These incentives are part of Avalanche Chase, a $180 million liquidity incentivization campaign designed to attract new consumers and improve decentralized...
Friktion launches under-collateralized crypto lending service for institutional clients seeking DeFi yields
Friktion, a Solana-based asset management platform, launched a crypto loan offering for institutional clients seeking DeFi yields. The company’s crypto lending offering will provide clients under-collateralized loans, which would not require collateral leading to a capital-efficient borrowing. According to a recent post by TheBlock, Friktion believes that its crypto...
LBRY Lose Securities Law Violation Lawsuit to SEC
Blockchain-based file-sharing and payment network LBRY has lost a lawsuit to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the sale of native LBC tokens as securities. According to the federal court which ruled over the civil action, LBRY violated securities laws in the process of putting up LBC...
Hexican Influencers Subpoenaed by U.S SEC
United States watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been on the trail of many crypto influencers, investors, founders, and their crypto projects. The U.S SEC has not backpedaled on its pursuit of these digital assets industry players instead, it has continued to hunt them to the point of issuing court summons.
Popularity of Bitcoin ATMs in Canada surge amid crypto downturn
According to the data from Coin ATM Radar, Canada now has 2,549 automated teller machines (ATMs) that accept Bitcoin, up from under 2,000 at the same time last year. Since the beginning of the year, Canada has seen roughly 400 new Bitcoin ATMs set up across the country, an early increase of 28%.
OpenSea Launch Tool For Creator Fee On-Chain Enforcement
As a way of putting the power to enforce creation fees often referred to as royalties into the hands of creators, the Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has introduced a suite of tools for creator fee on-chain enforcement on new collections. As per a statement published on the OpenSea Blog,...
Iris Energy Receives $103M Default Claim Notice From Lender
A new filing laid out by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that Bitcoin (BTC) miner Iris Energy received a default notice from mining facility producer Bitmain Technologies. According to the notice, the BTC miner has defaulted on $103 million of equipment loan held by two special-purpose vehicles (SPV).
Research: 98% of crypto projects on Uniswap are scams
It appears that the vast majority of the cryptocurrency projects posted to 2018-established Uniswap, were actually scams, according to a recent research. The researchers of University of Pompeu Fabra and Barcelona, Bruno Mazorra, Victor Adan, and Vanesa Daza completed the work titled ‘DO NOT RUG ON ME: ZERO-DIMENSIONAL SCAM DETECTION’.
Carvana Implodes
Carvana, the ruined used car company, missed earnings estimates badly. The situation was among the most well-covered by the business media this earnings season. The news, however, is worse than it seems. Carvana may not survive as an independent public corporation. It is falling apart at a breathtaking speed. Morgan Stanley offered the most brutal […]
Meta Reels Out Massive Layoff Plans For Mid November
Facebook parent company Meta plans to undergo a massive layoff in the second week of November as part of its strategy to weather the effect of the crypto winter. With the number of its employees reaching 87,000 globally, this large-scale retrenchment will be one of the largest employee reductions as it would affect thousands of employees.
