The Ultimate Dream of Every Diaspora Jew
Burial in Jerusalem is not beyond your reach. No one likes to talk about dying. Nevertheless, there are times when we must put emotions aside and make advance preparations for the inevitable. It’s a given that Jews have a deep connection to the land of Israel, a connection that can’t...
Palestinians: Why Are Attacks on Christians Being Ignored?
A series of violent incidents in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, and the nearby towns of Beit Jala and Beit Sahour, have left Christians worried about their safety and future under the Palestinian Authority (PA). Many Christians living in these communities are complaining that the Palestinian Authority is not doing...
Ten Tips for Netanyahu
The thunder and lightning of multiple elections have past, bequeathing Israel another narrow Netanyahu government, apparently. Here are ten tips that Binyamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners would be wise to observe, both to govern responsibly and to achieve real policy goals. 1. Set clear priorities and tackle them sequentially,...
Larry’s Letters: The Guardian’s View on Israel’s Latest Election
It is the height of cynicism for the Palestinians to declare that thanks to the results of Israel’s elections they have no partner for peace. The Palestinian mantra is ‘from the river to the sea we will be free’. This means that all of Israel belongs to them. If there is no legitimate Jewish state, why or with whom would the Palestinians negotiate? The Guardian editorial did not contain one word about the 7200 acts of resistance boasted about by PA leader Mahmoud Abbas. All of these acts occurred prior to the elections. 7200 acts of resistance, i.e. car rammings, shootings and knife attacks against your peace partner is a pretty poor way to convince Israelis to vote for a party committed to making major land concessions.
Biden Disrespects Israel and Netanyahu After Election
Brazil and Israel held elections this week to decide on the future leaders of the countries. In Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing politician and former president of Brazil, defeated the incumbent by two million votes on October 30. US President Joe Biden called the president-elect of Brazil the following day. As featured on the US embassy in Brazil’s website, “President Biden commended the strength of Brazilian democratic institutions following free, fair, and credible elections. The two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Brazil, and committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, including combatting climate change, safeguarding food security, promoting inclusion and democracy, and managing regional migration.”
Israel’s Election: Divided US Perspective
There is a striking parallel between the comments being heard from the left in the United States about the meaning of a possible Republican victory November 8th, and from the left in the United States—as much as or more than in Israel—about the meaning of the victory of the right in the Israeli election on November 1st. The meaning, we are told, is the end of democracy. That’s what President Biden and Hillary Clinton said on November 2nd about our elections, and President Obama said “democracy is on the ballot.” It is what we heard from commentators such as Thomas Friedman about the Israeli results and our own election.
Ben Gvir Calms Leftists’ Fears: You Didn’t Lose Your Country
Otzma Yehudit Chair MK Itamar Ben Gvir may have started on a path from brilliant, provocative campaigner to a responsible politician, a path that could eventually lead him to become a bona fide statesman. On Monday, he published a column in Israel Hayom that the paper chose to run as its above-the-fold story, titled, “My brothers on the left, you haven’t lost your country.”
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XIV: Ordinary Bureaucrats and Functionaries
*Editor’s Note: Part XIV in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. In this group, there were the ordinary bureaucrats and functionaries in the middle and lower levels of government. They included German experts on the Jewish people and the civil servants in the German Foreign Office, who served as the apologist, defender, and propagandist for the “antisemitic movement in Germany.” The decision by key personnel to advance antisemitic policy “was calculated, not fanatical.” This was not the primary reason for their conduct “but rather a symptom.” They were not forced by any “external threat” to act as they did. Whatever personal reservations they might have harbored about handling the Jewish question, they unvaryingly performed their responsibilities with “meticulous efficiency.”
Biden Congratulates Netanyahu, Says US-Israel Alliance ‘Stronger than Ever’
US President Joe Biden phoned Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening (Israel time) to congratulate him on his victory in last week’s Knesset elections. The call lasted eight minutes, according to Netanyahu’s office. In announcing the call, Netanyahu quoted Biden as saying the alliance between Israel and the US...
Palestinian Authority Lauds New Celeb Terrorist Murderer
Uday Al-Tamimi is the newest celebrity terrorist in the Palestinian Authority and its leading faction, Fatah. Tamimi has become famous because he murdered 18-year-old female Israeli soldier Sgt. Noa Lazar and wounded an Israeli security guard at the Shuafat checkpoint in northern Jerusalem last month, and ten days later wounded another Israeli security guard in Ma’ale Adumim, before being shot and killed by guards.
Diplomatic Invective: UN Takes Its War on Israel to Next Level
Every number of years, Israel’s adversaries at the UN undertake an initiative whose clear intention is to undermine the very legitimacy of the State of Israel. No one can forget the 1975 “Zionism is Racism” resolution in the UN General Assembly, which Ambassador Chaim Herzog famously tore up as he stood on the rostrum of that body. True, in 1991 the UN revoked the resolution, but it left its mark nonetheless. Trying to undermine Israel’s legitimacy remained a theme in global affairs years later; no one sought to undermine the legitimacy of France, Germany or Sweden.
Ra’am’s Mansour Abbas Warns Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount Will ‘Lead to War’
Mansour Abbas, chair of the Islamist Ra’am party, warned Thursday in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News that allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount will “lead to war.”. Mansour said he is worried about the incoming right-wing government of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, comprised...
The Fall of the Israeli Left
The last time that Israel had a prime minister from the Labor Party was over twenty years ago. Most military recruits were not even born or were in diapers the last time a member of the leftist socialist movement that had ruled the country in a virtually unbroken life of succession for a generation from Ben Gurion to Rabin last headed the country.
Smotrich: The Shin Bet Was Responsible for Rabin’s Murder
Haaretz reported on Sunday about Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich’s speech at the Knesset during the special session in memory of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination: “There, the dark and deranged conspiracy heard only in the most extreme settlements is on its way back to the table of the government and the cabinet.”
Larry’s Letters: “The Israel We Knew Is Gone,” Thomas Friedman, Nov. 4, N.Y. Times
Thomas Friedman is correct, Israel has changed. But the change is not part of a worldwide trend to right wing authoritarianism, it is the reaction to the current intifada that the Palestinian Authority has inflicted on Israel, not to free their people from Israel’s ‘occupation’ , but to convince the Palestinians that they, not Hamas are the true defenders of Jerusalem. Yes it’s that dysfunctional. The competition between the two Palestinian factions resulting in a constant state of war is what persuaded Israelis to vote in a hard line government.
Balfour Bogeyman
In the eyes of the Palestinian Authority, one historical act is attributed with all future Palestinian suffering. That act is the Balfour Declaration, issued today, Nov. 2, in 1917. The declaration was the first contemporary, internationally recognized expression of the right of the Jewish people to establish a national homeland in the geographical area known as “Palestine”.
Report: Netanyahu Asked Deri to ‘Demand’ Finance Ministry, Denying It to Smotrich
It appears that after acquiescing for the first time in his career as prime minister to head a coalition where his Likud party marks the left, Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu is doing his best to diminish the power of his biggest coalition partner, Religious Zionism/Otzma Yehudit. News12’s Amit Segal reported...
Smotrich/Ben Gvir to Negotiate with Netanyahu as United 14-Mandate Faction
Responding to concerns that Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu is doing his best to diminish the power of his biggest coalition partner, Religious Zionism/Otzma Yehudit, and has been using Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri as his tool to divide and conquer the religious Zionists in his future coalition government (Report: Netanyahu Asked Deri to ‘Demand’ Finance Ministry, Denying It to Smotrich), Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir issued a statement saying they agreed on maintaining their joint bloc ahead of coalition negotiations.
Unique Sites of Israel: Ancient Hebron (Part 2)
“All the elders of Israel came to the king at Hebron, and King David sealed a covenant with them in Hebron before Hashem (G-d), and they anointed David as King over Israel (2 Samuel 5:3)”. Unbeknownst to most, Hebron was the capital of Israel prior to Jerusalem becoming the eternal...
