Columbia, SC

blufftontoday.com

South Carolina football loses commitment from 2024 three-star defensive back Karson Hobbs

COLUMBIA — Three-star defensive back Karson Hobbs, a class of 2024 prospect, announced Tuesday that he is decommitting from South Carolina football. Hobbs, from Cincinnati, is the No. 21 prospect in the state and the No. 50 cornerback in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was one of two South Carolina commitments in the class, alongside four-star quarterback Dante Reno.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Boston, No. 1 South Carolina open with 101--31 win over ETSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 17 points, Aliyah Boston had the 61st double-double of her career and defending national champion No. 1 South Carolina opened with a dominating 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State on Monday night. Boston finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes. The Gamecocks (1-0) celebrated their 2022 NCAA Tournament title with championship rings and a banner unfurled in the arena rafters to the cheers of a boisterous, happy crowd at Colonial Life Arena. Then they went about their goal of a second straight title by blowing past East Tennessee State with overwhelming defense and an inside game the much smaller Buccaneers couldn’t match.
COLUMBIA, SC
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina women's basketball dominates ETSU 101-31 in opener, Boston gets double-double

COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a dominant 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State. The Gamecocks (1-0) picked up right where they left off in the NCAA championship — after receiving their national title rings ahead of the game. Reigning national player of the year Aliyah Boston recorded her first double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and senior guard Zia Cooke led all scorers with 17 points.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina DB likely out for year with injury

South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding is likely out for the season, as was indicated by Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after the team’s 38-27 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. According to South Carolina journalist David Cloninger, he has sustained a foot injury like the one running...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC

South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
KRMG

South Carolina woman accused of attempted murder after Waffle House argument

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of attempted murder after an argument broke out at a Waffle House, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sumter Police Department, Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Sumter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
SUMTER, SC
WLTX.com

Richland County precincts in Irmo area a cause of confusion on Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some voters in the Irmo area of Richland County are confused and frustrated after waiting in line only to be told they are at the incorrect voting location. The confusion arises from a voter registration card sent out by Richland County Voter Registration & Elections earlier this year when the county combined Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate locations at E.H. Corley for the June primary.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

