Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football loses commitment from 2024 three-star defensive back Karson Hobbs
COLUMBIA — Three-star defensive back Karson Hobbs, a class of 2024 prospect, announced Tuesday that he is decommitting from South Carolina football. Hobbs, from Cincinnati, is the No. 21 prospect in the state and the No. 50 cornerback in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was one of two South Carolina commitments in the class, alongside four-star quarterback Dante Reno.
Boston, No. 1 South Carolina open with 101--31 win over ETSU
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 17 points, Aliyah Boston had the 61st double-double of her career and defending national champion No. 1 South Carolina opened with a dominating 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State on Monday night. Boston finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes. The Gamecocks (1-0) celebrated their 2022 NCAA Tournament title with championship rings and a banner unfurled in the arena rafters to the cheers of a boisterous, happy crowd at Colonial Life Arena. Then they went about their goal of a second straight title by blowing past East Tennessee State with overwhelming defense and an inside game the much smaller Buccaneers couldn’t match.
GG Jackson shines as South Carolina holds off S.C. State
GG Jackson turned in a steady debut in his first college game, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball dominates ETSU 101-31 in opener, Boston gets double-double
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a dominant 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State. The Gamecocks (1-0) picked up right where they left off in the NCAA championship — after receiving their national title rings ahead of the game. Reigning national player of the year Aliyah Boston recorded her first double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and senior guard Zia Cooke led all scorers with 17 points.
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State
South Carolina's basketball team gears up to tip off their season against South Carolina State on Tuesday.
blufftontoday.com
How South Carolina football can slow down dual-threat Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football reached bowl eligibility in Week 10 with a win over Vanderbilt, but the Gamecocks are looking to beat last year's 6-6 regular-season record with a win over Florida this week. South Carolina (6-3, 3-3 SEC) faces one of its most interesting matchups of the...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball: Five bold predictions, including championship repeat
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball enters the 2022-23 season with every imaginable expectation on its shoulders after winning the 2022 NCAA championship and going wire-to-wire as the No. 1-ranked team in the country. The Gamecocks are ranked No. 1 again this preseason and return everyone from last season...
South Carolina Football Receives Ranked Votes
The national media gave South Carolina some credit after their impressive win against Vanderbilt.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina DB likely out for year with injury
South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding is likely out for the season, as was indicated by Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after the team’s 38-27 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. According to South Carolina journalist David Cloninger, he has sustained a foot injury like the one running...
wach.com
Scholarship honors Newberry College’s first Black men’s basketball coach, AD
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A newly endowed scholarship will honor Newberry College’s first Black head men’s basketball coach and athletic director, William Grafton Young Jr. Young served as head men’s basketball coach from 1992 until 2002 and as director of athletics from 1995 until 2000. His...
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 217 votes --- 7,480 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
FOX Carolina
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC
South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina is Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Lee County. While it may not be that unusual to come across a ghost town, there's something about this completely abandoned neighborhood that makes it particularly fascinating.
New murals coming to Orangeburg for first time in 10 years
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — There are only a few murals on buildings in the city of Orangeburg, but soon that could change. The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) is working on what's called the Downtown Murals project, which could bring six new murals to the city for the first time in ten years.
South Carolina woman accused of attempted murder after Waffle House argument
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of attempted murder after an argument broke out at a Waffle House, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sumter Police Department, Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Sumter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
WLTX.com
Richland County precincts in Irmo area a cause of confusion on Election Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some voters in the Irmo area of Richland County are confused and frustrated after waiting in line only to be told they are at the incorrect voting location. The confusion arises from a voter registration card sent out by Richland County Voter Registration & Elections earlier this year when the county combined Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate locations at E.H. Corley for the June primary.
