Did Georgia Provide a Blueprint to Stopping Tennessee?
There were a lot of predictions ahead of No. 1 Tennessee’s visit to Athens. The Volunteers were an underdog, though many expected them to scorch Georgia’s defense with their high-powered offense. Entering Saturday, Tennessee was averaging 49.4 points per game. They mustered 13 against Georgia. Hendon Hooker, the...
Player Props for Georgia vs Tennessee
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at home today. The most anticipated matchup weekend with high stakes on the line. The Bulldogs settling in as a 9-point favorite heading into the game.
Five Henry County football teams prepping for playoffs
Five Henry County football teams open the Georgia High School Association state playoffs this week. Two of those five, Dutchtown and Stockbridge, won region championships and earned home games for the first round, as did Eagle’s Landing Christian as a No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, Ola and Hampton kick off the postseason with road games.
After painful SEC Tournament loss, Georgia women's soccer waits for NCAA Tournament bid
Following an upset win over No. 3 seed Tennessee, Georgia brought supreme confidence into their semifinal matchup with second-seeded and 13th ranked South Carolina in prime-time Thursday night in Pensacola. The Bulldogs looked to avenge their difficult 1-0 loss to the Gamecocks back in September. Thursday night’s meeting between the...
The Unstoppable Fall of Carvana, the "Amazon of Car Dealers"
Online car dealer Carvana is just a shadow of itself.
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Newton County
These animals are available for adoption through Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit NCAC's page on PetFinder.
McDonough announces winners for 10th annual Scarecrow on the Square competition
Mainstreet McDonough announced winners of its seasonal scarecrow competition during its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Winners for the 10th annual Scarecrow Contest includes Southern Roots Tavern, Amber & Company, Parlour Salon and Colour Bar, McDonough Methodist Academy, Bryan Grice, Trifecta, Haven House, Southern Ghost Tours, Community Christian Church, and Southern Grace Hospice.
GBI issues Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Henry County Sheriff's Office officer
McDONOUGH — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a Blue Alert for Brentson Bernard Thomas who is suspected of shooting a Henry County Sheriff’s Office detention officer Friday afternoon. Thomas is a black male, age 32, with black short hair and brown eyes, beard and New Orleans...
$20,000 reward for information leading to arrest of man accused of killing 1, shooting Henry County Sheriff's Office officer
McDONOUGH — The search continues for a man suspected of shooting a Henry County Sheriff’s Office detention officer and killing another person Friday afternoon. Law enforcement is looking for Brentson Bernard Thomas, 32, who was last seen at the Hadden Place Apartment Complex in McDonough wearing gray sweatpants a a dark colored hoodie.
