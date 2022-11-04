Read full article on original website
One dead after crash on Hollywood and I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wreck Monday night and found a man dead. Police arrived shortly after 11 p.m. and found a one-vehicle crash at Interstate 40 and Hollywood Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are now investigating.
Lanes closed on I-240 near Getwell after morning crash
UPDATE: All eastbound lanes of I-240 near Getwell have been reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three lanes on Interstate 240 have been blocked after an early morning crash Monday. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Getwell exit. Drivers are advised to take an alternative route.
Two injured in Southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Waterside Drive inside an apartment complex off of Riverdale near Quince. Two male victims were located and taken to Regional One Hospital. One victim is currently in critical condition while the other in non-critical […]
Kait 8
1 killed, another injured in crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
WBBJ
I-40 construction, repairs progress into Henderson County
JACKSON, Tenn. — I-40 construction progresses into Henderson County. Nichole Lawrence, the Community Relations Officer at the Tennessee Department of Transportation, has updates on I-40 construction. “We got some emergency asphalt repairs coming up,” Lawrence said. “Weather permitting, tomorrow morning we will begin working on I-40 eastbound around that...
Man dead following shooting on Woodfield Park Drive, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting that left a man dead. Police said it happened on Saturday around 8:30 p.m., at 2122 Woodfield Park Drive. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Cordova man threatens Uvalde type mass shooting after reckless driving arrest, SCSO says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was arrested for putting the public in danger on a Shelby County interstate, but what caused even more concern for deputies were the threats he made after being placed into custody, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said that...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dyer County (Dyer County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dyer County on Wednesday morning. The accident involved a Chevy Malibu and a School bus. The crash happened at around 7 a.m. on the intersection of HogWallow Rd and Jones Rd,.
Suspect allegedly shot man twice during custody exchange at Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man during a custody exchange at a local Kroger. On Sept. 13, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at a Kroger in the 4700 block of Riverdale Road. Officers were told four to five shots were...
Teen injured in Binghampton apartment shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been hospitalized overnight after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened late Sunday at the Chickasaw Place Apartments near Mimosa and Tillman street. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting and taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition. Another teen was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital following […]
‘Just praying they don’t shoot’: Carjacking victim recalls moments before mother, infant injured in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man whose car was stolen said he’s heartbroken after a mother and infant were seriously injured in a crash as Memphis Police were chasing the people believed to be responsible. There was an enormous crime scene off Jackson Avenue and Cypress in north Memphis Friday afternoon. The flashing blue lights came after police […]
Man accused of stealing $1,500 rim, tire from East Memphis shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A bold thief was caught on camera stealing a high price tire and rim from a business on Getwell near I-240 Saturday morning. On a sign at Memphis Tire and Wheels, it plainly reads “You need it, we got it”, but it appears from security camera video that a suspected thief needed and […]
WBBJ
JPD: Smash and grab of local business brings out a large police presence to Jackson’s Old Hickory Mall
JACKSON, Tenn.–A large police presence was seen at a local mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. Several patrol cars were parked outside of the building, while some officers could be seen going inside. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News contacted the Jackson Police Department....
Man arrested in Northeast Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Northeast Memphis that left a man dead. Police said it happened on Saturday around 8:30 p.m., at 2212 Woodfield Park Drive. MPD said a man was found and pronounced dead. Police said they detained a man...
Man killed in Frayser shooting, woman detained, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Frayser Sunday morning. At approximately 8:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Madewell Street, off Dellwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
Woman found shot after vehicle fire on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot after police responded to a car fire on I-240 Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-240 near Quince Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police say the actual location of the shooting […]
Kait 8
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from...
Memphis man charged with killing father
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by his son in Frayser. According to people who live on Woodfield Park Drive in North East Memphis, they were surprised to see heavy police activity on their street Saturday night. “This is a quiet neighborhood, we have never had any issues since I have […]
2 men injured, one critically, in crash on I-240, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital, one critically injured, after a crash on I-240 early Thursday morning. At 6:48 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the crash at I-240 westbound, east of Getwell Road. One man was taken to Regional One...
