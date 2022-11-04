ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

One dead after crash on Hollywood and I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wreck Monday night and found a man dead. Police arrived shortly after 11 p.m. and found a one-vehicle crash at Interstate 40 and Hollywood Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are now investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lanes closed on I-240 near Getwell after morning crash

UPDATE: All eastbound lanes of I-240 near Getwell have been reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three lanes on Interstate 240 have been blocked after an early morning crash Monday. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Getwell exit. Drivers are advised to take an alternative route.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Waterside Drive inside an apartment complex off of Riverdale near Quince. Two male victims were located and taken to Regional One Hospital. One victim is currently in critical condition while the other in non-critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

1 killed, another injured in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WBBJ

I-40 construction, repairs progress into Henderson County

JACKSON, Tenn. — I-40 construction progresses into Henderson County. Nichole Lawrence, the Community Relations Officer at the Tennessee Department of Transportation, has updates on I-40 construction. “We got some emergency asphalt repairs coming up,” Lawrence said. “Weather permitting, tomorrow morning we will begin working on I-40 eastbound around that...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Teen injured in Binghampton apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been hospitalized overnight after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened late Sunday at the Chickasaw Place Apartments near Mimosa and Tillman street. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting and taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition. Another teen was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital following […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of stealing $1,500 rim, tire from East Memphis shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A bold thief was caught on camera stealing a high price tire and rim from a business on Getwell near I-240 Saturday morning. On a sign at Memphis Tire and Wheels, it plainly reads “You need it, we got it”, but it appears from security camera video that a suspected thief needed and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found shot after vehicle fire on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot after police responded to a car fire on I-240 Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-240 near Quince Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police say the actual location of the shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Memphis man charged with killing father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by his son in Frayser. According to people who live on Woodfield Park Drive in North East Memphis, they were surprised to see heavy police activity on their street Saturday night. “This is a quiet neighborhood, we have never had any issues since I have […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy