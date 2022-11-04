Read full article on original website
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Loss to Baylor
The Sooners couldn't overcome three turnovers in the first half to top the defending Big 12 Champions at home.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Baylor Postgame
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims met with the media following OU's 38-35 loss to Baylor.
West Virginia Produces Another Lackluster Road Performance
The West Virginia offense fails to execute as the Mountaineers drop their third straight road game
Oklahoma-Baylor: Our Picks
The AllSooners staff offers their picks for how Saturday's Big 12 game between Baylor and Oklahoma will unfold:
Score Predictions for West Virginia at Iowa State
The Mountaineers Now staff makes their picks for this week's game.
SI:AM | The CFP Race Got a Lot More Interesting
Alabama and Clemson look like they’re done.
Red Raiders QB Injured; Texas Tech Trails No. 7 TCU at Half
The Red Raiders are in Fort Worth for a Saturday matchup against undefeated TCU.
Baylor Holds Slight Lead Over Oklahoma At Halftime
The Baylor Bears are locked in a dog fight with the Oklahoma Sooners through one half.
Oklahoma-Baylor GameDay: X-Factor
Sooner Nation needs to get loud ... OU must force turnovers ... Oklahoma's RB depth will be tested ... Sooners need to go deep.
Live In-Game Updates: FINAL: Longhorns 34, Kansas State 27
The Texas Longhorns look to keep their Big 12 hopes alive against the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday in Manhattan.
Panthers fire cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after Sunday’s loss to Bengals
New changes to the Panthers' coaching staff have been announced Monday morning.
West Virginia Looking to get Creative with an Injury-Riddle Backfield
With a thin running back room and going up against the Big 12's top defense, opportunities could arise for young stars
Longhorns Star DB Jahdae Barron Returns vs. Kansas State After Injury
The Texas Longhorns are down one starter in Jahdae Barron, at what is already a very thin position.
Baylor Bears: By the Numbers
Oklahoma will be challenged on the ground Saturday, as Baylor's rushing offense and rushing defense both rank in the top 30 in the country.
Bijan Robinson, Quinn Ewers Give Longhorns Edge Over Kansas State in First Half
Texas Longhorns stars Bijan Robinson and Quinn Ewers have helped Texas get out to a big lead after one half of play vs. Kansas State
Oklahoma vs. Baylor picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals who thought they would be much better than this meet up as Oklahoma hosts Baylor in college football's Week 10 action on Saturday. Defending Big 12 champion Baylor has already lost three games, including two in conference by a combined 14 points, to Oklahoma State and West ...
Bears vs. Sooners Staff Predictions
The Inside the Bears staff predicts the outcome of Saturday's game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners.
Red Raiders QB Behren Morton Injured, Will Not Return vs. No. 7 TCU
The quarterback went down after a run play early in the second quarter.
Social Media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners 38-35 loss to Baylor
It was another frustrating day at the office for the Oklahoma Sooners. In a game they had opportunities to take control of, the Sooners made mistakes that kept them from gaining any momentum. Even as the offense put up 499 yards of total offense, it was a herky-jerky performance. Very...
Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns 'Focusing on Task at Hand' Ahead of Matchup With Kansas State
While Texas can still make the Big 12 championship game, Steve Sarkisian is making sure the Longhorns focus on Saturday.
