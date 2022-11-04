ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

vvng.com

The public’s help is needed in identifying a stabbing suspect

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stabbing another person. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:33 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 21000 block of State Hwy 18 for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
signalscv.com

32-year-old SCV woman reported missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Orange County sheriff releases rendering of man found dead in 2013

Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have released updated forensic renderings of a man who was found dead nine years ago off the coast of Newport Beach. Detectives hope the newly released renderings will help finally identify the man and generate new leads in the investigation into his murder. The man’s body was found […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown

Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
MONTEBELLO, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two of three suspects in Covina shooting turns themselves in to authorities

COVINA, Calif. – Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
COVINA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Chase ended up in L.A.

Two people were arrested in Los Angeles after a police pursuit that began in Westminster early Saturday morning. According to the WPD, a police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for vehicle code violations in the area of Bolsa Avenue and Bushard Street at about 1:30 a.m. The vehicle didn’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision

A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
HIGHLAND, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Victim Wounded in La Puente Shooting Sunday Night

A PUENTE – A man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition Sunday after being shot in a residential area. The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 16600 block of Maplegrove Street November 6, according to Sgt. Aguilar of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station.
LA PUENTE, CA

