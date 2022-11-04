Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Edison awards $40,000 scholarship to Oak Hills graduate; 2023 application period now openThe HD PostOak Hills, CA
SB County Sheriff’s $2 Million funded HOPE Team reaches out to Hesperia homelessThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Related
Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana
A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Off-duty San Bernardino police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into air outside bar
An off-duty San Bernardino police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun into the air multiple times outside a bar while out drinking with friends.
Man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting ex-fiancé in Riverside
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-fiancé in Riverside, police said Tuesday. Riverside police were called to a home in the 11000 block of Trailrun Court Nov. 1 to check the welfare of the woman who lived there. The woman’s son told authorities she had been having issues […]
NBC San Diego
Riverside County Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
2 suspects in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting plead not guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.
vvng.com
The public’s help is needed in identifying a stabbing suspect
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stabbing another person. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:33 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 21000 block of State Hwy 18 for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report.
Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront
San Bernardino, CA: A vehicle crashed into a Circle K storefront Monday evening taking out a wall, shattering glass and toppling displays of merchandise. At 7:29 p.m.,… Read more "Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront"
signalscv.com
32-year-old SCV woman reported missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
Orange County sheriff releases rendering of man found dead in 2013
Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have released updated forensic renderings of a man who was found dead nine years ago off the coast of Newport Beach. Detectives hope the newly released renderings will help finally identify the man and generate new leads in the investigation into his murder. The man’s body was found […]
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown
Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
Multiple Shots Fired in Front of West Covina Home, at Least 1 Injured
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple shots rang out in front of a West Covina home Sunday evening, Nov. 6, injuring at least one person who was transported to a local area hospital in unknown condition. It was unclear exactly how many victims were present during the 7:00 p.m....
Vigil honors 19-year-old man shot, killed at park in Palmdale; mother asks for help in IDing shooter
A vigil was held in honor of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed at a park in Palmdale. His mother issued an emotional plea for help in identifying the shooter.
Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
3 arrested near Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale after allegedly stealing packages
Three suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing packages after a hole was cut in a fence near an Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Two of three suspects in Covina shooting turns themselves in to authorities
COVINA, Calif. – Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
orangecountytribune.com
Chase ended up in L.A.
Two people were arrested in Los Angeles after a police pursuit that began in Westminster early Saturday morning. According to the WPD, a police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for vehicle code violations in the area of Bolsa Avenue and Bushard Street at about 1:30 a.m. The vehicle didn’t...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
sgvcitywatch.com
Victim Wounded in La Puente Shooting Sunday Night
A PUENTE – A man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition Sunday after being shot in a residential area. The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 16600 block of Maplegrove Street November 6, according to Sgt. Aguilar of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station.
Comments / 0