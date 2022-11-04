ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Thousands of runners participate in 16th Annual Bass Pro Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Marathon held its 16th Annual Bass Pro Marathon on Sunday morning. Almost 3,000 runners and walkers could be seen all over Springfield on Sunday. Participants could run a full marathon, half-marathon, or a 5K race. Several streets were also closed due to the races...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)

From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
nixa.com

Nixa Hires Director of Planning & Development

The City of Nixa has promoted Scott Godbey to Director of Planning & Development effective November 14, 2022. Godbey has served as a Planner in the city’s development department since August of 2018. Godbey started his career with 9 years of service in the U.S. Army, including 2 overseas...
NIXA, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

MCC, Missouri State University sign transfer agreement

Metropolitan Community College students can transfer to Missouri State University to complete their four-year degrees. MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty and Missouri State President Clif Smart met at MCC on Nov. 1 to sign the agreement, according to a press release. The two institutions will work together to develop transfer plans...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

When and where to vote in Greene County on Election Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Election Day is upon us. Voters who plan on submitting their ballot on Nov. 8 can make their experience smoother by choosing a time and a polling location. When polls open On Tuesday, Nov. 8, polling locations open their doors at 6 a.m. and must stay open until 7 p.m. If you’re […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon motorcyclist ejected, killed

LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6. Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at […]
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Inaugural no-excuse voting in Missouri coming to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last two weeks, “no-excuse” voting has been open. Voters have been taking advantage of the new system. It works unlike absentee ballots, where you need an excuse; with no-excuse voting, you don’t need a reason to vote early in person. Gracie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Evan Crosby

Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar City

Branson, Mo. - If you've ever visited Silver Dollar City before, there's a chance that you might have just strolled on by the theme park's original (as well as its largest) attraction -- a National Natural Landmark called Marvel Cave, which is also Missouri's deepest cave.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

