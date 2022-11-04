Read full article on original website
QOTD: Does the Dealer Model Need to Finally Change?
We've covered two stories today in which the dealership model comes into play. In one, we see dealers pushing back against the plan made by the OEM they represent because the plan might cost them money -- and might cause them to run afoul of the law in some states. In another, we see an EV startup suing a state because it believes that laws that would force it to use independent franchise dealers are anti-competitive.
Junkyard Find: 1994 Subaru Loyale 4WD Wagon
Subaru's first major sales success in North America came with the Leone, which debuted in Japan in 1971 and here in 1972. It went through several generations and production continued through 1994; here's one of those final-year cars, found in a Denver-area self-service yard. At first, the North American-market Leone...
TTAC Quick Drive: Five Notable Things About the 2023 Honda HR-V
Hello there and welcome to the first edition of the TTAC Quick Drive. This is basically a short version of a car review that we will apply either when a test vehicle doesn't really need a full review (perhaps its a mild refresh and mechanically unchanged) or we didn't get a lot of miles on a car (perhaps we drive a vehicle at an event for only 15 minutes). We may also use this to preview the full review of a vehicle that will publish later.
Stellantis Joins VW, GM in Pulling Twitter Ads
Stellantis is now among the ranks of large companies that have paused or pulled advertising on Twitter. Whether it's because of Elon Musk's chaotic management of the platform or because Stellantis doesn't want to advertise on a platform owned by the head of a competing brand, or both, the company is going to step away.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Spied in Production Guise
Autoblog's spy photogs have been busy. We just brought you the Porsche 718 Boxster EV shots, and now we also have some Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy shots thanks to our friends/competitors. The camouflage here is thin enough that we can get a good sense of how the EV hatchback...
Used Car of the Day: 2004 Audi Allroad
A wagon with a manual transmission? Only one owner? Under 130K miles? Only $11,000?. Pinch us, we're dreaming. This 2004 Audi Allroad has a 2.7T engine and the owner claims it has been well maintained, getting oil changes even more often than recommended by the factory. Apparently, the air suspension works just fine, too.
Electric Porsche Boxster Spied
Porsche has already said the 718 Boxster and Cayman are going electric. Now a prototype has been spotted out on the road. Autoblog has the shots, which are claimed to have captured the car on a test circuit. It looks to be an early-stage prototype. We'll second AB in noting...
