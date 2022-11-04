Read full article on original website
Related
Banged-up Allen shoulders loss after Bills fall to Jets
Josh Allen's banged-up lower right arm didn't prevent him from pointing the blame at himself
Bills at Jets: Final injury reports
OL Spencer Brown (ankle) CB Tre’Davious White (knee) LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel) Notes: White does not have an actual injury designation but was called “day-to-day” by coach Sean McDermott … Milano, Brown were both limited in practice on Friday. New York Jets (5-3) Out. WR Corey...
Jets QB Zack Wilson injured in first quarter against Bills
New York Jets Zach Wilson went down with an injury in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson tossed a sidearm screen pass to rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson but took a hit from defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. It appeared Jones landed on the back of Wilson's knee. No penalty was called on the play.
Jets call out pundits after upset win over Bills
The New York Jets are talking all their junk this season and deservedly so. The Jets earned their best win of the year on Sunday with an 20-17 upset of the heavily-favored Buffalo Bills. New York’s defense limited Bills star Josh Allen to zero passing touchdowns (also getting to him for five sacks and two interceptions). The Jets had a big day on the ground too, puncturing the vaunted Buffalo defense for 174 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Bills vs. Jets injury update: Buffalo gets some good news ahead of road game vs. AFC East rival
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer re-injured his elbow in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers and the team is already ruling him out for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the New York Jets. But there is some good news. Linebacker Von...
Panthers fire cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after Sunday’s loss to Bengals
New changes to the Panthers' coaching staff have been announced Monday morning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NFL Week 9: Jets shut down Josh Allen in win over rival Bills
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills. With the game tied at 17,...
New York Jets schedule: Week 10 bye follows shock win over Bills
New York Jets schedule: Week 10 (Bye) Next Opponent: @ New England Patriots (Week 11) Date Opponent Time TV Sunday,
Jets Braden Mann botches kickoff against Bills
This is not putting your best foot forward if you are the New York Jets, especially when you are up against the Buffalo Bills. Braden Mann was set to kick off to New York’s AFC East rivals and somehow lost his footing, slipped and the ball squibbed forward. Hopefully,...
Comments / 0