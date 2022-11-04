ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Bills at Jets: Final injury reports

OL Spencer Brown (ankle) CB Tre’Davious White (knee) LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel) Notes: White does not have an actual injury designation but was called “day-to-day” by coach Sean McDermott … Milano, Brown were both limited in practice on Friday. New York Jets (5-3) Out. WR Corey...
Jets call out pundits after upset win over Bills

The New York Jets are talking all their junk this season and deservedly so. The Jets earned their best win of the year on Sunday with an 20-17 upset of the heavily-favored Buffalo Bills. New York’s defense limited Bills star Josh Allen to zero passing touchdowns (also getting to him for five sacks and two interceptions). The Jets had a big day on the ground too, puncturing the vaunted Buffalo defense for 174 rushing yards and a touchdown.
NFL Week 9: Jets shut down Josh Allen in win over rival Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills. With the game tied at 17,...
