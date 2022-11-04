The New York Jets are talking all their junk this season and deservedly so. The Jets earned their best win of the year on Sunday with an 20-17 upset of the heavily-favored Buffalo Bills. New York’s defense limited Bills star Josh Allen to zero passing touchdowns (also getting to him for five sacks and two interceptions). The Jets had a big day on the ground too, puncturing the vaunted Buffalo defense for 174 rushing yards and a touchdown.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO