SoundCheck: Christmas comes early for a Springfield rock trio

This week on Studio Live (November 11, 2022), KSMU is hosting rock trio the Meanwhile. Born out of the band Failing Minnesota, the Meanwhile debuted with a new record on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. Now, they are releasing an original Christmas song. The band, made up of Michael...
