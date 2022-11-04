Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Related
Panthers roundup: DJ Moore avoids fine, teammate doesn’t; RB, DB elevated vs. Bengals
The Carolina Panthers tinkered with the bottom of their roster ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Baker Mayfield Reacts to New Role as Carolina Panthers Backup QB
No NFL starting quarterback wants to get benched. It’s especially hard for players who were previously No. 1 overall picks in the draft. But Baker Mayfield seems to be handling his new role with the Carolina Panthers as well as you might expect. P.J. Walker stepped in for Mayfield...
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in 2nd half of Panthers' loss to Bengals
Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started the second-half for the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in their 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Sunday. Mayfield hadn’t played in two weeks after P.J. Walker took over the starting job for Carolina, but Walker was benched Sunday after the Panthers were shut out in the first half and faced a 35-0 halftime deficit — the largest in franchise history.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke credits ref for help on Curtis Samuel TD
In the NFL, fortune favors the bold. Sure, teams can win games by dinking and dunking their way up and down a field in a slow matriculation that ticks time off of the clocks and slowly puts points on the board, but nothing’s more entertaining than a big 50-yard completion down the field for a touchdown, as it can change the momentum of a game and get both fans and players fired up. This was Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders’ thought process in their Sunday afternoon showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, as, on second-and-7 with 14:10 on the clock, Taylor Heinicke launched a bomb some 50 yards through the air to connect with Curtis Samuel for an explosive, momentum-stealing catch.
Joe Mixon runs wild, Mayfield replaces Walker as Panthers blown out by Bengals
The Bengals had more points in the first half than Carolina had yards as Cincinnati trounced the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
Breaking: Panthers Are Making A Change At Quarterback
The Carolina Panthers are having one of the worst performances of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. Carolina is trailing Cincinnati, 35-0, at halftime. The Panthers had more penalty yards than they did offensive yards at one point in the contest. Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has committed...
Joe Mixon goes off for five touchdowns vs. Panthers
Joe Mixon was due for a big day, and it finally came at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. The Cincinnati Bengals erupted for 153 rushing yards on 22 carries, 58 receiving yards on four receptions and five total touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 win on Sunday. The performance came after he had only scored three touchdowns across the Bengals’ first eight games.
numberfire.com
Panthers bench P.J. Walker in Week 9; Baker Mayfield to start second half
The Carolina Panthers have benched starting quarterback P.J. Walker in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker played good football over the past three weeks as the Panthers' starter, but was struggling mightily against the Bengals this afternoon. The team pulled the plug as they came out of the half trailing 35-0. The team put Baker Mayfield back at quarterback as they started the second half.
SI:AM | The CFP Race Got a Lot More Interesting
Alabama and Clemson look like they’re done.
Panthers-Bengals inactives: Donte Jackson to play, Cincinnati without Ja’Marr Chase
The Carolina Panthers will have starting cornerback Donte Jackson in the lineup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
Curtis Samuel, former Ohio State WR, hauls in insane TD throw from Taylor Heinicke
Curtis Samuel made an incredible catch in Week 9 for the Commanders. Samuel, the former Ohio State Buckeye, made an incredible catch between 3 Viking defenders and somehow emerged untouched. Samuel was able to roll into the end zone for a 49-yard score, which was upheld after a video review.
Report reveals why Panthers turned down huge Brian Burns offer
The Carolina Panthers were very committed to keeping star pass rusher Brian Burns at the trade deadline, and they had an interesting reason for doing so. Multiple reports have indicated that the Los Angeles Rams offered the Panthers their 2024 and 2025 first-round picks in exchange for Burns. The Rams also included a 2023 second-round pick as part of their final offer, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
Comments / 0