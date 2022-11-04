In the NFL, fortune favors the bold. Sure, teams can win games by dinking and dunking their way up and down a field in a slow matriculation that ticks time off of the clocks and slowly puts points on the board, but nothing’s more entertaining than a big 50-yard completion down the field for a touchdown, as it can change the momentum of a game and get both fans and players fired up. This was Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders’ thought process in their Sunday afternoon showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, as, on second-and-7 with 14:10 on the clock, Taylor Heinicke launched a bomb some 50 yards through the air to connect with Curtis Samuel for an explosive, momentum-stealing catch.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 HOURS AGO