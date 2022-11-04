Read full article on original website
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
daystech.org
Apple’s new iPhones struggle even with deep discounts in China
Apple’s new iPhones battle even with deep reductions in China. Apple Inc’s newest iPhone era is having a troublesome time on this planet’s largest smartphone market, the place its most up-to-date weekly gross sales had been down by a 3rd in contrast with final yr. Apple Inc’s...
Tesla Shifts China Factory Workers To US Plant, Complete European Approval For AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Tesla Eyes Cybertruck Commercialization Next Year: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 1
Tesla Inc TSLA sent engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, to boost production at the U.S. facility. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff, particularly automation and control engineers, to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles.
Concerned Over Xi Jinping's Return To Power, Tiger Global Pauses China Equity Investments: WSJ
Tiger Global Management, a long-time China investor, has reportedly paused investing in China equities as the company re-examines its exposure to the country following Xi Jinping’s historic re-election for a third term, the Wall Street Journal reported. Geopolitical Tensions: Tiger executives, including founder Charles “Chase” Coleman, have told others...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China
BEIJING — (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China. The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the...
Apple Says China's 'iPhone City' Facility Hit By COVID-19 Curbs — Sees Lower iPhone 14 Pro, Max Shipments
Apple Inc AAPL says COVID-19 restrictions in China have impacted its main iPhone 14 Pro and Max assembly facility in Henan province. What Happened: The Tim Cook-led tech giant said in a statement, seen by Benzinga, that its assembly facility in Zhengzhou is “currently operating at significantly reduced capacity.”
CNBC
Apple warns Covid restrictions in China are hurting iPhone production
IPhone 14 production has been temporarily reduced because of Covid-19 restrictions at its primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China. The factory, operated by Foxconn, is operating at "significantly reduced capacity," Apple said. Apple said in a statement on Sunday that it has...
Apple Insider
Apple can't make enough of the iPhone 14 Pro to meet demand
In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, analyst David Vogt from investment bank UBS examined wait times of Apple's Pro line of smartphones using data that tracks iPhone availability across 30 countries. In the US, the wait times for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro have increased...
Apple Insider
Wedbush: iPhone factory's COVID issues not a reason to sell Apple stock
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Despite COVID-related supply chain issues and Apple warning of lower shipments of theiPhone 14 Pro, Wedbush insists that investors should maintain their holding in Apple. Since mid-October, Apple has had to deal with problems...
From Apple to Disney, China's Covid curbs are again hurting business
It has been almost three years since Covid-19 first hit China, but the country's relentless adherence to lockdowns continues to hobble business and the economy.
iPhone China Production Woes Could Take $3B Toll On Apple's Q1 Revenue — But Analyst Says 'Good News Is...'
The most recent China lockdowns have begun to bite Apple Inc. AAPL, with the company disclosing that shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would be lower than its previous expectations. What Happened: The muted outlook follows disruptions at Hon Hai Precision Manufacturing Company Limited’s HNHPF Zhengzhou iPhone assembly...
US News and World Report
Apple Warns of Hit to IPhone Shipments From China COVID Disruption
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple Inc expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China, dampening its sales outlook for the year-end holiday season. Solid demand for the new iPhones has helped Apple remain a rare bright spot...
NASDAQ
Apple supplier Foxconn says working to resume China production as soon as possible
TAIPEI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn, Apple Inc's biggest iPhone maker, said on Monday it was working to resume full production at a major plant in China's Zhengzhou as soon as possible that has been hit by COVID-19 curbs, and revised down its fourth quarter outlook. China ordered an...
China imports and exports shrink in October as demand from U.S. plummets
China's imports and exports shrank unexpectedly in October and failed to reach growth expectations as goods shipped to the United States plummeted for a third straight month.
Apple Adds Another iPhone Maker In India As It Seeks To Boost Output Outside China
Apple Inc. AAPL added a new iPhone 14 maker in India as the company eyes shifting its production base outside China due to Xi Jinping's strict COVID-19 policies. What Happened: Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has begun assembling the new iPhone 14 series in India, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Apple Insider
Foxconn to dodge China lockdown, move iPhone production to India
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — AnalystMing-Chi Kuo claims that Foxconn is to step up its iPhone production in India, specifically to overcome delays caused by China's COVID lockdowns. The latest coronavirus outbreak had already been predicted to cause Foxconn's...
