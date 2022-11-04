ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
Benzinga

Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
daystech.org

Apple’s new iPhones struggle even with deep discounts in China

Apple’s new iPhones battle even with deep reductions in China. Apple Inc’s newest iPhone era is having a troublesome time on this planet’s largest smartphone market, the place its most up-to-date weekly gross sales had been down by a 3rd in contrast with final yr. Apple Inc’s...
Benzinga

Tesla Shifts China Factory Workers To US Plant, Complete European Approval For AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Tesla Eyes Cybertruck Commercialization Next Year: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 1

Tesla Inc TSLA sent engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, to boost production at the U.S. facility. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff, particularly automation and control engineers, to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles.
960 The Ref

Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China

BEIJING — (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China. The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the...
CNBC

Apple warns Covid restrictions in China are hurting iPhone production

IPhone 14 production has been temporarily reduced because of Covid-19 restrictions at its primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China. The factory, operated by Foxconn, is operating at "significantly reduced capacity," Apple said. Apple said in a statement on Sunday that it has...
Apple Insider

Apple can't make enough of the iPhone 14 Pro to meet demand

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, analyst David Vogt from investment bank UBS examined wait times of Apple's Pro line of smartphones using data that tracks iPhone availability across 30 countries. In the US, the wait times for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro have increased...
Apple Insider

Wedbush: iPhone factory's COVID issues not a reason to sell Apple stock

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Despite COVID-related supply chain issues and Apple warning of lower shipments of theiPhone 14 Pro, Wedbush insists that investors should maintain their holding in Apple. Since mid-October, Apple has had to deal with problems...
US News and World Report

Apple Warns of Hit to IPhone Shipments From China COVID Disruption

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple Inc expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China, dampening its sales outlook for the year-end holiday season. Solid demand for the new iPhones has helped Apple remain a rare bright spot...
Benzinga

Apple Adds Another iPhone Maker In India As It Seeks To Boost Output Outside China

Apple Inc. AAPL added a new iPhone 14 maker in India as the company eyes shifting its production base outside China due to Xi Jinping's strict COVID-19 policies. What Happened: Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has begun assembling the new iPhone 14 series in India, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Apple Insider

Foxconn to dodge China lockdown, move iPhone production to India

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — AnalystMing-Chi Kuo claims that Foxconn is to step up its iPhone production in India, specifically to overcome delays caused by China's COVID lockdowns. The latest coronavirus outbreak had already been predicted to cause Foxconn's...

