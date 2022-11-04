Read full article on original website
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
Gold near 3-week peak on dollar slide; U.S. inflation data in focus
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday near a three-week peak hit in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data later this week that could influence the size of Federal Reserve rate-hike. Spot gold was little changed at $1,677.04...
Gold prices consolidate with focus on U.S. inflation data
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as some investors locked in profits after a sharp rise in the previous session, while markets awaited this week's U.S. inflation data to get cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,676.69 per ounce by...
Stocks rally, dollar dips as investors cling to China COVID optimism
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Global stocks rose on Monday, even though Beijing denied it would consider easing its zero COVID-19 policy, which stemmed safe-haven flows into the dollar ahead of potentially pivotal consumer inflation data this week. Risk assets had rallied on Friday due to speculation China was preparing...
Gold price weaker amid bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly down in subdued early U.S. trading Tuesday. The precious metals are seeing mild selling pressure as the U.S. dollar index is trading higher, crude oil prices are weaker and as U.S. Treasury yields remain elevated on this day. December gold was last down $4.20 at $1,676.20 and December silver was down $0.034 at $20.88.
Euro zone yields rise on inflation, bond supply concerns
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs edged higher on Monday as traders awaited key U.S. inflation data later in the week, amid fading hopes for a quick end to the central bank rate hiking cycle. Analysts said potential upside surprises in consumer price data and expectations of...
FTSE 100 ends higher as Wall St rallies ahead of mid-term outcome
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip stock index closed slightly up on Tuesday as Wall Street rallied ahead of the outcome of U.S. mid-term elections, while the UK's second-largest housebuilder Persimmon tumbled as it warned of a hit to annual profit margins. The export-oriented FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 0.1% higher...
Hedge funds capitulate on Fed pivot
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hedge funds have given up the ghost on a Fed pivot coming any time soon. After weeks of sporadic attempts to time the Federal Reserve signaling that it might be close to taking its foot off the tightening pedal, they have thrown in the towel and racked up a record short position in two-year U.S. Treasuries futures.
Gold continues to protect your wealth long-term as recession fears continue to grow - SSGA's Milling-Stanley
In an interview with Kitco News, George Milling-Stanley, chief gold strategist at State Street Global Advisors, said despite...
All eyes are on elections in the U.S. as the crypto market trades sideways
The stock market managed to see some gains ahead of the elections as traders looked to recoup the...
Bitcoin Nov. 7 daily chart alert - Bulls keeping price uptrend alive
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Monday. Prices are in an uptrend on the daily bar chart after hitting a nearly two-month high last Friday. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage and are continuing to fight to keep the price uptrend alive. Stay tuned!
Volatility spikes in the crypto market as Binance looks to acquire FTX
The fall in crypto prices is occurring against the backdrop of midterm elections in the U.S., which has...
Gold SWOT: India's gold demand has reached pre-pandemic levels
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 9.34% largely on speculation that China will reopen soon. According to BMO, Agnico Eagle reported financial results that are in line with, or better than, consensus expectations. For example, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.52 versus the consensus $0.43-$0.44, by outperforming on sales and all-in sustaining costs (AISC).
Gold ETF outflows for October turn holdings negative YTD
(Kitco News) - Global gold ETFs registered a net outflow of 59 tons or $3 billion in October, marking the sixth straight month of declines. The October numbers mean that global gold ETF flows are now net negative year-to-date, down 52 tons on the year, according to data from the World Gold Council.
U.S. yields advance as markets gird for midterm elections
NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose in choppy trading on Monday after a week of high volatility, as bond investors turned their focus to the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday that will determine control of Congress. The past week saw market gyrations amid another big Federal...
Karora reports record gold production in Q3, maintains its improved 2022 guidance
The company said that its gold production for the first three quarters of 2022 was 96,578 ounces, placing...
Fed pivot FOMO and financial instability
The tough year continued in October for many asset classes, including precious metals. In our universe, however, uranium and other energy transition metals have been a welcome exception to the market carnage; for example, our spot uranium oxide proprietary composite7 is up 24.12% YTD. By contrast, gold is off 10.70% YTD through October 31, 2022, and silver bullion2 has lost 17.78% YTD. Gold mining equities3 are down 21.54% YTD. The broader equities markets have also been trounced, with the S&P 500 Index7 off 18.76% YTD and the U.S. Treasury Index down 14.30%.
UK bonds sag after soft demand at first BoE sale of medium-dated gilts
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England received soft demand on Monday at its first auction of 750 million pounds ($859 million) of medium-dated government bonds from its 837 billion pound quantitative easing stockpile, pushing 10-year borrowing costs to an 11-day high. Investors bid for 1.012 billion pounds...
Binance plans to buy FTX's non-U.S. operations in latest crypto bailout
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Crypto giant Binance signed a nonbinding agreement to buy rival FTX's non-U.S. unit, FTX.com, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange, in a surprise move that lifted cryptocurrencies on Tuesday. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet that FTX, run by...
U.S. monetary policy tighter than benchmark rate suggests: Fed research
Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. monetary policy is tighter than the Federal Reserve's policy rate suggests, according to research published Monday by the San Francisco Fed, with financial conditions by September 2022 reflecting the equivalent of a 5.25% policy rate. The actual policy rate at the time was 3%-3.25%; even...
