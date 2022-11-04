The tough year continued in October for many asset classes, including precious metals. In our universe, however, uranium and other energy transition metals have been a welcome exception to the market carnage; for example, our spot uranium oxide proprietary composite7 is up 24.12% YTD. By contrast, gold is off 10.70% YTD through October 31, 2022, and silver bullion2 has lost 17.78% YTD. Gold mining equities3 are down 21.54% YTD. The broader equities markets have also been trounced, with the S&P 500 Index7 off 18.76% YTD and the U.S. Treasury Index down 14.30%.

1 DAY AGO