Tesla Shifts China Factory Workers To US Plant, Complete European Approval For AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Tesla Eyes Cybertruck Commercialization Next Year: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 1
Tesla Inc TSLA sent engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, to boost production at the U.S. facility. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff, particularly automation and control engineers, to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles.
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
Alibaba leaps 10% as US-listed Chinese stocks rally on further speculation Beijing is set to reopen its economy after strict lockdown measures
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jumped Friday after reports sparked further speculation China is moving toward reopening its economy. A former top disease control official in China said the country will make "substantial" changes to its zero-COVID policy in the coming months, Reuters reported. Nio and China-related ETFs were...
'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
Alibaba and stocks of Chinese companies that trade in the US climbed Tuesday following an unconfirmed social report the Chinese government may be moving toward shedding its strategy of managing COVID-19 infections. Chinese equities also soared after a social media post that was unverified said the ruling Communist Party was...
Concerned Over Xi Jinping's Return To Power, Tiger Global Pauses China Equity Investments: WSJ
Tiger Global Management, a long-time China investor, has reportedly paused investing in China equities as the company re-examines its exposure to the country following Xi Jinping’s historic re-election for a third term, the Wall Street Journal reported. Geopolitical Tensions: Tiger executives, including founder Charles “Chase” Coleman, have told others...
Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China
BEIJING — (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China. The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
China trade down on weak global demand, virus curbs
China's trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending
Apple Says China's 'iPhone City' Facility Hit By COVID-19 Curbs — Sees Lower iPhone 14 Pro, Max Shipments
Apple Inc AAPL says COVID-19 restrictions in China have impacted its main iPhone 14 Pro and Max assembly facility in Henan province. What Happened: The Tim Cook-led tech giant said in a statement, seen by Benzinga, that its assembly facility in Zhengzhou is “currently operating at significantly reduced capacity.”
Amazon Thrown Out Of Trillion-Dollar Club With Tuesday's Crash — Here's Who Else Is Still In
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares plunged nearly 5.5% on Tuesday, knocking the e-commerce giant out of the trillion-dollar club. Tuesday's Knockout Punch: Amazon shares closed at $96.79 — 3.2% lower than the psychologically important $100 mark. The shares hit a fresh 52-week low of $96.51 on Tuesday. This puts the...
Asian stocks mostly rise as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell. China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending....
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
iPhone factory lockdown shows risks of China dependence, analysts say
The lockdown of Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory, the world's biggest producer of iPhones, has highlighted some of the risks of relying on zero-Covid China's manufacturing sector, analysts told AFP. Foxconn, Apple's principal subcontractor, has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases at its Zhengzhou site, leading the company to lock down the vast complex in a bid to keep the virus in check. Foxconn is China's biggest private sector employer, with over a million people working across the country in its around thirty factories and research institutes.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
US News and World Report
Apple Warns of Hit to IPhone Shipments From China COVID Disruption
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple Inc expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China, dampening its sales outlook for the year-end holiday season. Solid demand for the new iPhones has helped Apple remain a rare bright spot...
NASDAQ
Apple supplier Foxconn says working to resume China production as soon as possible
TAIPEI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn, Apple Inc's biggest iPhone maker, said on Monday it was working to resume full production at a major plant in China's Zhengzhou as soon as possible that has been hit by COVID-19 curbs, and revised down its fourth quarter outlook. China ordered an...
NASDAQ
China Stock Market May Test Resistance At 3,100 Points
(RTTNews) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 110 points or 3.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,070-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday. The...
