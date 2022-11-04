ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Fed says financial system holding up through turbulent year

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Even as global central banks rapidly tightened financial conditions this year, U.S. households, banks and businesses have so far been able to adapt, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said as the Fed released its semiannual report on financial stability.
US News and World Report

Automakers, Foreign Governments Seek Changes to U.S. EV Tax Rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group and other automakers want the United States to delay implementation of new electric vehicle tax credit rules that make vehicles assembled outside North America ineligible. South Korea, Japan, Brazil and the European Union have criticized the overhaul of the $7,500 EV tax credit signed...
CNBC

Where the economy is showing signs of a slowdown near recession levels

Both sales and profit margins are declining, according to the National Association for Business Economics. Its the revenue decline that should get more attention, as it could be signaling that Fed interest rate policy is quickly slowing the economy. But the strong job market which again defied expectations in October...
US News and World Report

Japan Foreign Reserves Fall for Third Month After Intervention

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves extended declines in October, following the previous month's record drop, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, reflecting the largest ever amount of yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention. The data comes alongside separate figures that confirmed Japan did not conduct stealth intervention in September and only...
Ars Technica

America’s slow-moving, confused crypto regulation is driving industry out of US

As blockchain technologies have evolved to enable ever-faster digital payments, the need for speed continues to drive both technological innovation and mainstream adoption of new digital assets. The sector is building a lot of momentum for obvious reasons—businesses have always wanted the ability to move money around faster, and individual consumers have become annoyed with waiting around for refunds. For many consumers and businesses experimenting with new digital assets, fast access to money has never felt more within reach.
Axios

OpenSea plans to enforce NFT royalties on-chain, strong-arming debate

OpenSea is embracing creator royalty payments, rolling out code to embed fee requirements right into smart contracts. Why it matters: The leading NFT marketplace operator will enable recurring payments on-chain, even as the rest of the industry appears poised to break from them. NFT marketplaces at large have been nixing...
Reuters

Wall Street advances, Treasury yields dip as U.S. votes

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Tuesday as U.S. stocks increased overnight before midterm elections and investors clung on to hopes that China would eventually relax its strict pandemic curbs even after the government reaffirmed its commitment to the zero-COVID policy.
Reuters

Democratic upset in U.S. midterms could roil markets, options mavens say

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.

