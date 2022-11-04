Read full article on original website
Jeremy Siegel says the housing crash will force Fed chief Powell to 'flip sometime' on inflation and pivot
The housing market crash will push the Federal Reserve to pivot, according to Jeremy Siegel. The Wharton professor told CNBC on Monday that Fed chief Jerome Powell relies on backward-looking housing data. "I think the market says he's gotta flip sometime," Siegel said. "He will see the light, it's just...
Brace for the Fed to steer the US into recession, Nouriel Roubini has warned. Here's where 'Dr Doom', Sam Zell, and 3 other top experts think the economy will suffer.
Economist Nouriel Roubini has warned the Federal Reserve will have to trigger a recession. The US central bank has hiked interest rates from near zero to 4% to curb soaring inflation. Here's "Dr Doom", Sam Zell and other top experts on what damage that could do to the US economy.
The Fed is raising interest rates, but there's another tool that it hopes will help crush inflation and deflate market bubbles
The Fed has ratcheted up interest rates this year, but that's only half of its approach to fighting inflation and taming frothy markets. Quantitative tightening is meant to suck excess liquidity from the market, fighting inflation and deflating bubbles. Experts say there is the potential it goes too far, but...
The Fed may need to hike interest rates above 6% to crush stubborn inflation, ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers says
The Fed may have to hike interest rates above 6% to curb stubborn inflation, Larry Summers said. The US economy seems to be shrugging off the rate increases so far, the former Treasury chief said. Summers warned that rising inflation expectations could lead to more, intractable price increases. Unrelenting inflation...
'The Fed has to do the dirty work' and induce a US recession that's deeper than Europe's as the economy is clearly overheating, BofA says
The Federal Reserve has to do the "dirty work" of bringing labor demand down to match supply, Bank of America analysts said. As a result, the US will face a deeper recession than Europe, where the labor market is already much weaker. BofA sees the Fed hiking the benchmark rate...
The Fed will pull ahead in the 'reverse currency war' and squeeze the dollar even higher after a strong jobs report, Goldman Sachs says
US jobs strength gives the Federal Reserve scope to keep hiking interest rates, Goldman Sachs said. That should cement the surging dollar's dominance and keep the Fed ahead in the "reverse currency war". The Fed looks set to deliver rate hikes that other central banks will struggle to match, it...
Fed says financial system holding up through turbulent year
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Even as global central banks rapidly tightened financial conditions this year, U.S. households, banks and businesses have so far been able to adapt, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said as the Fed released its semiannual report on financial stability.
US News and World Report
Automakers, Foreign Governments Seek Changes to U.S. EV Tax Rules
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group and other automakers want the United States to delay implementation of new electric vehicle tax credit rules that make vehicles assembled outside North America ineligible. South Korea, Japan, Brazil and the European Union have criticized the overhaul of the $7,500 EV tax credit signed...
CNBC
Where the economy is showing signs of a slowdown near recession levels
Both sales and profit margins are declining, according to the National Association for Business Economics. Its the revenue decline that should get more attention, as it could be signaling that Fed interest rate policy is quickly slowing the economy. But the strong job market which again defied expectations in October...
US News and World Report
Japan Foreign Reserves Fall for Third Month After Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves extended declines in October, following the previous month's record drop, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, reflecting the largest ever amount of yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention. The data comes alongside separate figures that confirmed Japan did not conduct stealth intervention in September and only...
Ars Technica
America’s slow-moving, confused crypto regulation is driving industry out of US
As blockchain technologies have evolved to enable ever-faster digital payments, the need for speed continues to drive both technological innovation and mainstream adoption of new digital assets. The sector is building a lot of momentum for obvious reasons—businesses have always wanted the ability to move money around faster, and individual consumers have become annoyed with waiting around for refunds. For many consumers and businesses experimenting with new digital assets, fast access to money has never felt more within reach.
OpenSea plans to enforce NFT royalties on-chain, strong-arming debate
OpenSea is embracing creator royalty payments, rolling out code to embed fee requirements right into smart contracts. Why it matters: The leading NFT marketplace operator will enable recurring payments on-chain, even as the rest of the industry appears poised to break from them. NFT marketplaces at large have been nixing...
ECB, UniCredit clash over capital plans, Russia presence, FT says
Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) has clashed with UniCredit (CRDI.MI) over the Italian lender's plans to return cash to shareholders and its failure to leave Russia, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Wall Street advances, Treasury yields dip as U.S. votes
HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Tuesday as U.S. stocks increased overnight before midterm elections and investors clung on to hopes that China would eventually relax its strict pandemic curbs even after the government reaffirmed its commitment to the zero-COVID policy.
Democratic upset in U.S. midterms could roil markets, options mavens say
NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.
