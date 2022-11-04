Read full article on original website
Counting votes will take time, but watch these races for trends
There are a number of reasons why it may take a while to know which party will control Congress next year, including laws that restrict when officials can start processing mail-in ballots, close races triggering automatic recounts and the idiosyncrasies of 50 different election systems, each with its own rules.
3 hot South Texas border congressional races the GOP wants to win
Republicans have thrown millions of dollars into TV advertising and have launched an all-out effort to ensure that three South Texas congressional border districts -- which have traditionally been Democratic -- will vote red this Election Day.
One thing Republicans plan to do if they win the election? Fully reopen the Capitol
As election watchers imagine what the Hill will look like after the midterms, they may start with the bustle in the hallways. The Capitol could fully reopen to the public as soon as January if Republicans win a majority. Democrats have overseen a phased reopening of the sprawling complex since...
The likeliest scenarios after the election dust settles
ANALYSIS — Everything but the voting and vote counting, and even more vote counting, has come to a close. So what’s going to happen in the 2022 midterm elections?. The past few cycles offer ample reasons to be open-minded about multiple potential outcomes. Zeroing in on a single scenario not only risks missing the actual outcome, it conveys a level of precision that does not exist in political handicapping. The better approach is to consider multiple scenarios and their levels of probability.
A noisy, but unproductive, Congress looms
ANALYSIS — They would be Washington’s new Big Three. Call them Mr. Veto (President Joe Biden), Mr. Investigator (Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio) and Mr. X (the eventual Senate majority leader), the powers to be if midterm elections turn out as predicted. “It would be politically seismic if Democrats...
If control of the House is close, Jan. 3 could be chaos
Consider the following scenario: After a contentious midterm election, the House gathers on the first day of the new Congress to organize itself. With an unpopular Democrat in the White House, the party appears to have lost its House majority. But something’s amiss. In one state, it looks like...
‘Rampant disinformation’ seen undermining safe voting technology
As Americans cast votes for congressional and gubernatorial candidates Tuesday, security experts are most concerned about the spread of misinformation and disinformation that threatens to undermine the integrity of the election process. The election technology itself has receded as a concern. State and local officials have addressed cybersecurity weaknesses and...
Democrats seek to solidify control of Delaware government
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Democrats are looking to solidify their hold on state government when voters go to the polls on Tuesday. Democrats control both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office, and all other statewide elective offices, including three at the top of this year’s ballot: attorney general, state auditor and treasurer. In the attorney general’s race, incumbent Kathleen Jennings faces Republican challenger Julianne Murray. Murray, a Georgetown lawyer, is making her second bid for public office, having lost the 2020 governor’s race to incumbent Gov. John Carney. Murray recently bested Jennings in an election-related lawsuit when Delaware’s Supreme Court, which has a 3-2 Democratic majority, ruled that a new vote-by-mail law passed by Democrats earlier this year violates the state constitution. Murray represented plaintiffs challenging the law, which Jennings’ office defended. The court also struck down a new same-day registration law passed by Democrats. After the ruling, Jennings said “extremists are celebrating.”
