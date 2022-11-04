DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Democrats are looking to solidify their hold on state government when voters go to the polls on Tuesday. Democrats control both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office, and all other statewide elective offices, including three at the top of this year’s ballot: attorney general, state auditor and treasurer. In the attorney general’s race, incumbent Kathleen Jennings faces Republican challenger Julianne Murray. Murray, a Georgetown lawyer, is making her second bid for public office, having lost the 2020 governor’s race to incumbent Gov. John Carney. Murray recently bested Jennings in an election-related lawsuit when Delaware’s Supreme Court, which has a 3-2 Democratic majority, ruled that a new vote-by-mail law passed by Democrats earlier this year violates the state constitution. Murray represented plaintiffs challenging the law, which Jennings’ office defended. The court also struck down a new same-day registration law passed by Democrats. After the ruling, Jennings said “extremists are celebrating.”

