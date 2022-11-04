Read full article on original website
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North Carolina
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022
WilmingtonBiz
New Agents Join Area Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Offices
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage recently welcomed several newly licensed agents, according to a news release. Donna Davis joined the Hampstead office. A lifelong local to the Wilmington area, Davis said she is passionate about “providing great people great homes” as well as supporting local businesses, the release stated. “My goal” she said in the release, “is to make clients confident in buying or selling real estate.” She said she plans to use her “knowledge of local attractions and personal experience living in multiple areas of Wilmington and Castle Hayne” to achieve this goal. When not selling real estate, Davis enjoys weightlifting, hiking, and being on the water.
WilmingtonBiz
Mungo Homes Completes $15M Land Purchase In Pender County
In a deal that officially closed Nov. 3, Mungo Homes paid $15 million for 242 acres off U.S. 17 in Pender County adjacent to Poplar Grove Plantation, with a 62-acre portion of the Abbey Nature Preserve leased and managed by Pender County. "Because it's such an important property, we had...
WilmingtonBiz
Williams Selected For Leadership North Carolina
Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams is among 55 civic and community leaders from across the state accepted to form the 2022-2023 class for Leadership North Carolina, according to a news release. “I strongly believe leaders should continually strive to increase their knowledge and improve their skills,” Williams said in the...
WilmingtonBiz
The Capstone Group Announces Addition To Team
The Capstone Group, a Wilmington-based real estate agency, recently announced the addition of Chad Williams to its team of agents. "Chad is a highly motivated professional with a vast local background. His educational and professional experiences are welcomed additions to our team. I am excited to have an agent with his core values represent our firm," said Nicholas Newell, owner of The Capstone Group, in a news release.
WECT
Construction to begin on Racine Drive on Monday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday, November 7. As part of a transportation bond, the City of Wilmington will begin its Racine Drive at New Centre Drive Intersection Improvements Project to add a new turning lane. The project is meant to reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area.
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
myhorrynews.com
New Barefoot townhome community coming to North Myrtle Beach
A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach. Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.
WilmingtonBiz
Atrómitos Hires Patton As A Consultant
Atrómitos LLC, a Wilmington-based boutique consulting firm, continues to grow with the addition of Alex Patton as a consultant, according to a recent announcement. Patton attended the Univerisity of North Carolina Wilmington and East Carolina University, receiving her Master of Public Health degree. She is completing her doctoral dissertation through UNC Charlotte in public health science. As a consultant, Patton will use her experience in public health research and community health to provide clients with evidence-based solutions necessary to create healthier, more resilient, and more equitable communities, according to a news releease.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
WECT
Boil water advisory for parts of Columbus County for next 24 hours
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Areas in Columbus County are now under a 24-hour boil water advisory after local contractors bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System as of about 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The areas affected include:. Fowler Road.
Raleigh News & Observer
Feds to monitor elections in Mecklenburg, 4 other NC counties for possible violations
The U.S. Justice Department will monitor elections in Mecklenburg and four other N.C. counties on Tuesday for possible violations of federal voting law — even as state election officials announced an investigation into more than a dozen recent disturbances at polling sites. Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the...
WECT
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than 1.6...
WilmingtonBiz
UNCW Gains National Recognition For 'support Of Economic Development'
The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) recently designated the University of North Carolina Wilmington an “Innovation & Economic Prosperity University,” according to a UNCW announcement Monday. A news release stated the national designation "acknowledges public research universities working with public and private sector partners in their...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach residents advised to expect large amounts of smoke Saturday morning
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Carolina Beach, you may see a lot of smoke Saturday morning. The Carolina Beach Fire Department will be conducting live fire training beginning at 8:30 a.m. Officials say the training will take place at a structure at the corner of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Thousands take over Ogden Park for two-day Latin festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Ogden Park over the weekend to enjoy Latin foods, music, and culture during the 21st Annual Festival Latino. The largest Latino festival in North Carolina was on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic. There were vendors, carnival-themed games for both...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there. There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the...
WECT
Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
